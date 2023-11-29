Here’s What’s Coming to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Stan, Binge, Paramount+, and Shudder in December

There are a tonne of streaming services available in Australia, too many you might argue. But what if there was the one place that could tell you what’s coming to each of them every month? That place is right here. Here you’ll find the answer to your (almost) most important questions: what’s new on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+, and Shudder?
This article will go into the new sci-fi, fantasy and horror TV show and movie releases (as well as some pop culture favourites, wrestling, documentaries and some serial killer stuff, as well as some miscellaneous stuff the crew at Gizmodo Australia are interested in) coming this month to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+, and Shudder. Call this your master list of the new TV shows and new movies hitting streaming services for each month (as we update this list once a month).
Let’s get stuck into it. Here’s what’s new on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+, and Shudder in Australia in December, and when these TV shows, docos and movies are getting released. (Just a note, documentaries are bundled in with movies and miniseries with TV).
What’s new on Netflix?
What’s new on Netflix? As you can expect, Netflix is having a full-on month, but there are still some highlights that you may be interested in, like Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire and the second part of The Crown (Season 6).
What new shows are out on Netflix?
- Fisk (Season 2) – December 1
- Hilda (Season 3) – December 7
- The Crown (Season 6, Part 2) – December 14
- Carol & The End of The World – December 15
- Pokémon Concierge – December 28
What new movies are out on Netflix?
- Talk to Me – December 1
- The Drover’s Wife: The Legend of Molly Johnson – December 6
- The Archies – December 7
- Leave the World Behind – December 8
- World War II: From the Frontlines – December 12
- Shazam! Fury of the Gods – December 14
- X – December 15
- Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget – December 15
- Everything Everywhere All at Once – December 20
- Top Gun: Maverick – December 22
- Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire – December 22
- Fast X – December 23
What should I watch on Netflix?
What’s new on Amazon Prime Video?
What’s new on Prime Video? Amazon’s streaming service is home to some great originals, but it’s having a pretty quite month as far as Gizmodo-adjacent content goes. Highlights this month include Merry Little Batman and season 2 of Reacher.
What new movies and TV shows are out on Prime Video?
- Merry Little Batman – December 8
- Out of the Furnace – December 8
- The Black Demon – December 12
- Los Farad – December 12
- Reacher (Season 2) – December 15
- Death’s Game (Season 1) – December 16
- Hypnotic – December 26
What should I watch on Prime Video?
What’s new on Disney+?
What’s new on Disney+? This month’s new TV shows and movies haven’t been announced for Disney’s streaming service just yet, but we’ll update this article when we know.
What should I watch on Disney+?
What’s new on Binge?
What’s new on Binge? Australian-owned streaming service Binge has a lot to watch, and a lot of it is nerdy, there’s just not much of it coming this month. Highlights include season 14 of Archer and Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas (2000).
What new TV shows are out on Binge?
- Fear The Walking Dead (Seasons 1-8) – December 3
- Time (Season 2) – December 5
- Vigil (Season 2) – December 11
- NCIS: Hawaii (Season 1) – December 13
- Archer (Season 14) – December 18
What new movies are out on Binge?
- Death Race – December 1
- Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) – December 2
- Reality – December 9
- My Name is Alfred Hitchcock – December 11
- Shazam: Fury of the Gods – December 14
- Fast X – December 23
- The Black Demon – December 28
- Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – December 29
- Renfield – December 30
- Escape From Alcatraz – December 31
What should I watch on Binge?
What’s new on Stan?
What’s new on Stan? Another locally-owned streaming service, Stan is home to many original Australian releases and some pretty big global goodies, too. Highlights for this month include season 4 Bump and Django Unchained.
What new TV shows are out on Stan?
- Power Book III: Raising Kanan (Season 3) – December 1
- Craig of the Creek (Season 4, Part 1) – December 7
- The Calling – December 8
- Superstore (Seasons 1 – 6) – December 15
- Dr. Death (Season 2) – December 22
- Bump (Season 4) – December 26
What new movies are out on Stan?
- Miss Fisher & the Crypt of Tears – December 2
- Noah – December 3
- Copycat – December 5
- Freddie: The Final Act – December 6
- Django Unchained – December 7
- Ghost Rider (2008) – December 8
- Hey Arnold! The Movie – December 8
- Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs – December 9
- Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2 – December 9
- Twilight (All movies) – December 10
- How To Blow Up a Pipeline – December 12
- In Dreams – December 13
- Terminator 2: Judgment Day – December 15
- Elektra – December 16
- Daredevil (2003) – December 16
- Spencer – December 18
- The Internship – December 24
- Venom (2018) – December 28
What should I watch on Stan?
What’s new on Paramount+?
What’s new on Paramount+? The streaming service doesn’t add a lot of new content to its service every month, and this month is no exception, with only two new additions to the library.
What new movies and TV shows are out on Paramount+?
- Heist 88 – December 1
- The Envoys (Season 2) – December 7
What should I watch on Paramount+?
What’s new on Shudder?
What’s new on Shudder? Shudder is the home of all things creepy, spooky and ‘hell no’. It has the biggest horror binging library out there, adding a few goodies this month, too.
What new movies and TV shows are out on Shudder?
- It’s a Wonderful Knife – December 1
- The Sacrifice Game – December 8
- Wendigo – December 11
- Something in the Dirt – December 14
- The Endless – December 14
That's everything new coming to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+, and Shudder this month, check back in late December and we'll tell you what's coming in January. If you're curious how much it would cost to sign up to each streaming service in Australia, we've done the maths for you.

This article will be constantly updated.
