io9’s Top 100 Posts of 2023

The year is ending, but the posting never stops. io9 wrote thousands of stories in 2023, from breaking news to analysis and critique of the biggest films, TV shows, comics, and games in our worlds. Here’s a look back at the 100 you, our dear readers, read and shared the most. Thanks for sticking around for another year—and here’s to many more stories in the year to come!

100) The Long History of Mandalore to Know Before The Mandalorian Season 3

Screenshot: Lucasfilm

Star Wars canon is fascinated with the homeworld of the Mandalorians—ever since The Clone Wars radically overhauled the status quo of its people, the planet has loomed large, casting a shadow of intrigue across the works of Dave Filoni. When The Mandalorian returns March 1 for its third season, we’ll be heading back there too.

But a lot has changed since we last visited Mandalore in Star Wars Rebels, and chronologically speaking even more since Clone Wars’ final season. Then standing on the precipice of a new hope, the planet and its peoples have been torn apart by conflicts internal and external. Now, it is once more on the potential edge of reunification—but before we see just what will come of Mandalore, here’s a reminder of the generations of conflict that got us to The Mandalorian season three.

99) The Most Spectacular Cosplay of New York Comic Con Day 1

Photo: Kyle Barr/Gizmodo

It’s the most wonderful and perhaps only acceptable time of the year to be wandering the halls of the Javits Center in New York City: Comic Con is back, and that means, aside from big news and celebrity panels, there’s so much wonderful, wonderful cosplay to take in! Check out a few of our favorites from wandering the show floor on day one.

98) The 28 Best Sci-Fi, Horror, and Fantasy Movies of 2022

Image: GKids, A24, Variance Films, and Hulu

Why 28? We know that’s what you’re thinking and it’s a valid question. On the surface, 28 movies seems arbitrary. Why not cut down to 25 or add two for 30 to make it cleaner? And the answer is quite simple. When compiling a list of our favorite sci-fi, horror, fantasy, and superhero genre films of 2022, we didn’t want to limit it. This year was so full of great movies, big and small, that we figured it best to highlight all of our favorites, not just some. And when we got to the point on our list where the films were just okay, no longer great, we stopped. And that number was 28.

97) An Ode to Mondo, Featuring All the Posters Currently on My Walls

Photo: Germain Lussier/Gizmodo

Mondo has had a huge impact on my life. As far back as I can remember, I always loved movie posters. Growing up, I’d buy posters at Suncoast or take them from my video store, and tack them to my wall. If they ripped, I’d just throw them out and get new ones. Years later, the posters of Mondo made me realize the papers hanging on my wall could be more than just decorations. They could be collectible art too, and that flipped a switch.

96) 35 Nerdy Oscar-Nominated Movies That Didn’t Win Best Picture

Photo: Matt Petit – Handout/A.M.P.A.S. (Getty Images)

Everyone suspects Everything Everywhere All at Once will be taking home the Oscar for Best Picture this Sunday at the 95th Academy Awards. However, I wouldn’t be too sure. Only a few genre movies have ever managed the achievement; it’s much more common for Hollywood to congratulate itself for recognizing them with a nomination, then ignoring them for something more “mature.” Here are 35 Oscar runners-ups from the last 90 years that prove that even if Everything Everywhere loses, it’ll at least be in good company.

95) Code Orange: Spirit Halloween Unleashes Horror Film Fan Decor, Props, and Toys

Image: Spirit Halloween

Halloween is starting now, and if that thought makes you groan like a zombie, you’ve clearly forgotten how early things begin to sell out at your local Spirit Halloween. Yeah, pretty much as soon as doors open and hordes of horror fiends descend into the aisles.

94) Secret Invasion Just Shifted the Hierarchy of Power in the MCU

Image: Marvel Studios

Secret Invasion released its sixth and final episode today, closing out the latest chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this one featuring Nick Fury and the Skrulls. And while you can read all about the episode itself in io9’s recap, I wanted to add a little more about something I can’t quite shake. And that’s G’iah.

93) 23 Strange Creatures From the Advanced Dungeons & Dragons First Edition Monster Manual

Image: Wizards of the Coast

Oh, first edition Advanced Dungeons & Dragons. You were pioneering, delightful, horrifying, and oh so bizarre—and the original, 1977 Monster Manual is a perfect example. A compendium of all the creatures that player-characters might encounter (and fight) during their game, the original book contains the earliest forms of monsters that D&D players are still encountering today… and some they’re not. Like the early Dungeon Master’s Guide, there’s a lot of weirdness in the Monster Manual, whether it be info, an illustration, or the monsters themselves—which you can see for yourself.

