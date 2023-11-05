Tech News: 5 Things to Know in Australia Today

It’s somehow Monday again. You know what that means? A fresh batch of weekend tech news content. Here we go…

1. Thousands of MyGov scam accounts found

Starting with a report from The Guardian this morning that details how thousands of MyGov accounts are being suspended each month out of concern they’ve been breached via “scam-in-a-box” kits being sold by criminals on the dark web. Per the report, the products were being used to create fake websites, and provide the specialist knowledge required to launch phishing attacks on Centrelink, Australian Tax Office, and Medicare accounts. It said that more than 4,500 MyGov scams have been confirmed just this year alone.

2. xAI introduces… Grok (???)

Of course, we’ve also got a bit of Elon Musk news today. Over the weekend, Musk revealed Grok, which, according to The BBC, has a “little bit of humour”. According to Musk, “In some important respects, it is the best that currently exists”. Grok comes nearly a year after ChatGPT took hold of the global news cycle. Google Bard then followed. So glad we’ve got a third chatbot……

3. Traffic light tech to reduce accidents

The ABC has a video up on how researchers are trialling ‘intelligent’ tech in traffic lights to help reduce hazards and accidents – hesitant to further summarise as it’s a video, but go check it out.

4. OAIC takes Medlab Pathology to court

We didn’t catch this on Friday, but per InnovationAus, the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner (OAIC) is taking Australian Clinical Labs to court over a data breach that exposed the personal information of 223,000 Australians. Per the report, the ASX-listed company, which owns Medlab Pathology, is alleged to have “seriously interfered with the privacy of millions of Australians by failing to take reasonable steps to protect their personal information from unauthorised access or disclosure in breach of the Privacy Act 1988” between May 2021 and September 2022.

5. FTX’s SBF found G.U.I.L.T.Y

In case you somehow missed it, on Friday, Sam Bankman-Fried was found guilty on all seven federal charges in his criminal trial for defrauding customers of his crypto exchange out of billions of dollars with his crypto empire. According to CoinDesk. Jurors reached a verdict at 7:40 pm Thursday (local time) that the founder of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX and Alameda Research was guilty, and Bankman-Fried could face decades in prison. Read more here.

