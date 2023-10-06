All the Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Superhero, Horror, and Action Movies Still Coming in 2023

The last few years have been chaotic, especially when trying to keep track of when movies are premiering. But, the COVID-induced fog has settled and we have somewhat of a clear picture when it comes to the upcoming movies coming out in Australia in 2023.

From Marvel and Disney to Warner Bros, Paramount, Universal, Blumhouse and everything in between, here are the movies coming out in 2023, the ones confirmed as upcoming for fans of sci-fi, horror, adventure, action and all things superhero in Australia.

Movies coming out in 2023 in Australia

Let’s start at the top, with everything that came out in January.

Movies that came out in January 2023

Mummies (animation) is streaming on Netflix and Binge

(animation) is streaming on Netflix and Binge M3GAN is streaming on Netflix and Binge

is streaming on Netflix and Binge Babylon is streaming on Binge and Paramount+.

Movies that came out in February 2023

Knock at the Cabin is streaming on Netflix and Binge

is streaming on Netflix and Binge Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania stream it on Disney+

stream it on Disney+ Missing streaming on Prime Video and Binge.

Movies that came out in March 2023

Movies that came out in April 2023

Super Mario Bros. Amazon and YouTube have it to rent for $2.99 and $5.99, respectively

Amazon and YouTube have it to rent for $2.99 and $5.99, respectively The Pope’s Exorcist rent it via Amazon or YouTube for $5.99

rent it via Amazon or YouTube for $5.99 Evil Dead Rise rent via Amazon, Apple TV, or YouTube for $6.99.

Movies that came out in May 2023

Movies that came out in June 2023

New movies that came out in July 2023

New movies that came out in August 2023

The Meg 2 can be rented via Apple TV, Amazon, YouTube, or Telstra TV for $29.99

can be rented via Apple TV, Amazon, YouTube, or Telstra TV for $29.99 Chevalier is streaming on Disney+

is streaming on Disney+ Gran Turismo can be rented via Apple TV, Amazon, YouTube, or Telstra TV for $24.99

can be rented via Apple TV, Amazon, YouTube, or Telstra TV for $24.99 Asteroid City can be rented via Apple TV, Amazon, YouTube, or Telstra TV for $29.99

can be rented via Apple TV, Amazon, YouTube, or Telstra TV for $29.99 Strays can be rented via Apple TV, Amazon, YouTube, or Telstra TV for $29.99

can be rented via Apple TV, Amazon, YouTube, or Telstra TV for $29.99 The Equalizer 3 not available anywhere, but could be still in a cinema near you.

New movies that came out in September 2023

New movies coming out in October 2023

True Love on October 5

on October 5 The Exorcist: Believer on October 5

on October 5 Poor Things on October 12

on October 12 Scarygirl on October 26

on October 26 Five Nights At Freddy’s on October 26.

New movies coming out in November 2023

Blade on November 2

on November 2 The Marvels on November 9

on November 9 Napoleon on November 23

on November 23 Trolls Band Together on November 30.

New movies coming out in December 2023

Wonka on December 14

on December 14 Untitled Star Trek film on December 21

film on December 21 Star Wars Rogue Squadron on December 21

on December 21 Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom on December 26

on December 26 Migration on December 26

on December 26 Robot Dreams on December 26

on December 26 Wish on December 26.

What’s releasing in 2024?

Night Swim on January 4

on January 4 The Tiger’s Apprentice on January 11

on January 11 All of Us Strangers on January 18

on January 18 Argylle on February 1

on February 1 Wise Guys on February 1

on February 1 Elio on February 29

on February 29 A Quiet Place: Day One on March 7

on March 7 Dune Part II on March 14

on March 14 Disney’s Snow White on March 21

on March 21 Mickey 17 on March 28

on March 28 Kung Fu Panda 4 on March 28

on March 28 Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire on April 11

on April 11 Deadpool on May 2

on May 2 Furiosia on May 23

on May 23 Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes on May 23

on May 23 The Watchers on June 6

on June 6 If on June 6

on June 6 Inside Out 2 on June 13

on June 13 Despicable Me 4 on June 20

on June 20 Mission Impossible 8 on June 27

on June 27 Mufasa: The Lion King on July 4

on July 4 Twisters on July 18

on July 18 Thunderbolts on July 25

on July 25 Captain America: Brave New World on July 25

on July 25 Trap on August 1

on August 1 Speak No Evil on August 8

on August 8 Kraven the Hunter on August 29

on August 29 Beetlejuice 2 on September 5

on September 5 Blade on September 5

on September 5 Transformers One (animation) on September 12

(animation) on September 12 Joker: Folie á Deux on October 3

on October 3 Smile sequel on October 17

sequel on October 17 The Amateur on November 7

on November 7 Gladiator sequel on November 21

sequel on November 21 Wicked Part 1 on November 28

on November 28 Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim on December 12

on December 12 Sonic the Hedgehog 3 on December 19

on December 19 Avatar 3 on December 19

on December 19 Thunderbolts on December 19

on December 19 Distant TBA.

That’s it for upcoming movies for 2023. If there’s anything we learned from the last two years, it’s that release dates aren’t ever completely set in stone until you’re sitting in a seat at the cinema. So stay tuned to Gizmodo Australia and we’ll update this article as more information becomes available AND as the big production houses lock in more movies.

This article has been updated since it was first published.