92) Wizards of the Coast Breaks Their Silence on the Dungeons & Dragons Open Game License

Illustration: Vicky Leta/Gizmodo

Wizards of the Coast, the Hasbro subsidiary that publishes Dungeons & Dragons, revealed details of its new Open Game License on Friday and attempted to answer questions about the future of the D&D community that were raised after io9 broke the news about the contents of a draft of the document last week.

91) 10 Recent Horror Performances Ignored by the Oscars

Image: Hulu

Though there are notable exceptions—Jordan Peele’s Get Out is the biggest recent example—the Academy Awards tend to give horror a very wide berth. Horror fans have learned not to care much about what Oscar says, but it still stings, especially when outstanding performances get overlooked.

Here are 10 excellent performances from the last 10 years that were excluded from Hollywood’s biggest awards—ignored by squeamish voters who’re apparently reluctant to recognize performers skilled at blending blood, guts, and emotional nuance and complexity onscreen.

90) 40 Great Return of the Jedi Moments For Its 40th Anniversary

Screenshot: Lucasfilm

Forty years ago this week, Star Wars ended. Well, it ended for a bit—as theatergoers sat down for the climactic battle in Return of the Jedi. Star Wars might have continued beyond it for many of those 40 years, but still, here’s 40 little things we love about the swansong of the original trilogy (in no particular order, just to be celebratory instead of nitpicky).

89) Our Favorite Figures From 10 Years of Star Wars: The Black Series

Image: Hasbro

Ten years ago, Hasbro announced something akin to a disturbance in the Force—and Star Wars toy fans’ wallets: The Black Series, a brand new line that would bump the iconic heroes and villains of the galaxy far, far away up to 6″ scale for the first time (and away from the 3.75″ scale Star Wars changed the game with).

Since then, countless characters from movies, games, comics, streaming shows, and more have made their way onto our desks and shelves—classic heroes like Han, Luke, and Leia; all-new ones still unknown when the Black Series began like Rey, Finn, and Poe; cult faves like Thrawn; and more Mandalorians of all sorts and stripes than you can shake a camtono of beskar at. To celebrate a decade since we first saw a glimpse of the Star Wars action figure future, here’s a look down memory lane of some of our personal favorites from the line.

88) The Biggest Winners and Losers of the 2023 Summer Movie Season

Image: Warner Bros.

The only thing that’s predictable about the summer movie season is that it’s going to be wholly unpredictable. In the lead-up, it’s easy to pick out what you think are going to be Hollywood’s biggest stories. “Oh, that new Marvel movie is going to kill it.” “Who isn’t going to go see the latest Tom Cruise film?” But when the calendar finally flips to September, it’s extremely rare that even the smartest of experts gets everything right.

So for any of you time travelers out there, here’s your Almanac. We’re going to break down the winners (you already know the biggest one) and losers (lots of surprises) of the 2023 summer movie season.

87) Lego’s Next Star Wars Set Is a 5,300-piece Tribute to the Clone Wars

Image: Lego

Lego’s Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series has played host to massive recreations of the galaxy far, far away’s vehicles and ships, big and small, for years—and now it’s heading back to the Clone Wars for its latest, and one of its biggest sets yet.

86) Mattel’s First Wave of Barbie Movie Dolls Has Arrived

Image: Mattel

Anyone else finding themselves filled with weird unbridled excitement at any look we get at Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie’s Barbie film? Yeah, us too.

Let’s warp back into kids and beg the adults in our lives for the incredible dolls Mattel just dropped, featuring the already iconic Barbie and Ken looks from the movie. Oh, wait—we’re the adults in our lives? Our poor wallets.

85) Lego Welcomes Everyone Back to Jurassic Park With 5 New Sets and One Big Pile of Poop

Image: Lego

When Jurassic Park hit theaters in 1993, it was six years before Lego introduced licensed sets with a handful of buildable Star Wars ships. So when the film and its dinos were tearing up the box office, there were no Jurassic Park Lego sets on store shelves: a tragedy that Lego is finally making up for.

84) Nightwing and Batgirl Go Sun’s Out, Guns Out in DC’s G’nort’s Swimsuit Edition

Image: Jorge Jiménez/DC Comics

Summer is nearly over—and as we already start looking to autumnal vibes and the annual extension of spooky season even further and further before October—but DC’s sending off this year’s blistering season with a little heat of its own in G’nort’s Swimsuit Edition, a love letter to classic superheroic cheesecake.

