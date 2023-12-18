Marvel Star Jonathan Majors Found Guilty of Reckless Assault

The jury has reached a verdict in Jonathan Majors’ trial, declaring the Marvel Studios actor guilty of reckless assault in the third degree as well as guilty of harassment. He was found not guilty of intentional assault in the third degree and not guilty of aggravated harassment in second degree.

This news, reported by the Hollywood Reporter, brings the case—in which Majors faced charges of assault in the third degree with intent to cause physical injury, assault in the third degree recklessly causing physical injury, aggravated harassment in the second degree, and harassment in the second degree—to a close. This case was presented shortly after Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania opened at the start of the year after a dispute between Majors and then-girlfriend Grace Jabbari turned into a fight that was brought to New York City authorities by Jabbari.

Throughout the case Majors maintained his innocence to the Manhattan jury of six, and before the ruling his lawyers entered his plea of not guilty. Today’s ruling found the actor guilty of reckless assault in the third degree and guilty of harassment. The actor will face sentencing on February 6.

Marvel Studios has yet to make a formal announcement of whether or not Majors will reprise his roles as Kang the Conqueror and the villainous character’s variants in the studio’s upcoming phase of films. Majors was recently seen as Victor Timely in Loki season two; based on the title alone, Kang is clearly a big part of Marvel’s planned 2026 release Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. That film recently lost its original director Destin Daniel Cretton (who will re-shift his focus to Marvel’s Shang-Chi franchise) and gained a new writer in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness scribe Michael Waldron.