10 of the Best TV Shows on Stan, According to Us

There are so many awesome TV shows to watch on the Aussie streaming service Stan, from new hits to some of the best shows of all time.

Going through Stan’s massive library of content, here are 10 of our favourite shows from the streamer, perfect for a Gizmodo Australia reader.

10 of the best TV shows on Stan

Station Eleven

Station Eleven is a dark and dreary post-apocalyptic show across multiple timelines, after the human race is left all but destroyed by a deadly flu. It’s definitely one to watch if you loved The Last of Us, and is oddly uplifting at times.

Ash Vs Evil Dead

Ash Vs Evil Dead is a TV continuation of the original Evil Dead movies, with main character Ash having spent the last thirty years avoiding the outside world – up until a new plague threatens humanity. The chainsaw and boomstick return, as As Vs Evil Dead attempts to recreate the magic of the original zombie-slaying movies (even if the franchise is going through a soft reboot).

Doctor Who

One of the most legendary sci-fi shows, Doctor Who is available to stream on Stan (at least, everything from the reboot from 2005 onwards). Doctor Who follows the Doctor, a Time Lord that explores the galaxy in a time machine, with human companions joining them along the way. It’s a brilliant show, and I highly recommend watching the episodes starring David Tennant. Another season is in development.

Breaking Bad

One of the best slow-burn crime thrillers of all time, Breaking Bad follows an extremely smart chemistry teacher who turns to a life of crime to make meth, with the hope of giving his family a better life. It’s an exceptional show and is among the best shows on the Stan platform; the ending is one of the best in TV history. The spin-off, Better Call Saul (which is just as good) is also on Stan.

Mr. Robot

Following a cybersecurity engineer with social anxiety and bipolar disorder, Mr. Robot is a show about a group of hackers trying to take down a corporation. It’s a thrilling drama all the way through, and Stan has the entire thing ready to stream.

Orphan Black

Orphan Black follows a young woman who meets another person that looks exactly identical to her. After stealing her identity, she learns that there are many more people with duplicates just like her. It’s a thrilling show that goes harder on sci-fi themes than you might be expecting, and a sequel show is in development.

Ghosts

A young couple, Sam and Jay, inherit a haunted mansion and, unaware of their invisible housemates, plan to turn it into a B&B. Their lives become much more complicated after a fall causes Sam to see the ghosts. It’s based on the UK series and it’s just wholesome fun.

Hannibal

Another horror on our list, Hannibal is a prequel to Silence of the Lambs, following the character of the same name. It’s an origin story for the terrifying serial killer, and follows his early years as a forensic psychologist, and his shift to murderer and cannibal.

Nancy Drew

Nancy Drew is a television series from The CW, based on the Nancy Drew series, obviously. It’s Riverdale meets The Conjuring. For the uninitiated, Nancy Drew is a teen detective whose sense of self had come from solving mysteries in her hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine, until her mother’s untimely death derails Nancy’s college plans.

Poker Face

Poker Face is brilliant. A short series where each episode follows a different story, the main character has the phenomenal ability to tell when anybody is lying, throwing the detective genre on its head. If you’re into crime thrillers, and loved Knives Out (which was directed by the same person), you can’t miss Poker Face.

Here we have it, the best TV shows on Stan, according to Gizmodo Australia. Head on over here to sign up.