83) 9 Great Sci-Fi Crews That Inspired My Interstellar Graphic Novel

Image: Avery Hill Publishing

My latest book, The Hard Switch, is about the crew of a small cargo ship, comprising Ada, Haika, and Mallic (an extractor, pilot, and engineer, respectively), and as I was thinking about this central trio, I started musing on “crews” in general. What makes a great crew? Which crew would I most happily join (impending disasters aside)?

82) Amazon’s Fallout TV Show Reveals Its Armor, Apocalypse, and Walton Ghoul-gins

Image: JoJo Whilden/Prime Video

Fallout makes its global premiere on Prime Video April 12, 2024—and it’s a series that fans of Bethesda’s popular post-apocalyptic video game have been eager to learn more about. Today, we finally have fresh images to share, and they’re full of jumpsuits, power suits, and at least one missing nose.

81) 8 Things We Liked About Shadow and Bone Season 2, and 5 Things We Didn’t

Image: Netflix

With the second season of Shadow and Bone now available to stream on Netflix, more than a few critics have weighed in—including yours truly! The show is fun, if flawed, and I think it’s a good time. Let’s dive into the things we loved about Shadow and Bone season two, and the things we think could have been done better.

80) Everything to Remember Before Star Trek: Picard Returns for Season 3

Image: Paramount

Star Trek: Picard returns for its third and final season this week, with its titular hero tasked with one last adventure alongside faces old and new. But although the season has made it clear it’s largely operating on a clean break from its predecessors, if you’re hopping on board for The Next Generation nostalgia in season three, here’s what you need to remember coming into it.

79) Hasbro’s First X-Men ‘97 Merch Is Masterfully Magnetic

Image: Hasbro

It won’t be long before the legendary world of ‘90s classic X-Men: The Animated Series returns to Disney+ with X-Men ‘97, a brand new continuation of Marvel’s merry mutant mayhem. To celebrate, io9 has an exclusive first look at Hasbro’s celebration of all things X-Men… or in particular, one of their greatest frenemies.

78) Everything We Caught in Furiosa’s Epic First Trailer

Screenshot: Warner Bros.

The first trailer for George Miller’s Furiosa is finally here and it’s all new, shiny, and chrome. Anya Taylor-Joy stars as a younger version of the character we first met in Mad Max: Fury Road, and she’s joined by Chris Hemsworth as another evil warlord in this vast, post-apocalyptic wasteland.

Now that the trailer is out, it’s time to go through and see what’s in it. What can we tell about the story of the film from all the images? Witness us! We dive deep, right here, right now. Oh, what a lovely day.

77) The Most Spectacular Cosplay of New York Comic Con, Day 2

Photo: Eric Schulkin/Gizmodo

It’s that time of year once again, folks, where New York becomes filled with fans and cosplayers due to New York Comic Con. And as io9 likes to do, we’ve got a slideshow featuring some of the coolest-looking cosplay seen on the show floor.

76) The Best Horror, Sci-Fi, and Fantasy Streaming in January 2023

Image: Disney, Sony Pictures Animation, Universal, and Lionsgate

Happy new year! And welcome to io9’s first Nerd’s Watch of 2023. The monthly column where we pare down the enormous lists of new films and television shows arriving on all your favorite streaming services into the sci-fi, fantasy, and horror titles we think you’ll like most.

75) All the Indiana Jones Toys Hasbro Showed Off Today

Image: Hasbro

Today Hasbro lifted the lid on its latest swath of Indiana Jones toys, our second major look at the line after Lucasfilm revealed it was partnering with its Star Wars ally to really get some use out of those Harrison Ford headsculpts. And while there wasn’t much from the new movie shown off, there were a few treasures worthy of belonging in a museum.

74) The First Batch of Super Mario Bros. Movie Toys Includes a Fire Breathing Bowser

Image: JAKKS Pacific

We’re just a few months out from The Super Mario Bros. Movie hitting theaters on April 7, which means it’s time for the hype train to officially leave the station and get up to speed. Following an amusing teaser released over the weekend reviving the Mario Rap from the live-action Super Mario Bros. Super Show, we’re now getting our first good look at the first batch of Mario movie toys.

73) 20 Best Sci-Fi, Fantasy, and Horror TV Shows of 2023

Image: Max, HBO, Netflix, Apple TV+

As 2023 draws to a close, the io9 staff has had to admit something about ourselves: we watch a lot of TV. From a starting list that was admittedly alarmingly long, we managed to winnow down our 20 favorites—including animation, sci-fi, horror, and fantasy, and titles both brand-new, some seasons in, and (in one case, at least) multiple decades old.

