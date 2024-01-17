Here Are the Cheapest Samsung Galaxy S24 Plans in Australia

A new year means a new range of Samsung smartphones. Announced during its Unpacked 2024, Samsung announced the latest iteration of its flagship Galaxy S smartphone series. In terms of lineup, you’ve got the standard Galaxy S24 handset, the mid-range S24+ and the powerful S24 Ultra.
So what’s new with these phones? Well, the S24 series comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, a display with adaptive refresh rates of 1 to 120Hz and a range of AI software, including image editing tools and live translation. The S24 Ultra also comes with a titanium chassis, similar to Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models.
If you want to know more about each handset, you can check out Gizmodo Australia’s closer look at the Galaxy S24 and S24+ here, and the S24 Ultra here.
Here are the cheapest preorder plans for the Samsung Galaxy S24, S24+ and S24 Ultra in Australia.
Table of contents
- The cheapest Samsung Galaxy S24 preorder plans
- The cheapest Samsung Galaxy S24+ preorder plans
- The cheapest Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra preorder plans
- What is the release date for the Samsung Galaxy S24 series in Australia?
- What is the price for the Samsung Galaxy S24 series in Australia?
- More Samsung Galaxy S24 plans
The cheapest Samsung Galaxy S24 preorder plans
Note: if the tables below haven’t loaded, please check back soon as they’ll update once the plans are available.
36-month plans
24-month plans
The cheapest Samsung Galaxy S24+ preorder plans
36-month plans
24-month plans
The cheapest Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra preorder plans
36-month plans
24-month plans
What is the release date for the Samsung Galaxy S24 series in Australia?
Preorders for the Galaxy S24 range went live today, January 18, and the devices will be released in Australia on February 7.
What is the price for the Samsung Galaxy S24 series in Australia?
Here are the starting prices for the Samsung Galaxy S24 series:
- Samsung Galaxy S24: Starts from $1,399 for 256GB
- Samsung Galaxy S24+: Starts from $1,699 for 256GB
- Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Starts from $2,199 for 256GB
More Samsung Galaxy S24 plans
You can find Gizmodo Australia’s full roundup of Samsung Galaxy S24 plans here:
