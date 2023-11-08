Tech News: 5 Things to Know in Australia Today

Good morning. It’s Thursday and it’s time to get you caught up on the tech news.

1. What happened with Optus?

The dust is still settling from yesterday’s Optus outage, which stretched from the morning until the early afternoon, and it’s still not entirely clear what went wrong. As reported by SBS, Optus chief executive Kelly Bayer Rosmarin said that it was a “technical network fault” that caused both NBN and phone networks (along with phone plans provided by third parties leveraging the Optus network) to fail for 10 million people across Australia. Federal Minister for Communications Michelle Rowland has announced a review into the outage.

2. Samsung could bring a ChatGPT rival to the Galaxy S24

Samsung aims to take a stab directly at the heart of the big AI ambitions from Google and Microsoft with its upcoming phones. The next range of Samsung mobile devices coming next year will be bursting at the seams with generative AI, including a new assistant chatbot, as announced at the company’s AI forum in Seoul. The AI will be called the ‘Gauss’ bot, and will apparently be able to translate text and compose emails. Supposedly, it’ll also include a code-generating functionality and an AI image generator. Yay, more AI.

3. Mama-mia!

Fortune is reporting that The Super Mario Bros. Movie caused a jump in Nintendo’s profits, with an 18 per cent rise in net profit reported for its first fiscal half this week. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe was also cited as a particularly popular game, selling 3.2 million units during the period (57 million total sales since it was released). Lets-a-go.

4. Apple crowns Taylor Swift as artist of the year

This one is for the Swifties. Apple has announced that Taylor Swift is Apple Music’s Artist of the Year, having 65 songs in the global Top 100 throughout the past 12 months – more than any other artist. Swift’s music was more consistently streamed throughout the year than any other artist, with The Eras Tour leading to a 61 per cent growth in streams of her music globally. She’s also the most streamed female artist in Apple Music History.

5. The EU wants to know how social video platforms protect minors

Reuters is reporting that the European Union is asking TikTok and YouTube to demonstrate how they protect minors on their social video streaming platforms. The request comes after the enactment of the Digital Services Act, requiring tech companies to do more to fight harmful content online, particularly content that targets minors. Fines for breaching the Act can be as high as six per cent of a company’s total turnover.

BONUS ITEM: Finally, a use for VR (if you’re fine with strapping a computer to your head).

TikToker uses Meta Quest 3 to do chores while watching Spider-Manpic.twitter.com/KV9iChALKz — Dexerto (@Dexerto) November 8, 2023

Have a lovely day.

Image: Illumination/Nintendo