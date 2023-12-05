Everywhere You Can Preorder a PS5 Slim in Australia

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The PlayStation 5 has a new slimmer look and will be available sooner than you think. Sony recently announced new slim versions for the disc and digital editions of the PS5, which, as their name suggests, are physically smaller consoles. According to Sony, the volume of these new consoles have been reduced by more than 30 per cent, and they weigh 18 per cent and 24 per cent lighter than the previous models.

Despite this cosmetic change, the slim disc and digital PS5s have the same specs as the previous models, except for their internal storage, which has been bumped up to 1TB from 825GB. Sony also announced the release of a separate Ultra HD Blu-ray drive that can be added to the new PS5 Slim Digital Edition.

If you’re looking to get your hands on the refreshed versions of Sony’s home console, here’s where you can preorder the PS5 Slim in Australia.

How much will the PS5 Slim cost in Australia?

Here’s how much the new slim PS5 will set you back, along with the disc drive add-on.

PS5 Slim Disc Edition – $799.95

– $799.95 PS5 Slim Digital Edition – $679.95

– $679.95 PS5 Disc Drive – $159.95

For comparison, the standard PS5 currently retails for $799.95, while the Digital Edition is priced at $649.95.

Sony is also releasing a new vertical stand, which is compatible with all PS5 models. It’s being sold separately for $49.95.

When will the PS5 Slim be released in Australia?

The PS5 Slim consoles will be released in Australia on Wednesday, December 6.

While preorders for the PS5 Slim models are open, only a few retailers are offering them at the moment – some only have the disc version available. We’ll be updating the following list of preorder options as more become available. Hopefully, it won’t suffer the same stock issues as the original PS5.

Where can you preorder the PS5 Slim?

Amazon Australia

Big W

Dick Smith

EB Games

The Gamesmen

JB Hi-Fi

Kogan

