Hyundai Insists the 641-HP Ioniq 5 N Will Be a ‘Corner Rascal’

On paper, the 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N shouldn’t be particularly fun to drive. It makes up to 641 hp and can hit 60 mph in a claimed 3.25 seconds, so straight-line speed shouldn’t be a problem. If you want to smoke a Challenger from a stoplight, go ahead. Still, with an 84-kWh battery pack and dual-motor all-wheel drive, there’s no way the Ioniq 5 N should be something you want to take canyon carving or to a race track. Hyundai, however, insists that’s not the case.

Hyundai just revealed the North American-spec Ioniq 5 N in Los Angeles, and right out of the gate, it’s clear that Hyundai wants to convince prospective buyers that, unlike the Kia EV6 GT, the Ioniq 5 N is legitimately fun to drive. As Till Wartenberg, Hyundai’s vice president and head of N Brand and Motorsport said in a statement:

IONIQ 5 N was developed to take driving fun to a new level by utilizing the latest technologies available. Starting with IONIQ 5 N, N brand aims to deliver its signature fun driving experience regardless of petrol, electric or hydrogen. To accomplish this, we’ve closely monitored the voices of our N fans in order to fine-tune our first all-electric N with the goal of electrifying the driving passion of our most demanding N-thusiasts.

Image: Hyundai

Get it? Enthusiasts? N-thusiasts? Someone in the communications department deserves a raise for coming up with that one. And yet, considering Top Gear’s early review of a prototype, we’re inclined to believe it. That’s due in large part to making sure it’s, as Hyundai puts it, a corner rascal. Compared to the regular Ioniq 5, the N version gets 42 more welds and 6.9 feet of extra structural adhesive. The motor and battery mounts are reinforced, as are the rally-inspired integrated drive axles. And to reduce unsprung mass, the 21-inch wheels are made from forged aluminum.

The steering system is also stronger and has a quicker steering ratio that Hyundai claims makes it more direct and communicative. Meanwhile, software that prioritizes quick cornering over maximizing energy efficiency is said to improve turn-in and throttle sensitivity. Oh, and there’s an intelligent drift mode that Hyundai says helps you maintain your drift angle while you’ve got the tail out and a special mode that lets drivers simulate a clutch kick.

Image: Hyundai

There are also 11 different torque distribution modes and an electronic limited-slip differential at the rear to improve driver control. And when it’s time to slow things down, there are 15.75-inch rotors up front with four-piston calipers and 14.2-inch rotors out back, as well as a sport-tuned regenerative braking system that’s designed to be the primary braking source, which should keep brake fade to a minimum on track. Upgraded cooling should also keep the battery pack at a healthy temperature even while driving aggressively.

Hyundai’s N division added a few more controversial features that it claims will make the Ioniq 5 N more engaging as a daily driver. That includes N e-shift, which, when turned on, simulates the feel of a dual-clutch transmission, as well as three different sound modes, one of which simulates the sound of a gasoline engine. We’re not entirely convinced those are necessary, but at least no one’s forcing anyone to use them.

Image: Hyundai

The Ioniq 5 N also sits 0.79 inches lower than a regular Ioniq 5 and is 2.0 inches wider. Thanks to its rear diffuser, it’s also 3.2 inches longer. It also gets an aero kit that includes a rear spoiler and 275/35R21 Pirelli P Zero tires. Additionally, the center console gets knee pads and shin support for improved driver comfort during hard cornering.

Will all of that be enough to win over the skeptics? We’re not sure. You’ll have to wait until we get to drive the 2025 Ioniq 5 N to get a better idea of just how fun it is to drive. Still, it’s clear that Hyundai didn’t just throw more power at Ioniq 5 and call it a day. And considering how great previous N models have been to drive, we’re inclined to believe Hyundai’s N division knows what it was doing. It’ll still be a heavy car, but we wouldn’t be surprised to find out that the Ioniq 5 N hides its weight better than you’d expect.

Image: Hyundai

Exactly how much the Ioniq 5 N weighs is still a mystery, as is the base price. We shouldn’t have to wait long to find out both, though, since Hyundai says the 2025 Ioniq 5 N will hit dealers in March 2024. Oh, and did we mention that you’ll be able to order it in a real color? Yep! In addition to more pedestrian choices, you’ll also be able to order it in Soultronic Orange Pearl. We can’t wait.

Image: Hyundai

Want more Aussie car news? Here’s every EV we’ve reviewed in the last two years, all the EVs we can expect down under soon, and our guide to finding EV chargers across the country. Check out our dedicated Cars tab for more.