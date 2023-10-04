Today’s Best Australian Tech Deals

We love a tech deal, friends. Lucky for us, there are plenty of them around at all times.
If you love a red-hot deal as much as us, we’ve rounded up our top picks below. We’ll update this list fairly regularly, so be sure to check in often.
Save up to 50% off Philips kitchen appliances
While you might think you’re set with just a microwave, there are heaps of things that an air fryer can do better. Using little to no oil, air fryers can fry, bake, grill, reheat and roast foods quickly at the touch of a button.
If you’re stuck for recipe ideas, TikTok is full of great air fryer hacks, so if you still haven’t gotten around to picking up one of these bad boys, now’s the time. Philips is offering huge deals across its air fryer range, as well as a few other kitchen appliances.
- Philips 3000 Series Essential Air Fryer L – now $99 (down from $199)
- Philips Premium Air Fryer XXL – now $449 (down from $629)
- Philips 5000 Series Air Fryer XL – now $299 (down from $349)
- Philips 3000 Series Essential Air Fryer XL – now $179 (down from $299)
- Philips 5000 Series Air Fryer XXL Connected – now $279 (down from 499)
- Philips 5000 Series Eco Collection 1.7 Litre Kettle – now $58.50 (down from $99)
- Philips 5000 Series Eco Collection Toaster – now $69 (down from $99)
Shop the full Philips range here.
Save 21% off the PS5
The PlayStation 5 usually retails for $799.95, but you can currently get the console for $632 on The Gamesmen eBay store. This’ll save you a massive $167 off the PS5, which is cheaper on eBay than anywhere else right now. Just make sure you use the promo code SNSOCT23 when checking out for the full discount.
You can get the PS5 here for $632 with the promo code SNSOCT23.
There are also some good deals on games if you want something to play on your new PS5, or you already have the console.
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut – now $28.95 (down from $79.95)
- Demon’s Souls – now $57.95 (down from $124.95)
- God of War: Ragnarok – now $74 (down from $124.95)
- The Last Of Us Part 1 – now $78.95 (down from $124.95)
- The Nioh Collection – now $39 (down from $124.95)
- Street Fighter 6 – now $69 (down from $109.95)
Save up to $250 off Bose headphones, earbuds and speakers
If you’ve been meaning to invest in some good headphones, speakers or a soundbar, Bose is running a sale on some of their products. It’s time to let the bass drop and check out the range of audio offers.
- Bose QuietComfort SE headphones – now $399.95 (down from $449.95)
- Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones – now $449.95 (down from $499.95)
- Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 – now $499.95 (down from $599.95)
- Bose Soundbar 500 – now $549.95 (down from $799.95)
- Bose S1 Pro Portable Bluetooth Speaker System – now $1,029.95 (down from $1,079.95)
- Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker bundle – now $449 (down from $499.90)
- Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker Bundle – now $305.95 (down from $359.90)
Shop the full Bose range here.
Save up to 47% off gaming accessories
If you’re looking for a new gaming headset, keyboard, mouse or mousepad, HyperX and CORSAIR are slashing up to 47 per cent off their peripherals. Both brands are well-known and loved in the PC and console gaming spaces, so it’s definitely worth picking up these accessories while they’re on sale.
- Corsair HS80 RGB Wireless Premium Gaming Headset – now $179 (down from $249)
- Corsair K100 AIR Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – now $438.04 (down from $489)
- Corsair MM700 RGB Extended XL Cloth Gaming Mouse Pad – now $79 (down from $109)
- Corsair M65 RGB Ultra Wireless Tunable FPS Wireless Gaming Mouse – now $169 (down from $239)
- HyperX Cloud II – Wired Gaming Headset – now $99 (down from $159)
- HyperX Cloud II Wireless – Gaming Headset – now $198 (down from $299)
- HyperX Pulsefire Haste Gaming Mouse – now $58 (down from $89)
- HyperX Alloy Origins 65 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – now $124 (down from $159)
- HyperX Cooling Gel Memory Foam Wrist Rest – now $23 (down from $29)
Shop the Corsair range here; and the HyperX range here.
Save up to $505 on clearance laptops
If you’re looking for a good deal on a new laptop, there’s a clearance sale on over at The Good Guys for the previous generation of portable computers. This deal includes laptops, gaming laptops, and Chromebooks, so if you’re in need of an upgrade for work, uni or your gaming setup, check out these deals from The Good Guys:
- Acer Nitro 5 15.6″ Gaming Laptop (i5, 16GB, 512GB, GTX1650 4GB)- now $1,294 (down from $1,699)
- Asus Vivobook 15.6″ Laptop (i5, 8GB ,256GB) – now $794 (down from $1,099)
- Dell Inspiron 5310 EVO 13.3″ Laptop (i7, 8GB, 512GB, Win 11) – now $1,294 (down from $1,799)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i 14″ Celeron Chromebook (4GB, 64GB, eMMC)– now $394 (down from $499)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 (i5, 8GB, 128GB, Win 11) – now $1,094 (down from $1,199)
Shop the full range of clearance laptop deals here.
