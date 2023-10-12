How Does Felix Fare Against Optus’ Excess-Charge-Free Data?

Contributor: Alex Choros

For a while there, Felix wasn’t the only telco out there offering unlimited data at a fixed monthly price. Nowadays, providers like Optus have moved onto excess-charge-free data plans instead. Which is the better value option?

Before we dig into the details of getting an unlimited data mobile plan in Australia, check out the widget below for a round-up of the cheapest excess charge-free mobile plans.

If you’re still confused about the differences between this and the unlimited data that Felix still offers on its most expensive $40 plan, you’re probably not the only one. The short version here is that you’re choosing between a data limit and a speed cap.

Excess-charge-free data plans like those available from Optus, Vodafone, Dodo and Telstra won’t charge you extra if you go over your data limit. Aussies who go through all their gigabytes will simply be downgraded to a slower connection rather than being kicked off the network entirely or slammed with surprise fees.

In contrast, the Felix $40 unlimited Mobile plan offers an unlimited number of gigabytes with one big caveat.

This plan comes with unlimited data, local calls and texts. If you do need to phone home, Felix Mobile also offers international calls as an optional add-on for an extra $5 per month. That’ll get you unlimited calls and texts to 40 selected destinations, with the full list available on the Felix Mobile website.

The catch is that this digital buffet comes subject to a strict speed limit of 20Mpbs. That’s a lot faster than the 1.5Mpbs or 2Mpbs throttle that kicks in on the excess-charge-free plans available from Dodo, Vodafone and other providers. On the other hand, it’s also a lot slower than what a 4G or 5G mobile plan could potentially offer you when it comes to connectivity.

As for how this compares to the likes of Optus’ excess-charge-free mobile plans, the most obvious difference here is price. Every single Optus mobile plan with excess-free data is more expensive than Felix’s $40 mobile plan. Check out the widget below to see for yourself.

The other big thing to keep in mind here is that signing up for Optus will get you a fair few more perks than Felix can offer. Each of Optus’ postpaid plans comes with 5G where you can find it, a discount on Optus Sport and the ability to save on your monthly subscriptions via SubHub.

A speed cap of 20Mbps might not sound too bad, but if you are worried about being held back by it then an excess-charge-free plan like the ones available from Optus might be a better option.

Of course, that’s exactly where the likes of the Felix 25GB Mobile Plan come in. This isn’t Felix’s only excess-charge-free mobile plan, but it is the cheapest one.

This SIM-only mobile plan comes with unlimited calls and text, an unlimited data bank and excess free data capped at speeds of up to 1.5Mbps if you go over that 25GB allowance. There’s no 5G or lock-in contract, but Felix does sell add-ons for international calls, roaming or additional full-speed data if you need it.

For a sense of how this one compares to other Vodafone-powered plans with at least 20GB of data, check out the widget below:

