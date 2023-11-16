This Is What It’s Like to Drive Toyota’s New Hydrogen Van

When I hear people’s reactions to driving electric cars for the first time, it’s often noted just how easy it all is – no gearing, no revs, instant torque from the get-go. It’s one of the reasons I like EVs so much – they’re just so much more relaxing to be behind the wheel of. But what about a hydrogen-powered van? How different could it be to a normal combustion-engine vehicle?

It turns out that, while having far lower emissions than a petrol-engine vehicle (still higher emissions than an EV for stuff like engine oil), a hydrogen-powered vehicle can definitely feel like the cars we’ve been used to for decades.

I say can because it’s not the only hydrogen vehicle I’ve driven, and the tech is quite a bit different. Previously, Toyota invited me to drive the Mirai, the company’s hydrogen-powered sedan, which uses a different powertrain that labels the car ‘FCEV’ – a fuel-cell electric vehicle. This means that the hydrogen pumped into the car is converted into battery power, which is how the car is propelled – it’s an EV with extra steps, essentially.

The hydrogen Hiace runs on a different technology. Using hydrogen all the same, with a hydrogen fuel tank at the same 700 bar pressure as the Mirai (which I was assured was completely safe, even if it was punctured), the Hiace burns hydrogen like it’s petrol, using a modified V6 turbo petrol engine (this motor, hydrogen aside, is used in Landcruisers overseas).

The prototype’s motor. Image: Zachariah Kelly/Gizmodo Australia

And this operation makes it feel almost entirely like it’s running on petrol or diesel. The engine still makes the same ignition noise as a non-electric vehicle, and you can quite clearly hear (and feel) the hum of the engine as the Hiace sits idly or is driven. There are also gears that you can feel engaging as you go.

I was driving an extremely early version of this vehicle, though, and it’s still a prototype. Bits were still taped to the car, like buttons for logging events and a screen for viewing engine diagnostics – even when putting your foot down on the accelerator, there was a bit of lag before the van got up to speed. Heck, it was so early in production that the vehicle’s own UI wasn’t configured with the hydrogen in mind – the absence of a petrol tank made the car report a ‘low fuel’ message on startup.

As for driving the van around – what do you want me to say? It’s a van. It handles like a floor magnet but it can carry a lot in it. That’s the beauty I see in it though – I’m on board with the idea that electric vehicles won’t be the be-all and end-all for all our transport needs, so seeing that a hydrogen-powered special use vehicle can be created using tech we’ve applied to combustion engines for decades gives me a bit of hope.

It can only travel up to 200km at this stage of development (a bit short of the 800km the diesel-powered Hiace can travel up to), but refuelling times are said to be on par with petrol vehicles – about five minutes maximum, which is much faster than any electric vehicle recharging speed.

The Toyota Hiace prototype beside a hydrogen refuelling station. Image: Zachariah Kelly/Gizmodo Australia

Finally, I didn’t catch a whiff of petrol smell – as if it were even possible. I didn’t see any water leaking out of the exhaust pipe either, and Toyota didn’t confirm to me whether or not the Mirai’s piss button (for ejecting all the generated water from the exhaust pipe, so that it doesn’t build up in any one spot) would be fitted to the vehicle during development.

All-in-all, stepping back from the hydrogen Hiace for a moment, Toyota’s new hydrogen tech is impressive. It makes me optimistic that for certain applications, like for last-mile delivery, freight, offroading, or motorsport, we could use different solutions where developing technologies might not work so well.

That’s not me giving Toyota a free pass on developing electric vehicles, though. I’m fully appreciative of the fact that Toyota basically pioneered hybrid drivetrains in the 2000s, but the brand is currently lagging behind on developing electric vehicles for the consumer market.

I’m excited to see this technology grow, but for now, it’s still early days. We’ll need a hydrogen refuelling network across the country before really anyone takes the tech seriously, and at the moment, the only brands interested in pushing that along seem to be Toyota, Hyundai, Pacific Energy, and Ampol.

Zachariah Kelly travelled to Victoria as a guest of Toyota.

Image: Zachariah Kelly/Gizmodo Australia

Want more Aussie car news? Here’s every EV we’ve reviewed in the last two years, all the EVs we can expect down under soon, and our guide to finding EV chargers across the country. Check out our dedicated Cars tab for more.