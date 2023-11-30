Today’s Best Australian Tech Deals

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Get up to 40% off Eufy smart home products

Image: Eufy

Amazon Australia is currently running a sale on Eufy smart home products, including indoor and outdoor security cameras, video doorbells, security sensors, solar panels, bathroom scales and robot vacuums. If you want to add more cameras or a new robovac to your smart home setup, now is the time with up to 40 per cent off Eufy’s range of tech.

Here are some of our top sale picks:

Shop the Eufy smart home sale here.

Get up to 52% off Sony headphones, speakers and TVs

Image: Sony

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are officially over, but Sony is still running its Cyber Weekend sales. Noise cancelling wireless earbuds and headphones are being discounted, along with a variety of TVs, speakers and sound bars. You can also save on a Blu-ray player and a turntable, if you’re more of a physical media fan.

Here’s what’s on sale:

Shop the full range of Sony discounts here.

Save on NBN plans with Aussie Broadband

Aussie Broadband is continuing its Black Friday sales until December 10, and the deals are pretty good. Currently you can get discounts for the first 12 months of your connection. The NBN 100 plan is now $85 per month (down from $95) with the promo code FASTBF.

If you want something slightly faster, the NBN 250 plan is now $99 per month (down from $119) with the code SUPERBF. If you use the same code on the NBN 1000 offer, it’s available for $109 per month (down from $129).

Save $90 on the Meta Quest 2 VR headset

Image: Meta

With the release of the Meta Quest 3, it makes sense that the Meta Quest 2 would go on sale. If you’re new to VR gaming, or are looking to get someone else into the world of virtual reality, the Meta Quest 2 is a great starting point, especially now that it’s available for a discounted price.

You can currently get the 128GB model for $439.99, down from $509.99. The 256GB model is $499.99, instead of $589.99. For an extra $60, you’re getting double the storage, which is definitely worth the price.

Get up to 42% off Garmin smart watches

Image: Garmin

Garmin has a huge range of smart watches, whether it’s for fashion and accessorising, for sport, or for outdoor activities like hiking, camping, and water sports. With a sports-focused operating system, these smart watches are able to give accurate readings about your health, including your sleep score, fitness age, stress tracking, and more.

Here are some of our top picks:

Shop the full range of Garmin smartwatches here.

Get up to $500 off Ecovacs robot vacuums

Image: Ecovacs

If you haven’t heard yet, we love robot vacuums. We’ve reviewed a lot of them and have our preferences, but when it comes to value for money, Ecovacs’ robovacs take the cake. Especially when they’re on sale, which they are right now. Ecovacs even has a robotic window cleaner that is available in some of these sale bundles.

Here’s what’s on offer:

Shop all the deals from Ecovacs here.

Save over $400 on Dyson vacuums

Image: Dyson

If your vacuum sucks (or maybe it doesn’t), it’s time to buy a Dyson. While it’s known for its compact and powerful stick vacuums, Dyson also has a smart robot vacuum which is also currently on sale.

Here are the deals available from Dyson:

Shop the Dyson sale here.

Get a TPG mobile plan for half-price

TPG is currently offering half off all of its mobile plans for new customers for the first six months of your connection. With these discounts, TPG now has some of the best mobile plans within the $10 to $20 price range, which is great news if you’re trying to save on your monthly bills.

With this discount, you’ll be able to nab a 12GB plan for only $10 per month, which is roughly double the data you’d get from similarly priced plans. You’ll also be able to get a 60GB plan for $20 per month, which is impressive when you consider that most full-price mobile plans in the $15 to $20 window only have data allowances of 10GB.

Once your first six months with TPG are over, the plans will return to their full prices. TPG’s mobile plans are also contract-free, so you’re able to leave them whenever you want.

Lead image credit: Eufy