Today’s Best Australian Tech Deals

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

We love a tech deal, friends. Lucky for us, there are plenty of them around at all times.

If you love a red-hot deal as much as us, we’ve rounded up our top picks below. We’ll update this list fairly regularly, so be sure to check in often.

Save on LG, TCL and Loewe TVs

Image: TCL

If you’re looking to get a new TV before the new year, now’s the time to do it. Currently, there are massive discounts on a variety of QLED and OLED TVs at The Good Guys. You can also get installation from The Good Guys when you purchase your TV, so you don’t need to set it up yourself.

Here’s what’s available:

Shop The Good Guys TV sale here.

Get up to $500 off Ecovacs robot vacuums

Image: Ecovacs

If you haven’t heard yet, we love robot vacuums. We’ve reviewed a lot of them and have our preferences, but when it comes to value for money, Ecovacs’ robovacs take the cake. Especially when they’re on sale, which they are right now. Ecovacs even has a robotic window cleaner that is available in some of these sale bundles.

Here’s what’s on offer:

DEEBOT N8+ – now $829 plus an extra $50 off with the code MKWP (down from $1,099)

– now $829 plus an extra $50 off with the code MKWP (down from $1,099) DEEBOT N10 – now $699 with the code KPESE (down from $799)

– now $699 with the code KPESE (down from $799) DEEBOT N10 Plus – now $799 (down from $999)

– now $799 (down from $999) DEEBOT T10 Plus – now $1,549 plus an extra $350 off with the code HKWPS (down from $1,799)

– now $1,549 plus an extra $350 off with the code HKWPS (down from $1,799) DEEBOT X1 Turbo – now $1,499 plus an extra $400 off with the code HBCDS (down from $2,099)

Shop all the deals from Ecovacs here.

Save on Samsung mobiles, TVs, home appliances and PC monitors

Image: Samsung

Click Frenzy might be over, but Samsung is keeping the sales going with Samsung Week. This sale event is lasting until November 1 and includes discounts on a variety of Samsung tech products. There are offers on vacuums, air purifiers, TVs, soundbars and more.

Here are some of the best deals:

Shop all the Samsung Week deals here.

Save over $400 on Dyson vacuums

Image: Dyson

If your vacuum sucks, it’s time to buy a Dyson. While it’s known for its compact and powerful stick vacuums, Dyson also has a smart robot vacuum which is also currently on sale.

Here are the deals available from Dyson:

Shop the Dyson sale here.

Get over $600 off smart watches

Image: Garmin

Myer is offering huge discounts on a variety of Garmin and Fitbit smart watches. Fitbit is a well-known smart watch brand in the sporting space with sleek designs made for tracking exercise and general physical health.

On the other hand, Garmin is a smart watch brand that specialises in GPS, fitness, and health technology. Its rugged designs are ideal for outdoor activities and the watches are able to withstand the wear and tear of the most extreme sports.

Here’s some of the sale highlights:

Shop the smart watch sale here.

Save on power banks

Image: Anker

Power banks are a staple in most people’s backpacks and handbags, which isn’t surprising considering how much we use our phones in our day-to-day lives. While we recommend that everyone should have a power bank, they can be pretty expensive.

So if you’re looking to get one, but also save money, currently, there are power banks on sale from Iniu, Anker and more on Amazon.

Here’s what’s on offer:

Shop the full range of power banks here.

Save on Boost Mobile prepaid plans

Image: iStock/mihailomilovanovic

If you’re the kind of person who prefers a prepaid mobile plan over postpaid, there are some fantastic deals going on at Boost Mobile right now.

You can get 240GB of data over 12 months for $260, down from $300 if you use the promo code ‘BOOST260‘. While this is already a great deal, you’ll also get an extra 20GB of data for the first month of the plan when you activate it. This means you’re looking at roughly 21GB per month and if you break down the costs, it ends up being $22 per month.

The average cost for a prepaid mobile plan is $30 per month according to Canstar Blue, so you’d be saving $96 over the 12-month period.

Take a look at all of the Boost Mobile plans here.

Save on portable air conditioners

Image: Hyundai

If your home doesn’t have air conditioning or the air conditioning you have isn’t ducted, investing in a portable air conditioner is a great way to beat the heat, and can be a lot cooler than running a fan.

There are currently some great deals over at Kogan on portable air conditioners if you’re looking to stay cool over the summer months.

Shop portable air conditioners here.

Get up to $500 off a robot lawn mower

Image: Husqvarna

If your lawn is getting out of hand, but you’re too busy to mow it yourself, you can try a robot lawn mower. The Good Guys is offering up to $500 off two of the Husqvarna robot lawn mowers.

The Husqvarna Automower 405X is a smart robot lawn mower that is ideal for smaller lawns. It can mow up to 600m^2 on a single charge, and comes with grass cutting heigh adjustment, and GPS tracking so you can check where your Automower is at all times.

It’s currently on sale for $2,499 (down from $2,899).

If you have a larger area to mow, the Husqvarna Automower 415X can handle lawns up to 1500m^2 without needing to recharge. It also includes all the same features as the 405X, including LED headlights and automatic firmware updates.

It’s currently on sale for $3,399 (down from $3,899).

You can check out the full range of robot lawn mowers from The Good Guys here.

Save up to 50% off Philips kitchen appliances

Image: Philips

While you might think you’re set with just a microwave, there are heaps of things that an air fryer can do better. Using little to no oil, air fryers can fry, bake, grill, reheat and roast foods quickly at the touch of a button.

If you’re stuck for recipe ideas, TikTok is full of great air fryer hacks, so if you still haven’t gotten around to picking up one of these bad boys, now’s the time. Philips is offering huge deals across its air fryer range, as well as a few other kitchen appliances.

Shop the full Philips range here.

Save up to $250 off Bose headphones, earbuds and speakers

Image: Bose

If you’ve been meaning to invest in some good headphones, speakers or a soundbar, Bose is running a sale on some of their products. It’s time to let the bass drop and check out the range of audio offers.

Shop the full Bose range here.

Save up to 47% off gaming accessories

Image: HyperX

If you’re looking for a new gaming headset, keyboard, mouse or mousepad, HyperX and CORSAIR are slashing up to 47 per cent off their peripherals. Both brands are well-known and loved in the PC and console gaming spaces, so it’s definitely worth picking up these accessories while they’re on sale.

Shop the Corsair range here; and the HyperX range here.

Get a TPG mobile plan for half-price

TPG is currently offering half off all of its mobile plans for new customers for the first six months of your connection. With these discounts, TPG now has some of the best mobile plans within the $10 to $20 price range, which is great news if you’re trying to save on your monthly bills.

With this discount, you’ll be able to nab a 12GB plan for only $10 per month, which is roughly double the data you’d get from similarly priced plans. You’ll also be able to get a 60GB plan for $20 per month, which is impressive when you consider that most full-price mobile plans in the $15 to $20 window only have data allowances of 10GB.

Once your first six months with TPG are over, the plans will return to their full prices. TPG’s mobile plans are also contract-free, so you’re able to leave them whenever you want.

Save up to 54% off RENPHO massagers

Image: Renpho

If you’re feeling a little stiff and could do with a good massage, then you’ll want to check out this sale across RENPHO’s range of devices. From the classic massage gun to feet massagers and face masks, there’s a device designed to relieve sore muscle pain across any part of your body. Hell, why not build yourself an Iron Man suit made from massaging devices?

Here’s what’s on sale:

Lead image credit: Loewe