Save up to $400 on Dyson products
Dyson are having a huge spring sale that includes discounted prices on vacuums and air purifiers.
If you’ve been looking to replace your busted old vacuum with something newer, now is your time to strike. The vacuum brand has slashed up to $400 off some of its most popular products.
Here are a few of the Dyson vacuums, air purifiers and hair stylers that are currently on sale:
- Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 – now $749 (down from $949)
- Dyson V11 Cordless Vacuum – now $899 (down from $1,199)
- Dyson V15 Detect Absolute Cordless Vacuum – now $1,299 (down from $1,449)
- Dyson Gen5 Detect Absolute – now $997 (down from $1,549)
Get a TPG mobile plan for half-price
TPG is currently offering half off all of its mobile plans for new customers for the first six months of your connection. With these discounts, TPG now has some of the best mobile plans within the $10 to $20 price range, which is great news if you’re trying to save on your monthly bills.
With this discount, you’ll be able to nab a 12GB plan for only $10 per month, which is roughly double the data you’d get from similarly priced plans. You’ll also be able to get a 60GB plan for $20 per month, which is impressive when you consider that most full-price mobile plans in the $15 to $20 window only have data allowances of 10GB.
Once your first six months with TPG are over, the plans will return to their full prices. TPG’s mobile plans are also contract-free, so you’re able to leave them whenever you want.
Save up to 54% off RENPHO massagers
If you’re feeling a little stiff and could do with a good massage, then you’ll want to check out this sale across RENPHO’s range of devices. From the classic massage gun to feet massagers and face masks, there’s a device designed to relieve sore muscle pain across any part of your body. Hell, why not build yourself an Iron Man suit made from massaging devices?
Here’s what’s on sale:
- RENPHO Shiatsu Foot Massager – now $149.99 (down from $219.95)
- RENPHO Electric Scalp Head Massager – now $48.99 (down from $79.99)
- RENPHO Eyeris Rhythm Eye Massager Mask – now $59.99 (down from $149.99)
- RENPHO Muscle Massage Gun – now $111.99 (down from $189.99)
- RENPHO Leg Massager with Heat Compression – now $99.99 (down from $154.99)
- RENPHO Leg Compression Massager – now $111.99 (down from $259.95)
- RENPHO EyeSnooze Sleep Mask – now $41.99 (down from $69.99)
- RENPHO Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager – now $59.99 (down from $96.59)
Save on Samsung, Sony and TCL TVs
Are you in the market for a new TV and you want something big? The Good Guys are currently offering discounts across a huge range of TVs, from brands like Hisense, Samsung, Sony, TCL and more.s. Here are a few sale highlights:
- Hisense 55″ U7KAU 4K ULED Mini-LED QLED Smart TV – now $1,195 (down from $1,599)
- Samsung 55″ LS03B 4K The Frame QLED Smart TV – now $1,495 (down from $2,095)
- Sony 55″ X85L 4K BRAVIA Full Array LED Google TV – now $1,695 (down from $2,399)
- TCL 40″ S5400 FHD Android Smart TV – now $395 (down from $499)
- TCL 55″ C745 QLED Google TV – now $1,295 (down from $1,699)
- TCL 55″ C845 Mini-LED Google TV – now $1,495 (down from $1,999)
Save $120 on Aussie Broadband’s NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans
If you’re looking for a new, faster internet connection, Aussie Broadband is currently offering to knock off $20 per month for its NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans. This means you’ll pay $109 per month for its NBN 250 plan (down from $129 per month) and $129 per month for its NBN 1000 plan (down from $149 per month). These discounted prices last for the first six months you’re with the provider, before increasing to their respective full prices thereafter.
In terms of typical evening speeds, Aussie is reporting a congestion-free 250Mbps for its NBN 250 plan and 600Mbps for its NBN 1000 plan.
This offer is available until October 31.
You can see how Aussie Broadband’s NBN deals compare with other internet providers here.
Save 35% on the Google Pixel 6 (5G)
At Gizmodo Australia, we’re big fans of the Google Pixel. The Pixel 6 itself has excellent battery life, competitive pricing, a great camera and tons of high-end features. Even though it’s not the newest iteration of the Google Pixel series anymore, it still holds up very well against many smartphones on the market right now.
This is a perfect choice if you want a new smartphone, but don’t want to fork out over a grand for a brand-new model that’s very similar.
Shop it here from eBay Australia for $577 (down from $999).
Lead image credit: Philips