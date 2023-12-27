U.S. National Forest Service Wants to Teach Tesla Cybertruck Owners How to Off-Road

The Tesla Cybertruck launched with much fanfare earlier this month, and Cybertruck sightings in the wild have skyrocketed. Recently a video of a Cybertruck went viral, showing a stuck Cybertruck hauling a Christmas tree get rescued by a Ford pickup after it failed to climb a gentle snowy grade. Ford CEO Jim Farley responded to the video on Twitter, saying, “Just to be clear… this is a Super Duty and NOT advertising. Glad a Ford owner was there to help.” Now the Stanislaus National Forest is capitalizing on the chance to arm new Cybertruck owners with the knowledge necessary to avoid getting stranded like this one, while also protecting the environment.

Just to be clear… this is a Super Duty and NOT advertising. Glad a @Ford owner was there to help. https://t.co/Rr78EY9k2T — Jim Farley (@jimfarley98) December 13, 2023

Knowing that there are potentially millions of Tesla Cybertruck reservation-holders, Stanislaus National Forest Supervisor Jason Kuiken believes there may be a lot of opportunities to educate eager Cybertruck owners on how to use Motor Vehicle Use Maps to stay safe while off-roading and keep to approved trails and routes. Kukien cited the video of the Cybertruck getting winched out by the Super Duty as a perfect example of a teachable moment, saying,

“We feel confident that had the driver of the Cybertruck had a better understanding of the topographical feature indicated on our maps, practiced Leave No Trace principles, and generally been more prepared, this whole incident could have been not only avoided, but also provided much-needed education to many new off-road users.”

Other videos have surfaced of Cybertrucks struggling off-road, including this clip of a Cybertruck struggling to climb the stair steps in Hollister Hills, California and having to reverse to navigate tight turns despite its four-wheel steering.

Regardless of the Cybertruck’s real off-road abilities, it takes an educated driver to successfully navigate the tougher obstacles. As many reservation holders may not be experienced in off-roading, this proposition to form a partnership between the Stanislaus Forest Service and Tesla to educate buyers seems like a great way to minimize mishaps and potential Tesla-based traffic jams on off-road trails across the country. Kukien suggested a co-developed educational experience for new Cybertruck owners so the uninitiated don’t cause too much chaos on OHV trails with their stainless-steel monstrosities.