72) Check Out All the New Star Wars Lightsabers from Ahsoka

Photo: Germain Lussier/Gizmodo

One of the best things about a brand new Star Wars show is brand new Star Wars tech. Blasters, ships, armors and, of course, lightsabers. And when you’re talking about a show like Ahsoka, one that has a lot of Force users in it both good and bad, there are bound to be a lot of new lightsabers. And now you can check them out.

Lucasfilm has several props from the upcoming show on display at San Diego Comic-Con and they’re sure to get cosplayers and saber collectors very excited. There’s Ahsoka’s, obviously, but also Sabine Wren, Marrok, Shin Hati and Baylan Skoll. Check them out here, along with a few other surprises.

71) 7 Things We Liked, and 3 We Didn’t, About Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

Image: Netflix

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Netflix’s animated take on Bryan Lee O’Malley’s seminal graphic novel series, hit the streamer today, and it’s a must-watch for fans of either the comics themselves or Edgar Wright’s 2010 movie adaptation. It’s one of our favorite animated shows of the year, but to find out why… we really need to talk about it.

70) 12 Things to Remember Before Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Image: Lucasfilm

“The man in the hat is back.” After a 15-year absence, Harrison Ford brings back one of his most iconic characters next week when Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny hits theaters. It’s the first Indy film not directed by Steven Spielberg (though he produced it), but in his place is the more than capable James Mangold, who directed Logan, 3:10 to Yuma, and Ford vs. Ferrari.

The Indiana Jones series began over 40 years ago with 1981’s Raiders of the Lost Ark. And while this is the fifth film, in that time there’s also been a live-action TV show, games, books, you name it. With the movie out next week though, maybe you don’t have time to brush up on all of that. Don’t worry. We’ve got you. Here are 12 crucial Indy things to remember before watching Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

69) Let’s Break Down That Epic New Dune: Part Two Trailer

Image: Warner Bros.

Have you caught your breath yet? Warner Bros. just dropped an incredibly massive trailer for Dune: Part Two and it gives us an even better idea of all the awesomeness Denis Villeneuve is getting ready to drop on the world. If you haven’t seen it yet, you should definitely check it out at this link. Then, once your heart rate slows back down, check out some of our biggest takeaways of how Villeneuve is visualizing classic Dune moments and continuing the story from the first film.

68) It’s Star Wars’ World With All the Lego Sets You Can Buy in September

Image: Lego

August was a bumper month for Lego, bringing plenty of bricks for you to beat the heat with. September is an altogether quieter outing… that is, unless you like Star Wars, and a certain new Star Wars TV show on Disney+ in particular…

67) All the Star Wars and Indiana Jones Toys Hasbro Revealed at Star Wars Celebration

Image: Hasbro

Star Wars Celebration brings plenty of news with it from the galaxy far, far away, but it also brings future opportunities to drain your wallet. Hasbro understood this more than anyone else at their panel at the London convention, and they brought out big announcements from Star Wars and Indiana Jones to whet fans appetites.

66) Hasbro’s New X-Men ‘97 Figures Hail the Goblin Queen

Image: Hasbro

As we get closer and closer to the arrival of X-Men ‘97, the rallying cry of “To me, my X-Men merchandise!” just gets louder and louder. Earlier this week we saw Lego get in on the X-mania with a new set, but now it’s Hasbro’s turn with its latest wave inspired by the cartoon series.

65) 16 Burning Questions We Have After Ahsoka

Image: Lucasfilm

As the end of Ahsoka season one drew closer, we all had the same thought: “There’s no way this is all being wrapped up this season.” And, now that we’ve seen the finale, that’s certainly a fact. Series writer and creator Dave Filoni’s ending did bring most of his characters to the end of a specific arc, but there is still so much to think about—and here, we’ll break down some of those biggest questions. Some of these have answers and many do not, but this is what we’ll all be thinking about until these characters return. Which brings us to the first question…

64) You’ll Need Batman’s Budget For All the Best Lego Sets Arriving in June

Image: Lego

Although most people’s thoughts turn towards getting outside and soaking up the sun when June arrives, for Lego fans, it’s just another month to hunker down with a thick instruction book and thousands of plastic bricks. Although June arrives with dozens of new Lego sets in tow, we’ve sifted through the impending arrivals and highlighted the best sets to add to your collection.

63) Margot Robbie Shines in This Ultra-Plastic Barbie Trailer

Screenshot: Warner Bros.

After an absolutely incredible teaser trailer for Barbie that aped the “dawn of man” sequence from 2001: A Space Odyssey, the hotly anticipated full trailer has been released. Greta Gerwig came onto the production in 2019 and we’ve been paying attention to the hot pink Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling vehicle ever since.

