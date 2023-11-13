At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’ve been on the lookout for a new internet connection, whether you want something cheaper, something faster or both, this could be the answer you’re looking for. Superloop is currently running discount offers across its entire family of NBN connections, which last for the first six months you’re with the provider. If you’re particularly interested in quicker internet speeds, the best value deals come from Superloop’s faster speed tiers – specifically NBN 250 and NBN 1000.

Here are what Superloop’s discounted internet deals look like, along with how they compare with other NBN plans that are on offer.

What do Superloop’s NBN plan deals look like?

Superloop’s introductory deals are available across all of its plans, with your total savings ranging from $60 to $96 spread over six months. If you go with the provider’s NBN 50 or NBN 100 plan, you’ll be able to save $16 per month for the first half-year of your connection.

While its NBN 50 and NBN 100 plans have larger discounts, the best value deals come from Superloop’s NBN 250 and NBN 1000 connections. If you sign up for the provider’s superfast connection, you’ll pay $85 per month for the first six months and then $99 per month thereafter. For comparison, while discounted, Superloop’s NBN 250 plan is the same price as its full-price NBN 100 plan.

In terms of typical evening speeds, Superloop is reporting a solid 240/21 Mbps for its NBN 250 connection and an impressive 600/42 Mbps for its NBN 1000 plan, which makes it one of the fastest plans in this speed tier (more on that in a moment).

All of Superloop’s NBN plans come with unlimited data and are contract-free, so you’re able to leave them whenever you want.

If you do plan to sign up for either Superloop’s NBN 250 or NBN 1000 plan, it’s important to make sure you have a connection that can actually support it. Currently, NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans are only available if your home has a Fibre-to-the-Premises (FTTP) or Hybrid Fibre Coaxial (HFC) connection.

On top of these discounts, Superloop will also throw in a free Amazon Eero 6+ mesh Wi-Fi router for free. However, there is a catch – you need to stay with Superloop for at least 18 months, or you’ll need to pay a modem clawback fee that’s equal to $8 per remaining month (to a total of $144).

How does it compare to other NBN 250 plans?

While Superloop’s NBN 250 plan is cheap, it isn’t currently the cheapest. That honour belongs to SpinTel, which is currently running an introductory offer for new customers. For the first six months that you’re connected with Exetel, you’ll pay $75 per month, and then $85.95 per month thereafter.

While SpinTel is cheaper than Superloop – both discounted and full-priced – the internet provider is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 211Mbps. Those aren’t bad speeds, but if you want something faster then there are better options, which include Superloop.

One of those better options also belongs to Swoop, which is currently offering its NBN 250 plan for $84 per month for the first six months. Not only is this price cheaper than Superloop, this plan is faster with typical evening speeds of 250/25 Mbps.

However, once this discount period ends the cost of Swoop’s NBN 250 plan will shoot up to $119 per month. So while Swoop is initially cheaper than Superloop (even if it’s only a $1 difference), it’ll be more expensive if you stick around for the long run.

There are a few other providers that are offering faster plans than Superloop, although most of these come with decent price tags. In terms of peak speeds and relatively cheaper prices, Southern Phone is offering a connection that clocks in at a congestion-free 250/21 Mbps. Although it’s a tad more expensive than what Superloop is offering at $95 per month for the first 12 months, and then $115 per month thereafter.

Telstra is offering a congestion-free NBN 250 plan with typical evening speeds of 250Mbps, which will cost you $120 per month for the first six months. After this discount period ends, Telstra’s plan will increase to $140 per month.

There’s also Origin, which is reporting 243/21 Mbps, and is offering its plan for $134 per month. However, Origin will throw in 12 months of Paramount+ for free and knock another $10 off your monthly bill if you bundle in one of its energy plans.

Aussie Broadband also has typical evening speeds of 243/21 Mbps, and you’ll pay a flat $129 per month. However, Aussie has announced that the price of its NBN 250 plan will drop to $119 per month from November 21.

How does it compare to other NBN 1000 plans?

In terms of price, Superloop’s NBN 1000 is the cheapest on offer in this speed tier. Even at full price, it’s one of the cheapest plans on offer with one of the higher typical evening speeds in the NBN 1000 range.

Exetel is offering a discounted and full-price plan that’s close to Superloop’s in terms of cost – you’ll pay $99.99 per month for the first six months and then $109.99 per month thereafter. However, the reported speeds of Exetel’s plan are 400/42 Mbps, so Superloop’s NBN 1000 connection has the better value between the two.

The same goes for Swoop‘s NBN 1000 plan. While it’s also priced at $99 per month for the first six months, its full price is considerably higher at $139 per month. Swoop is also slower than Superloop, currently reporting typical evening speeds of 582/47 Mbps.

In terms of speed, only a handful of providers match or outclass Superloop. Aussie Broadband, Optus and Origin are all offering NBN 1000 connections with the same typical evening speeds of 600Mbps – but, these plans are more expensive, even with introductory discount offers.

Southern Phone has the fastest NBN 1000 connection going at the moment, just edging out Supleroop with speeds of 650/43 Mbps. This plan will set you back $115 per month for the first 12 months you’re connected, and then $135 per month thereafter. Compared to Superloop, that’s a price difference of $16 and $26 per month for an extra 50Mbps.