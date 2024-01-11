Honda’s Redesigned H Logo Is A Great Retro Throwback For Its New Futuristic EVs

Honda just debuted two striking electric concept cars at CES, and to go along with the two new models are two new company logos. Honda revised its “H mark” – Honda-speak for its iconic H emblem – that will be used on all next-generation Honda EVs, and it’s worn by the concepts unveiled at CES. There’s also a new 0 logo for its upcoming 0 Series models – that’s the number zero – the name of Honda’s new EV lineup.

The new H mark does away with the rectangle encircling the H on the current badge, leaving behind a stylized and slightly more squat H that Honda says resembles two outstretched hands. We noticed that the new H mark is more reminiscent of the company’s original logo that was used from 1961 to 1969 than it is akin to the current H mark, which is a nice retro moment. Overall it’s a redesign that looks clean and concise, if a touch more abstract, and Honda says is intended to commemorate the development of Honda’s next-generation EVs.

Honda’s other new logo is a carefully crafted 0, for its new 0 Series line of EVs announced at CES. The two concepts are the wedge-shaped Saloon, which Honda says directly previews a production sedan coming in 2026, and the Honda Space-Hub van, which the company hasn’t announced production for yet. The zero marks a new point of origin for the brand with its electric future, says Honda, as well as zero environmental impact and zero collision fatalities.

The 0 Series logo has a slash through the numeral, and keen eyed onlookers will notice that it also is a thoroughly stylized letter H. The 0 Series models sent Honda engineers back to the drawing board, and Honda wants its 0 Series models to embody three main traits: thin, light, and wise.

Honda doesn’t want its EVs to be burdened by the immense heft that plagues most modern EVs, and it wants styling to emphasize a low floor and low roofline to keep things looking and feeling thin. Light piggybacks off that pillar, with Honda’s goals set on sporty driving dynamics and efficient performance like that of current and previous Hondas. Wise comes into play with technology – Honda wants its cars to be wiser through the advancement of intelligent technologies like ADAS and other advanced systems.

The company has lagged behind competitors with EV rollout, but the fact that it has taken the extra time to rethink its cars from the ground-up should lend itself to some compelling future electric Hondas. We hope Honda can successfully bring its legendary fun-to-drive dynamics to the world of electric cars so we aren’t all forced to drive heavy, inefficient EVs that shoot themselves in the foot by clinging too tightly to the vestiges of ICE thinking.

