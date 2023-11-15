9 Christmas Gifts For The Hardcore PC Gamer In Your Life

Contributor: Chris Neill, Alex Walker

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

PC gamers are very picky about the kinds of gifts they enjoy, especially if it’s related to their computer. Often, they’ll buy what they want for their computer by themselves as soon as they can. So, if you are trying to get them a computer-related gift this Christmas, you’ll need to do a bit of sleuthing to see what they already have.

But once you’ve figured out what they might want or need, we’ve got a whole list of gifts for PC gamers ready to go so you can do the shopping part.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

The best PC gift ideas under $50

Corsair MM200 Pro Gaming Mouse Pad

Image: Corsair

Speaking of basic accessories that PC gamers might overlook – if the person you’re buying for doesn’t currently have a mouse pad or the one they do have is old and raggedy, then it’s time to give them the gift that will keep on giving.

This cloth Corsair mouse pad uses a textile-weave surface to help optimise your mouse’s performance and precision tracking. It clocks in at a decently sized 450mm x 400mm, with 2mm of thickness and a rubber base that’ll keep it secure.

You can buy it here:

Precision Screwdriver Set

Image: Tangkee

Far too many PC gamers rely on tiny, crappy screwdrivers to get the job done. Don’t be that person. Having a good screwdriver does wonders, so here are 12 quality ones for all your PC needs (and stuff around the house too).

Gaming PC gifts can be hard to buy, but we guarantee you know at least one person who could use a screwdriver set. Be a champion these holidays and gift your PC friend something that will make their lives easier.

You can buy one here:

Anker 4 Port USB 3.0 Hub

Image: Anker

This is more of a stocking stuffer than a full-on gift, but Anker’s products are pretty reliable. It’s a polite way to help the gamer you’re buying for tidy up their jungle of PC cables in a simple and clean way. If you want to buy one for yourself, we won’t judge you.

You can buy one here:

The best PC gift ideas under $150

Logitech HD Pro Webcam C920

Image: Logitech

Whether your gamer friend is a streamer or not, a good webcam is always important to have in a setup, especially if they use their PC for work meetings too. The Logitech C920 webcam is a favourite amongst gamers and non-gamers alike, boasting 1080p at 30fps, ideal for streaming and more.

You can buy it here:

Logitech G203 Lightsync Gaming Mouse

Image: Logitech

We’ve lost count of the number of times we’ve been to a LAN and seen countless gamers spend thousands on their GPU, RAM and CPU, only to pair their rig with a sub-par, laggy mouse.

The Logitech G203 LightSync is a very good and affordable gaming mouse. It’s lightweight with precise tracking (8,000 DPI+) and allows you to customise its six buttons. You can even customise its RGB colour wave.

You can buy it here:

PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller or Xbox Wireless Controller

Image: iStock/t:Girts Ragelis

Too many diehard PC fans don’t own a controller, and they’re only missing out. If you’ve got a friend or family member who is one of those, fix that this Christmas.

But why use an Xbox or PlayStation controller as a PC controller, you or your ardent PC friend might ask? Because there are plenty of smashing indie games and console ports – along with PC exclusives – that play best with a controller.

This is a great gift for those who want to run a games night from their living room, courtesy of Steam’s extensive library of local co-op indies. Plus, there’s something about pushing the buttons of an Xbox or PlayStation controller that just feels satisfying.

Both the Xbox Wireless Controller and PS5 DualSense controller can be connected to a PC either via USB or Bluetooth. As an added bonus, if the person you’re buying for also owns an Xbox Series X/S or PS5, they’ll now have an extra controller on hand.

You can buy them here:

PS5 Controller

Xbox Controller

The best PC gift ideas over $150

Philips NeoPix Easy2+ Home Projector

Image: Philips

Everyone know’s what it’s like to game on a monitor or TV, but there’s something really fun about projecting the game you’re playing onto a wall. If the gamer in your life is running out of space in their room or wants to try gaming using a projector, not only is this Philips projector great quality, but it won’t break the bank.

You can buy it here:

Blue Yeti USB Microphone

Image: Blue Yeti

The Blue Yeti is still one of the best USB microphones (for sound and price) on the market for sound and price. It’s a great all-rounder mic and will get plenty of use with gamers, streamers and podcasters. It’ll also let you record in stereo, making it a great pick if you’re buying a gift for a PC gamer who also dabbles in music.

It’s head and shoulders beyond any headset mic, and if you or your giftee wants to make the jump into streaming you can also look at getting a boom arm and shock mount down the road.

You can buy it here:

Razer BlackWidow V3 HyperSpeed Mini Gaming Keyboard

Image: Razer

Anyone who types for a living, or types a lot as part of their hobby (like gaming) should have a mechanical keyboard. It’s not hard to nab a good one at an affordable price these days and the 65% Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini is a nice pick. It uses Razer’s yellow switches, which are both fast and quiet, making it a good gift idea if you’re buying for someone who plays a lot of fast-paced games.

With its compressed size, this keyboard is a great option if you’re buying for someone whose gaming space is quite tight. It can also make for a great travel option.

You can buy it here:

Lead image credit: Razer/Logitech

More Gizmodo Australia gift guides