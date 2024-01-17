Here Are the Cheapest Samsung Galaxy S24 Plans in Australia

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

A new year means a new range of Samsung smartphones. Announced during its Unpacked 2024, Samsung announced the latest iteration of its flagship Galaxy S smartphone series. In terms of lineup, you’ve got the standard Galaxy S24 handset, the mid-range S24+ and the powerful S24 Ultra.

So what’s new with these phones? Well, the S24 series comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, a display with adaptive refresh rates of 1 to 120Hz and a range of AI software, including image editing tools and live translation. The S24 Ultra also comes with a titanium chassis, similar to Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models.

If you want to know more about each handset, you can check out Gizmodo Australia’s closer look at the Galaxy S24 and S24+ here, and the S24 Ultra here.

Here are the cheapest preorder plans for the Samsung Galaxy S24, S24+ and S24 Ultra in Australia.

The cheapest Samsung Galaxy S24 preorder plans

36-month plans

24-month plans

The cheapest Samsung Galaxy S24+ preorder plans

36-month plans

24-month plans

The cheapest Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra preorder plans

36-month plans

24-month plans

Preorders for the Galaxy S24 range went live today, January 18, and the devices will be released in Australia on February 7.

What is the price for the Samsung Galaxy S24 series in Australia?

Here are the starting prices for the Samsung Galaxy S24 series:

Samsung Galaxy S24 : Starts from $1,399 for 256GB

: Starts from $1,399 for 256GB Samsung Galaxy S24+ : Starts from $1,699 for 256GB

: Starts from $1,699 for 256GB Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Starts from $2,199 for 256GB

More Samsung Galaxy S24 plans

