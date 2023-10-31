Today’s Best Australian Tech Deals

We love a tech deal, friends. Lucky for us, there are plenty of them around at all times.
If you love a red-hot deal as much as us, we’ve rounded up our top picks below. We’ll update this list fairly regularly, so be sure to check in often.
Save on LG, TCL and Loewe TVs
If you’re looking to get a new TV before the new year, now’s the time to do it. Currently, there are massive discounts on a variety of QLED and OLED TVs at The Good Guys. You can also get installation from The Good Guys when you purchase your TV, so you don’t need to set it up yourself.
Here’s what’s available:
- Loewe Bild i UHD Smart OLED TV (48″) – now $3,399 (down from $3,999)
- Loewe Bild i UHD Smart OLED TV (55″) – now $4,249 (down from $4,999)
- Loewe Bild i UHD Smart OLED TV (65″) – now $5,524 (down from $6,499)
- LG G3 4K OLED EVO Smart TV (65″) – now $4,695 (down from $5,295)
- LG UR8050 4K UHD LED Smart TV (86″) – now $2,195 (down from $2,995)
- TCL C645 QLED Google TV (85″) – now $1,995 (down from $2,295)
Shop The Good Guys TV sale here.
Get up to $500 off Ecovacs robot vacuums
If you haven’t heard yet, we love robot vacuums. We’ve reviewed a lot of them and have our preferences, but when it comes to value for money, Ecovacs’ robovacs take the cake. Especially when they’re on sale, which they are right now. Ecovacs even has a robotic window cleaner that is available in some of these sale bundles.
Here’s what’s on offer:
- DEEBOT N8+ – now $829 plus an extra $50 off with the code MKWP (down from $1,099)
- DEEBOT N10 – now $699 with the code KPESE (down from $799)
- DEEBOT N10 Plus – now $799 (down from $999)
- DEEBOT T10 Plus – now $1,549 plus an extra $350 off with the code HKWPS (down from $1,799)
- DEEBOT X1 Turbo – now $1,499 plus an extra $400 off with the code HBCDS (down from $2,099)
Shop all the deals from Ecovacs here.
Save on Samsung mobiles, TVs, home appliances and PC monitors
Click Frenzy might be over, but Samsung is keeping the sales going with Samsung Week. This sale event is lasting until November 1 and includes discounts on a variety of Samsung tech products. There are offers on vacuums, air purifiers, TVs, soundbars and more.
Here are some of the best deals:
- 85″ Q60C QLED 4K Smart TV – now $2,999 (down from $3,999)
- Bespoke Cube Smart Air Purifier AX70 – now $1,299 (down from $1,699)
- Bespoke Jet Bot+ – now $849 (down from $999)
- Bespoke Jet Elite Extra Stick Vacuum – now $1,299 (down from $1,399)
- Galaxy Z Flip5 – trade in your old Samsung mobile for $400 off (down from $1,849)
- S-Series Soundbar – now $399 (down from $599)
Shop all the Samsung Week deals here.
Save over $400 on Dyson vacuums
If your vacuum sucks, it’s time to buy a Dyson. While it’s known for its compact and powerful stick vacuums, Dyson also has a smart robot vacuum which is also currently on sale.
Here are the deals available from Dyson:
- Dyson 360 Vis Nav robot vacuum – now $1,999 (down from $2,399)
- Dyson Cyclone V10 stick vacuum – now $799 (down from $1,099)
- Dyson Omni-glide stick vacuum – now $588 (down from $749)
- Dyson V8 stick vacuum – now $549 (down from $799)
- Dyson V8 Origin Plus stick vacuum – now $444 (down from $699)
Get over $600 off smart watches
Myer is offering huge discounts on a variety of Garmin and Fitbit smart watches. Fitbit is a well-known smart watch brand in the sporting space with sleek designs made for tracking exercise and general physical health.
