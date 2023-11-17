The News Of Tomorrow, Today

The Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Superhero, Horror, and Action Movies to Look Forward to This Year and Next

The last few years have been chaotic, especially when trying to keep track of when movies are premiering. But, the COVID-induced fog has settled and we have somewhat of a clear picture when it comes to the upcoming movies coming out in Australia in 2023 (and 2024).

From Marvel and Disney to Warner Bros, Paramount, Universal, Blumhouse and everything in between, here are the movies coming out in 2023 and 2024, the ones confirmed as upcoming for fans of sci-fi, horror, adventure, action and all things superhero in Australia.

Movies coming out in 2023 in Australia

Let’s start at the top, with everything that came out in January.

Movies that came out in January 2023

  • Mummies (animation) is streaming on Netflix and Binge
  • M3GAN is streaming on Netflix and Binge
  • Babylon is streaming on Binge and Paramount+.

Movies that came out in February 2023

Movies that came out in March 2023

Movies that came out in April 2023

  • Super Mario Bros. is streaming on Netflix and Binge
  • The Pope’s Exorcist is streaming on Prime Video and Binge
  • Evil Dead Rise rent via Amazon, Apple TV, or Telstra TV for $6.99.

Movies that came out in May 2023

Movies that came out in June 2023

New movies that came out in July 2023

New movies that came out in August 2023

  • The Meg 2 can be rented via Apple TV, Amazon, YouTube, or Telstra TV for $6.99
  • Chevalier is streaming on Disney+
  • Gran Turismo can be rented via Apple TV, Amazon, YouTube, or Telstra TV for $6.99
  • Asteroid City can be rented via Apple TV, Amazon, YouTube, or Telstra TV for $24.99
  • Strays can be rented via Apple TV, Amazon, YouTube, or Telstra TV for $24.99
  • The Equalizer 3 can be rented via Apple TV, Amazon, YouTube, or Telstra TV for $24.99.

New movies that came out in September 2023

  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (animation) can be rented via Apple TV, Amazon, YouTube, or Telstra TV for $5.99
  • The Nun 2 still in (some) cinemas now but can be rented via Apple TV, Amazon, YouTube, or Telstra TV for $29.99
  • A Haunting in Venice streaming on Disney+
  • Blue Beetle on Apple TV, Amazon, YouTube, or Telstra TV for $29.99
  • Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken still in (some) cinemas now but can be rented via Apple TV, Amazon, YouTube, or Telstra TV for $19.99
  • It Lives Inside can be rented for $6.99 on YouTube and Apple TV
  • The Creator still in (some) cinemas now but can be rented via Apple TV, Amazon, or YouTube for $19.99
  • Saw X still in (some) cinemas now
  • Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie still in (some) cinemas now but can be rented via Apple TV, Amazon, YouTube, or Telstra TV for $24.99.

New movies that came out in October 2023

New movies coming out in November 2023

  • Blade came out on November 2
  • The Marvels came out on November 9
  • Thanksgiving came out on November 16
  • Napoleon on November 23
  • Trolls Band Together on November 30.

New movies coming out in December 2023

What’s releasing in 2024?

  • Night Swim on January 4
  • The Tiger’s Apprentice on January 11
  • All of Us Strangers on January 18
  • Argylle on February 1
  • Wise Guys on February 1
  • Madam Web on February 14
  • Elio on February 29
  • Dune Part II on March 14
  • Disney’s Snow White on March 21
  • Mickey 17 on March 28
  • Kung Fu Panda 4 on March 28
  • Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire on April 11
  • Deadpool on May 2
  • If on May 16
  • Furiosia on May 23
  • Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes on May 23
  • The Watchers on June 6
  • Inside Out 2 on June 13
  • Despicable Me 4 on June 20
  • A Quiet Place: Day One on June 27
  • Mufasa: The Lion King on July 4
  • Twisters on July 18
  • Thunderbolts on July 25
  • Captain America: Brave New World on July 25
  • Trap on August 1
  • Speak No Evil on August 8
  • Kraven the Hunter on August 29
  • Beetlejuice 2 on September 5
  • Blade on September 5
  • Transformers One (animation) on September 12
  • Joker: Folie á Deux on October 3
  • Smile sequel on October 17
  • The Amateur on November 7
  • Gladiator sequel on November 21
  • Wicked Part 1 on November 28
  • Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim on December 12
  • Sonic the Hedgehog 3 on December 19
  • Avatar 3 on December 19
  • Thunderbolts on December 19.

What’s releasing in 2025?

  • Mission Impossible 8 on June 27
  • Distant TBA.

That’s it for upcoming movies for 2023. If there’s anything we learned from the last two years, it’s that release dates aren’t ever completely set in stone until you’re sitting in a seat at the cinema. So stay tuned to Gizmodo Australia and we’ll update this article as more information becomes available AND as the big production houses lock in more movies.

This article has been updated since it was first published.