62) Lego’s Disney 100 Collection Includes the Up Balloon House and a Robin Hood Fox Daddy Minifigure

Image: Lego

If you thought your wallet would have a break after all the new Lego sets that finally became available today, think again. To help celebrate Disney’s 100th anniversary, Lego announced a handful of new Disney-themed sets enroute in the coming months, including its next series of collectible minifigures.

61) Lego’s New 1,949-Piece Star Wars Ultimate X-Wing Is Joined by 2 Return of the Jedi Dioramas

Image: Lego

Ahead of Star Wars Celebration Europe getting underway in London on Friday, and the most sacred of Star Wars holidays, May the 4th, Lego has revealed three new sets arriving early next month that expand its excellent diorama collection, and finally the bring the X-wing into the Ultimate Collector Series family.

60) The Only Thing I Can Buy From Loewe’s Crazy Expensive Howl’s Moving Castle Line Is a Candle

Image: Gizmodo/Loewe

All of sudden, it seems like luxury clothing brands have fallen head over heels for anime. The brands’ devotion is so profound that, of course, they have to pay homage to their favorite shows via new purses, shoes, capes, and cardigans. The resulting lines are, of course, glorious—too bad they’re so expensive that the only thing I can probably afford is a candle. And only if I decide I don’t want to eat food.

59) The Most Spectacular Cosplay of New York Comic Con, Day 4

Photo: Roy Rochlin (Getty Images)

Another year, another New York Comic Con is in the books. NYCC always brings out the best and brightest in terms of cosplay so we just had to grace you with one more heaping helping of amazing photos. You saw day one, you saw day two, you may have even seen day three, and here’s the big finale.

58) All the Hasbro Marvel and Star Wars Toys Revealed at San Diego Comic-Con

Image: Hasbro

Comic-Con may be more about movies and TV than comics some years, some times it’s more about comics than movies and TV (especially this year). But one thing it always is, thanks to Hasbro: a nightmare on your wallet for Marvel and Star Wars fans.

57) Magic: The Gathering’s Doctor Who Crossover Is a Cavalcade of Classic Heroes and Villains

Image: Wizards of the Coast/BBC

Next month, Doctor Who turns 60, and it’s celebrating in style between a trio of new episodes and all sorts of retrospective lookbacks—but one of its most intriguing collaborations to mark six decades of adventuring in time and space is bringing the series to the world of Magic: The Gathering, in a series of decks that covers the whole show’s televised adventures.

56) 10 Nerdy Niche Streamers Worth Checking Out

Screenshot: Oscilloscope Laboratories

Every month, the io9 Nerd’s Watch rounds up the best sci-fi, fantasy, and horror titles coming to streamers like Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, Max, Paramount+, Peacock, and Shudder. Shudder’s on the following list of streamers that specialize in more niche and cult offerings, but the rest are all services that venture beyond the mainstream. Seek ‘em out if your tastes run beyond what the big guys have on offer.

55) Lego’s Huge Rivendell Set Is as Epic a Feat as the Lord of the Rings Movies

Photo: James Whitbrook/Gizmodo

Before this month, it had been years since Lego had made any sets based off the Lord of the Rings movies. But the iconic brick maker came to us at the turn of the tide with the latest adult collectors set—a recreation of Rivendell from The Fellowship of the Ring as epic as an extended edition trilogy marathon, and just as satisfying.

Lego provided io9 with access to a copy of the new set, and after a few days of furious building—and cursing of 1×1 tile pieces—we’ve got our extensive impressions of what it’s like building one of the biggest sets the company has ever made.

54) Demolition Man’s Writer Explains How the 3 Seashells Came To Be

Image: Warner Bros.

Over the decades, few film debates have endured as much as Demolition Man’s three seashells. The weird, seemingly throwaway detail in the 1993 film starring Sylvester Stallone, Sandra Bullock, and Wesley Snipes has long been a point of contention among fans and now we can at least put one aspect of that debate to bed: where, exactly, that detail came from.

53) Home Depot Halloween Is Here, Complete With a Colossal Jack Skellington

Image: Home Depot

It’s the dead of summer so we can safely say it’s time for Halloween season to start ramping up. Home Depot—the ghouls who brought the 12-foot skeleton into the world—is fully aware, and is ready to unleash an absolutely gargantuan new Pumpkin King.