On the other hand, Garmin is a smart watch brand that specialises in GPS, fitness, and health technology. Its rugged designs are ideal for outdoor activities and the watches are able to withstand the wear and tear of the most extreme sports.
Here’s some of the sale highlights:
- Garmin Epix (Gen 2) – now $999 (down from $1,699)
- Garmin Fenix 7S Solar – now $849 (down from $1,349)
- Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar – now $1,099 (down from $1,699)
- Garmin Venu 2 Plus – now $649 (down from $769)
- Garmin Venu Sq Music Edition – now $329 (down from $429)
Shop the smart watch sale here.
Save on power banks
Power banks are a staple in most people’s backpacks and handbags, which isn’t surprising considering how much we use our phones in our day-to-day lives. While we recommend that everyone should have a power bank, they can be pretty expensive.
So if you’re looking to get one, but also save money, currently, there are power banks on sale from Iniu, Anker and more on Amazon.
Here’s what’s on offer:
- Anker PowerCore 13000 – now $39.99 (down from $49.99)
- Heymix 10000mAH Power Bank – now $23.99 (down from $39.99)
- Heymix 20000mAh Power Bank – now $36.79 (down from $56.99)
- Iniu 22.5W Power Bank – now $29.99 (down from $42.99)
- VRURC Mini Power Bank – now $28.99 (down from $34.99)
Shop the full range of power banks here.
Save on Boost Mobile prepaid plans
If you’re the kind of person who prefers a prepaid mobile plan over postpaid, there are some fantastic deals going on at Boost Mobile right now.
You can get 240GB of data over 12 months for $260, down from $300 if you use the promo code ‘BOOST260‘. While this is already a great deal, you’ll also get an extra 20GB of data for the first month of the plan when you activate it. This means you’re looking at roughly 21GB per month and if you break down the costs, it ends up being $22 per month.
The average cost for a prepaid mobile plan is $30 per month according to Canstar Blue, so you’d be saving $96 over the 12-month period.
Take a look at all of the Boost Mobile plans here.
Save on portable air conditioners
If your home doesn’t have air conditioning or the air conditioning you have isn’t ducted, investing in a portable air conditioner is a great way to beat the heat, and can be a lot cooler than running a fan.
There are currently some great deals over at Kogan on portable air conditioners if you’re looking to stay cool over the summer months.
- Hyundai 4.1kW Smart Portable Air Conditioner – now $479 (down from $899.99)
- Hyundai 5.2kW Smart Portable Air Conditioner – now $699 (down from $1,199.99)
- Kogan SmarterHome 2.0kW Portable Air Conditioner – now $249 (down from $399.99)
- Kogan SmarterHome 2.6kW Portable Air Conditioner – now $369 (down from $549.99)
- Kogan SmarterHome 4.7kW Portable Air Conditioner (Reverse Cycle) – now $649 (down from $1,199.99)
Shop portable air conditioners here.
Get up to $500 off a robot lawn mower
If your lawn is getting out of hand, but you’re too busy to mow it yourself, you can try a robot lawn mower. The Good Guys is offering up to $500 off two of the Husqvarna robot lawn mowers.
The Husqvarna Automower 405X is a smart robot lawn mower that is ideal for smaller lawns. It can mow up to 600m^2 on a single charge, and comes with grass cutting heigh adjustment, and GPS tracking so you can check where your Automower is at all times.
It’s currently on sale for $2,499 (down from $2,899).
If you have a larger area to mow, the Husqvarna Automower 415X can handle lawns up to 1500m^2 without needing to recharge. It also includes all the same features as the 405X, including LED headlights and automatic firmware updates.
It’s currently on sale for $3,399 (down from $3,899).
You can check out the full range of robot lawn mowers from The Good Guys here.
Save up to 50% off Philips kitchen appliances
While you might think you’re set with just a microwave, there are heaps of things that an air fryer can do better. Using little to no oil, air fryers can fry, bake, grill, reheat and roast foods quickly at the touch of a button.
