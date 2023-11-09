Watch Almost Every EV Crash in the Name of Safety

Crash tests have helped develop some truly life-saving tech thanks to the weaknesses that they can uncover. Now, as cars get heavier and more cumbersome with the switch to electric vehicles, they’re more important than ever to check that what we’re driving around town is safe for passengers and pedestrians.

Thankfully, the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety (IIHS) has crash tested hundreds upon hundreds of cars to rate them on things like roof strength, side protection and even the performance of their headlights.

With every car it crash tests, the IIHS release an unbelievably satisfying slow-motion video of the results. Naturally, we decided it was time we collected together every EV that’s been crashed by the agency. So sit back, relax and revel in the satisfying horror of 16 EVs being tested to destruction.

The Tesla Model S

GIF: IIHS via YouTube

On sale since 2012, the Tesla Model S has gone through several crash tests by now. In its latest, the electric sedan was praised for its crash-prevention tech.

Watch the full Tesla Model S crash test here.

2017 BMW i3

GIF: IIHS via YouTube

It might not be on sale anymore, but the i3 has still been crashed to test its side impact safety. After the test, it was rated “good” in almost every area.

Watch the full BMW i3 crash test here.

2019 Chevrolet Bolt

GIF: IIHS via YouTube

When it’s not being recalled or patched up by dealers, the Bolt is being crash tested by the IIHS. Despite its small size, the electric hatch still performed well in the test.

Watch the full Chevrolet Bolt crash test here.

2019 Tesla Model 3

GIF: IIHS via YouTube

Another Tesla to score highly in the IIHS tests was the Model 3, which was tested in 2019 and scored “good” in almost every category.

Watch the full Tesla Model 3 crash test here.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E

GIF: IIHS via YouTube

Ford’s first EV, the Mustang Mach-E, went through the IIHS tests two years ago. After being hit from the front and the side, the electric SUV was handed a top safety pick award.

Watch the full Mustang Mach-E crash test here.

2021 Volkswagen ID.4

GIF: IIHS via YouTube

One of the more dramatic-looking crash tests comes from the ID.4, which was launched by Volkswagen back in 2020.

Watch the full Volkswagen ID.4 crash test here.

2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge

GIF: IIHS via YouTube

This clip of the XC40 test makes me feel a bit like I’m making the jump to light speed. Despite the glass that showers the cabin, the Volvo EV was rated as “good” in almost every area of the test.

Watch the full Volvo XC40 Recharge crash test here.

2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5

GIF: IIHS via YouTube

Another crash that looks fairly catastrophic comes from the Ioniq 5 from Hyundai. Despite being ranked as “good” overall, the Ioniq 5 is the only EV on this list to be graded as “acceptable” for its structure and safety cage.

Watch the full Hyundai Ioniq 5 crash test here.

2022 Tesla Model Y

GIF: IIHS via YouTube

Tesla’s most recent crash test was the Model Y, which was put through its paces last year. The electric SUV was rated “good” in most areas and was praised for its crash-prevention tech.

Watch the full Tesla Model Y crash test here.

2022 Volvo C40 Recharge

GIF: IIHS via YouTube

Another Volvo to take on the IIHS tests was the C40 Recharge, which premiered in 2021. As you’d expect from the Swedish automaker, it performed well in everything the agency threw at it.

Watch the full Volvo C40 Recharge crash test here.

2022 Rivian R1T

GIF: IIHS via YouTube

The only pickup on our list is the R1T from EV startup Rivian. The crew cab truck was rated “good” in most areas, and even picked ip a few “superior” ratings for things like crash prevention tech.

Watch the full Rivian R1T crash test here.

2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6

GIF: IIHS via YouTube

Launched just this year, the Ioniq 6 was crash tested by IIHS last month. Unsurprisingly for such a new car, the electric sedan was rated as “good” in almost every area.

Watch the full Hyundai Ioniq 6 crash test here.

2023 Genesis GV70 Electrified

GIF: IIHS via YouTube

Despite its whole front end ripping off in this front impact test, the GV70 Electrified from Genesis is a pretty safe car to be in if you’re caught up in a crash.

Watch the full Genesis GV70 Electrified crash test here.

2023 Subaru Solterra

GIF: IIHS via YouTube

So far this year, just 5,000 of the 460,000 cars sold by Subaru here in America have been electrified Solterra SUVs. Still, the car’s gotta crash test, and thankfully it performed pretty well.

Watch the full Subaru Solterra crash test here.

2023 Genesis G80 Electrified

GIF: IIHS via YouTube

The second electric Genesis to take on the test was the G80 Electrified. This $80,000 electric sedan performed well, earning “good” ratings in most categories.

Watch the full Genesis G80 Electrified crash test here.

2023 Rivian R1S

Rivian’s other car, the R1S electric SUV, took on the test at the start of 2023. After taking on the front-end collision tests, it was praised for its crash-prevention tech.

Watch the full Rivian R1S crash test here.

GIF: IIHS via YouTube

