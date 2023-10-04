Today’s Best Australian Tech Deals

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Save up to 50% off Philips kitchen appliances

While you might think you’re set with just a microwave, there are heaps of things that an air fryer can do better. Using little to no oil, air fryers can fry, bake, grill, reheat and roast foods quickly at the touch of a button.

If you’re stuck for recipe ideas, TikTok is full of great air fryer hacks, so if you still haven’t gotten around to picking up one of these bad boys, now’s the time. Philips is offering huge deals across its air fryer range, as well as a few other kitchen appliances.

Save 21% off the PS5

The PlayStation 5 usually retails for $799.95, but you can currently get the console for $632 on The Gamesmen eBay store. This’ll save you a massive $167 off the PS5, which is cheaper on eBay than anywhere else right now. Just make sure you use the promo code SNSOCT23 when checking out for the full discount.

You can get the PS5 here for $632 with the promo code SNSOCT23.

There are also some good deals on games if you want something to play on your new PS5, or you already have the console.

Save up to $250 off Bose headphones, earbuds and speakers

If you’ve been meaning to invest in some good headphones, speakers or a soundbar, Bose is running a sale on some of their products. It’s time to let the bass drop and check out the range of audio offers.

Save up to 47% off gaming accessories

If you’re looking for a new gaming headset, keyboard, mouse or mousepad, HyperX and CORSAIR are slashing up to 47 per cent off their peripherals. Both brands are well-known and loved in the PC and console gaming spaces, so it’s definitely worth picking up these accessories while they’re on sale.

Save up to $505 on clearance laptops

If you’re looking for a good deal on a new laptop, there’s a clearance sale on over at The Good Guys for the previous generation of portable computers. This deal includes laptops, gaming laptops, and Chromebooks, so if you’re in need of an upgrade for work, uni or your gaming setup, check out these deals from The Good Guys:

Save up to $400 on Dyson products

Dyson are having a huge spring sale that includes discounted prices on vacuums and air purifiers.

If you’ve been looking to replace your busted old vacuum with something newer, now is your time to strike. The vacuum brand has slashed up to $400 off some of its most popular products.

Here are a few of the Dyson vacuums, air purifiers and hair stylers that are currently on sale:

Get a TPG mobile plan for half-price

TPG is currently offering half off all of its mobile plans for new customers for the first six months of your connection. With these discounts, TPG now has some of the best mobile plans within the $10 to $20 price range, which is great news if you’re trying to save on your monthly bills.

With this discount, you’ll be able to nab a 12GB plan for only $10 per month, which is roughly double the data you’d get from similarly priced plans. You’ll also be able to get a 60GB plan for $20 per month, which is impressive when you consider that most full-price mobile plans in the $15 to $20 window only have data allowances of 10GB.

Once your first six months with TPG are over, the plans will return to their full prices. TPG’s mobile plans are also contract-free, so you’re able to leave them whenever you want.

Save up to 54% off RENPHO massagers

If you’re feeling a little stiff and could do with a good massage, then you’ll want to check out this sale across RENPHO’s range of devices. From the classic massage gun to feet massagers and face masks, there’s a device designed to relieve sore muscle pain across any part of your body. Hell, why not build yourself an Iron Man suit made from massaging devices?

Here’s what’s on sale:

Save on Samsung, Sony and TCL TVs

Are you in the market for a new TV and you want something big? The Good Guys are currently offering discounts across a huge range of TVs, from brands like Hisense, Samsung, Sony, TCL and more.s. Here are a few sale highlights:

Save $120 on Aussie Broadband’s NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans

If you’re looking for a new, faster internet connection, Aussie Broadband is currently offering to knock off $20 per month for its NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans. This means you’ll pay $109 per month for its NBN 250 plan (down from $129 per month) and $129 per month for its NBN 1000 plan (down from $149 per month). These discounted prices last for the first six months you’re with the provider, before increasing to their respective full prices thereafter.

In terms of typical evening speeds, Aussie is reporting a congestion-free 250Mbps for its NBN 250 plan and 600Mbps for its NBN 1000 plan.

This offer is available until October 31.

Save 35% on the Google Pixel 6 (5G)

At Gizmodo Australia, we’re big fans of the Google Pixel. The Pixel 6 itself has excellent battery life, competitive pricing, a great camera and tons of high-end features. Even though it’s not the newest iteration of the Google Pixel series anymore, it still holds up very well against many smartphones on the market right now.

This is a perfect choice if you want a new smartphone, but don’t want to fork out over a grand for a brand-new model that’s very similar.