If you’re stuck for recipe ideas, TikTok is full of great air fryer hacks, so if you still haven’t gotten around to picking up one of these bad boys, now’s the time. Philips is offering huge deals across its air fryer range, as well as a few other kitchen appliances.
- Philips 3000 Series Essential Air Fryer L – now $129 (down from $199)
- Philips 5000 Series Air Fryer XL – now $279.20 (down from $349)
- Philips 3000 Series Essential Air Fryer XL – now $229 (down from $299)
- Philips 5000 Series Air Fryer XXL Connected – now $359.20 (down from 499)
- Philips 5000 Series Eco Collection Toaster – now $89 (down from $99)
Shop the full Philips range here.
Save up to $250 off Bose headphones, earbuds and speakers
If you’ve been meaning to invest in some good headphones, speakers or a soundbar, Bose is running a sale on some of their products. It’s time to let the bass drop and check out the range of audio offers.
- Bose QuietComfort SE headphones – now $349.95 (down from $449.95)
- Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones – now $449.95 (down from $499.95)
- Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 – now $499.95 (down from $599.95)
- Bose Soundbar 500 – now $549.95 (down from $799.95)
- Bose S1 Pro Portable Bluetooth Speaker System – now $749.95 (down from $1,079.95)
- Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker bundle – now $449 (down from $499.90)
- Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker Bundle – now $305.95 (down from $359.90)
Shop the full Bose range here.
Save up to 47% off gaming accessories
If you’re looking for a new gaming headset, keyboard, mouse or mousepad, HyperX and CORSAIR are slashing up to 47 per cent off their peripherals. Both brands are well-known and loved in the PC and console gaming spaces, so it’s definitely worth picking up these accessories while they’re on sale.
- Corsair K100 AIR Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – now $441.19 (down from $489)
- Corsair MM700 RGB Extended XL Cloth Gaming Mouse Pad – now $95 (down from $109)
- HyperX Cloud II – Wired Gaming Headset – now $139 (down from $159)
- HyperX Cloud II Wireless – Gaming Headset – now $246.30 (down from $299)
- HyperX Pulsefire Haste Gaming Mouse – now $73 (down from $89)
Shop the Corsair range here; and the HyperX range here.
Get a TPG mobile plan for half-price
TPG is currently offering half off all of its mobile plans for new customers for the first six months of your connection. With these discounts, TPG now has some of the best mobile plans within the $10 to $20 price range, which is great news if you’re trying to save on your monthly bills.
With this discount, you’ll be able to nab a 12GB plan for only $10 per month, which is roughly double the data you’d get from similarly priced plans. You’ll also be able to get a 60GB plan for $20 per month, which is impressive when you consider that most full-price mobile plans in the $15 to $20 window only have data allowances of 10GB.
Once your first six months with TPG are over, the plans will return to their full prices. TPG’s mobile plans are also contract-free, so you’re able to leave them whenever you want.
Save up to 54% off RENPHO massagers
If you’re feeling a little stiff and could do with a good massage, then you’ll want to check out this sale across RENPHO’s range of devices. From the classic massage gun to feet massagers and face masks, there’s a device designed to relieve sore muscle pain across any part of your body. Hell, why not build yourself an Iron Man suit made from massaging devices?
Here’s what’s on sale:
- RENPHO Shiatsu Foot Massager – now $199.99 (down from $219.95)
- RENPHO Electric Scalp Head Massager – now $69.99 (down from $79.99)
- RENPHO Eyeris Rhythm Eye Massager Mask – now $89.99 (down from $149.99)
- RENPHO Muscle Massage Gun – now $159.99 (down from $189.99)
- RENPHO Leg Compression Massager – now $159.99 (down from $259.95)
- RENPHO EyeSnooze Sleep Mask – now $59.99 (down from $69.99)
Lead image credit: Loewe