52) After Barbie, Here Are 14 Other Toys Mattel Might Make Into Movies

Image: Mattel

All signs point to this month’s release of Barbie being a massive hit. It just seems to be the summer movie most people are talking about, and tracking on its opening weekend says it’s likely to beat the new Christopher Nolan movie—even before any reviews have come out. If Barbie is actually as good as we all hope it is, the sky’s the limit.

51) All the Questions We Have After Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Image: Marvel Studios

Phase Five is in full effect with the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Paul Rudd’s third time around as former criminal turned Avenger Scott Lang sees him, his daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton), and the whole Pym/Van Dyne family (Hope, Hank, and Janet, played by Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer) sucked into the Quantum Realm, where they have to deal with a time-traveling supervillain named Kang the Conquerer (Jonathan Majors). After watching it, here are some questions we had—and our attempts to answer them.

50) 10 Shark and Sea Monster Movies to Stream Ahead of The Meg 2: The Trench

Image: Warner Bros.

Before anyone says anything—no, you cannot yet stream Tommy Wiseau’s Big Shark. Still a theater-only situation with that one. But there are plenty of other movies out there featuring ridiculously large sea creatures, with hapless humans scrambling to survive them. With Ben Wheatley’s The Meg 2: The Trench arriving Friday, here are some chomp-tastic and tentacle-riffic picks that you can stream to get you extra hyped.

49) All of Disney’s Live-Action Animated Remakes, Ranked

Image: Disney

Disney is a company that always looks at its past to find its future. It brings back characters, concepts, stories, and more; time and time again, it attempts to transport you back to the way you felt when you were a little kid. That’s always been Disney’s thing. But, for the last 15 years or so, it’s been going a step further and remaking its classic animated movies in live-action, which had been a very controversial, but very lucrative trend.

48) Every Detail We Spotted in Across the Spider-Verse’s Spectacular New Trailer

Screenshot: Sony Pictures Animation

Our latest look at Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is here! With it comes more hints as to just what Miles and his friends (and enemies) are going to be up to in Sony’s sequel to the Oscar-winning animated smash Into the Spider-Verse. Here’s all the details we spotted—the Spot included—in the new trailer.

47) 10 Original Movies That Make Prime Video a Must for Horror Fans

Image: Prime Video

If you’re a horror fan and you have a Prime Video subscription, your streaming options are vast—especially if you don’t mind ads (via Freevee) or paying a couple bucks to rent the title of your choice. But you also shouldn’t overlook the original films that get distributed through Prime Video—including these 10, a creative, artistically interesting bunch that just so happen to have the power of a massive streaming platform behind them.

46) 11 Things to Remember Before Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Image: Marvel Studios

Six years have passed since the Guardians of the Galaxy, under the watchful eye of director James Gunn, graced the silver screen in 2017’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Since then, we’ve seen a lot of the Guardians, but most of it was in Avengers movies—plus a Thor movie, and Gunn’s Holiday Special for Disney+.

45) 10 Sci-Fi Movies to Watch on Paramount+ (That Aren’t Star Trek)

Image: Paramount

If you want a Star Trek or Transformers fix, Paramount+ is your go-to. But once you’ve landed on the streamer, you’ll find plenty of sci-fi options beyond just those big franchises. Here are 10 sci-fi tales to get keep you going after you’ve finished watching Bumblebee or binging Strange New Worlds.

44) Wizards of the Coast Cancels OGL Announcement After Online Ire

Screenshot: DNDBeyond

Dungeons & Dragons publisher Wizards of the Coast has apparently cancelled an announcement about its updated Open Gaming License for a second time this week. Inside sources at Wizards of the Coast tell io9 that the company is scrambling to formulate a response to backlash against the new OGL that has occurred over the past week, following io9’s story about a leaked draft of the document.

43) Hasbro’s Massive Star Wars Ghost Ship Broke All Its Crowdfunding Goals

Image: Hasbro

We’ve known for a while that Hasbro’s latest Star Wars crowdfunder—first launched at San Diego Comic-Con this summer—had successfully reached its initial goal to turn the iconic freighter of Rebels and Ahsoka’s Hera Syndulla, the Ghost, into a huge new toy. But now the campaign is over—and we know Hera will be bringing a few friends along the way.

42) Hasbro’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Figures Come in All Shapes and Sizes

Image: Hasbro

A new Marvel movie is just weeks away, and that means it’s time for Marvel movie merch. As always, Hasbro is leading the charge with a new Marvel Legends wave dedicated to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and io9 has the first look at the toys from the movie.

