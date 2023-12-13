Marvel Just Announced a Wakanda Animated Series

When will Marvel fans get to see more adventures with Shuri as the Black Panther? It’s unclear. But Marvel did just announce when the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be returning to Wakanda, and it’ll be doing it in a very unexpected way.

Marvel just announced that it’s working on a new animated series called Eyes of Wakanda. According to a press release, the show follows “brave warriors [who] have been tasked to travel the world retrieving dangerous vibranium artifacts” from “throughout Wakandan history.”

No news on when it will debut, who is running the show, or what characters are going to be included, but there is certainly a huge amount of opportunity there. Maybe the show can dig deep into the history of Wakanda. Maybe we see other Black Panthers before T’Chaka—or characters undertaking missions that impact the stories of the movies. io9’s colleagues at the Root have a ton of excellent speculation on the topic too, so check that out.

No word yet on when Eyes of Wakanda will arrive but, since 2024 is already looking pretty full for Marvel on Disney+, our guess would be 2025 at the earliest. Not only is X-Men ‘97 on the way first, but also Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, a show that was first announced as Spider-Man: Freshman Year.

Are you excited to see a Wakanda-set animated series? Were you hoping to see this in live-action instead? Let us know below.