41) Hasbro’s New Ahsoka Toys Include Some Very Good Droids

Image: Hasbro

Ahsoka is here at last, and with it, the deluge of Star Wars tie-in merchandise that is customary any time the galaxy far, far away even twitches in the presence of new media. As part of a livestream today Hasbro revealed a ton of new toys and figures based on the series after teasing some at San Diego Comic-Con this summer—and we’ve got a closer look.

40) Dungeons & Dragons’ New License Tightens Its Grip on Competition

Illustration: Vicky Leta/Gizmodo

The new Dungeons & Dragons Open Gaming License, a document which allows a vast group of independent publishers to use the basic game rules created by D&D owner Wizards of the Coast, significantly restricts the kind of content allowed and requires anyone making money under the license to report their products to Wizards of the Coast directly, according to an analysis of a leaked draft of the document, dated mid-December.

39) DC Comics’ Wonderful Swimsuit Covers Are Sexy and Tasteful

Image: DC Comics

Back in the ‘90s, Marvel released several Swimsuit Specials, mimicking the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issues, but for its audience of horny nerds. The results were… well, tragic might be overselling it, but Marvel heroes (including some male ones) were stuffed in the skimpiest costumes imaginable, often contorted into overtly sexual (and frequently impossible) poses. Thirty years later, DC Comics has decided to follow (swim)suit, but the results are much, much better.

38) San Diego Comic-Con 2023: Some of the Coolest Stuff We Saw On the Floor

Photo: Germain Lussier/Gizmodo

San Diego Comic-Con 2023 is officially open and, as usual, it’s filled with all sorts of goodies. The main convention floor is over 2 million square feet and no matter where you look there’s something to catch your eye. io9 hit the floor on preview night and snapped just a handful of the stuff that caught our eyes, from big displays to standout photo-ops, props, cool merchandise and more. But this is barely a scratch of the surface of what’s actually here. Check it out.

37) James Gunn’s DC Slate Revealed: First 10 Projects Include Superman, Batman, Green Lantern

Image: DC Comics

Superman, Batman and two Green Lanterns will feature prominently in the newly reimagined DC Universe, a shared, overarching storyline blending films, television, animation, games, and more, all under the watchful eyes of DC Studios presidents James Gunn and Peter Safran.

36) The Rise and Fall (and Rise Again) of the E-Wing, Star Wars’ Legendary Starfighter

Screenshot: Lucasfilm

When the Star Wars Expanded Universe began to take nascent steps towards building a world beyond the original movie trilogy, it dug into the same questions Disney and Lucasfilm explored decades later in creating the sequel trilogy. What does Star Wars look like in this new time? What parts of its world have evolved? Few ideas perhaps show a better example of both imagining’s divergent paths than a single snubfighter.

35) Everything We Spotted in The Marvels’ Totally Cosmic Trailer

Screenshot: Marvel Studios

This morning we got our first look at The Marvels, and our first inkling of just how Kamala Khan, Monica Rambeau, and Carol Danvers will be thrust together. But this first trailer also gives us some very intriguing hints about the current state of the MCU’s cosmic side—at least, a little closer to home than what we’ll see in Guardians 3 in a few weeks. Here’s everything we spotted.

34) Disney Gives Up on The Marvels

Image: Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios is not reacting well, at all, to having its first real box office bomb in 15 years. After years of unprecedented success, including four of the 10 highest-grossing films of all time, the studio’s latest release, The Marvels, is on the opposite end of the spectrum. After about a month in release, the film has begun to taper off its box office run and will be, by far, the lowest-grossing movie in the entire franchise, failing to crack $US100 million domestically and only flirting with $US200 million worldwide.

33) The Most Awesome Cosplay of San Diego Comic-Con 2023, Day 1

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

It’s a Barbie world at San Diego Comic-Con 2023!

io9 is on the ground at the annual convention in San Diego looking for our favorite cosplays of the day. The makeup, the details, the passion, and looks celebrate the best in pop culture. From Spider-Man: Across the SpiderVerse to G.I. Joe, here’s what we saw on Day 1! Click through the gallery to see who you can spot.

32) 11 Love Triangles in Sci-Fi and Fantasy That Could Have Been Solved With Polyamory

Image: Netflix

We’ve all seen it on screens—there’s an unhealthy obsession in Hollywood with pitting two friends against each other for someone else’s love. The dreaded, cliched love triangle. There is an easy solution here. Polyamory! All these triangles need to throuple up with healthy, ethical expectations of each other and nothing but love in their hearts. Above we have a shot from The Bastard Son and the Devil Himself, which gives Nathan a boyfriend and a girlfriend and they are all great. This sort of thing should happen more often!

31) Set a Course for New Worlds With All the Lego Sets You Can Buy in August

Image: Lego

Great news: Lego saw all that sunny summer weather we’ve been having and decided that it’s simply too much chance for heatstroke, so we should all stay inside well-ventilated rooms, hydrate, and build some new Lego sets. Lots of them. Lots and lots and lots of them.

30) Spider-Man 2’s Best Spider-Suits, Ranked

Image: James Whitbrook/Insomniac Studios

Much like the previous two Spider-games, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is all about the suits. Whether you play more as Peter Parker or Miles Morales, the farther you get in the game, the more suits you can unlock. The suits can change the way the entire game looks and feels, and often allow you to live out your wildest Spider-fantasies.

29) 10 Sci-Fi, Fantasy, and Horror Books to Read Ahead of Their Upcoming Adaptations

Image: One World

Books and short stories get snapped up for adaptations all the time; many, no matter how amazing the source material, never actually get made into movies or TV shows. These 10 sci-fi, fantasy, and horror titles, however, are actively in the works—or at least have big names attached, so there’s definite reason to hope—so if you’re looking to study up ahead of time, start here.

28) Everything We Spotted in The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer

Screenshot: Lucasfilm

It’s been over two years since a new episode of The Mandalorian graced Disney+, and though The Book of Boba Fett spent a surprisingly big chunk of its time following up with the characters, the show itself is finally coming back. The Mandalorian season three premiers on March 1 and leading up to it, Disney and Lucasfilm just released a brand new trailer—a trailer that, to be fair, is about half filled with footage we already saw in the superior teaser trailer.

27) Did You Catch the John Wick: Chapter 4 End Credits Scene?

Image: Lionsgate

John Wick: Chapter 4 just had a killer weekend at the box office, grossing $US73.5 million, the biggest opening weekend yet for the franchise and the second biggest opening of Keanu Reeves’ career, behind The Matrix Reloaded.

That means a whole bunch of you saw the action movie this weekend but we’re guessing not all of you saw the surprise that was saved for the very end of the credits. That’s because, yes, for the first time in John Wick history, there was an end credits scene. And it’s a doozy. Spoilers follow, obviously.

26) Cancelled D&D Beyond Subscriptions Forced Hasbro’s Hand

Illustration: Vicky Leta/Gizmodo

Dungeons & Dragons publisher Wizards of the Coast finally broke its silence regarding the game’s Open Game License on Friday, attempting to calm tensions in the D&D community and answer questions that were raised after Gizmodo broke the news about the contents of a draft of the document last week.

25) First Look at Last of Us and Stranger Things Houses at Halloween Horror Nights

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Brace yourself for the terrors of the Upside Down from Stranger Things and the clicker-infested post-apocalyptic world of The Last of Us at Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights Hollywood. io9 recently took a lights-on tour of both highly anticipated haunted houses at this year’s spooky season theme park event.

24) Everything (and Every Batman) We Spotted in The Flash’s Flashy New Trailer

Screenshot: Warner Bros.

A new Flash trailer is here, and with it, a better picture of what to expect from this multiversal mashup meant to close out the current phase of the DCEU before its new chapter begins. And what should we expect? A lot of Batman and Kryptonians, apparently. Here’s everything we spotted in the manic new trailer.

23) 10 Shows That Make Apple TV+ a Must-Have for Sci-Fi Fans

Screenshot: Apple TV+

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is bringing Godzilla to Apple TV+ this week, and sci-fi fans who show up for Kurt Russell and giant monsters will want to stick around after. The streamer is one of the very best around for original content, particularly of the genre variety. Here are 10 sci-fi (and horror) shows to check out on Apple TV+.

22) Marvel’s Mutants and Heroes Go All Out for Their Final Hellfire Gala Looks

Image: Marvel Comics

Ever since Marvel Comics’ mutants founded the island nation of Krakoa in the pages of House/Powers of X, they’ve thrown an annual party celebrating their own excellence: the Hellfire Gala. The yearly one-shot is never not eventful for the mutants in some way, whether that’s a change to the core X-Men team, or maybe someone gets murdered, who can say. But before all that, we have to get to the most interesting part of the event: the fashion!

21) Brace Your Wallet For the Best Lego Sets You Can Finally Buy in March

Image: Lego

When Lego reveals a new batch of sets it’s usually a test of patience for fans who often have to wait weeks, or sometimes months, to empty their wallets and start building. As February draws to a close, however, March will bring with it around 45 new Lego sets, and more challenges for those trying to be responsible with their spending.

20) Everything We Saw in the New Dune: Part 2 Trailer

Image: Warner Bros.

Dune: Part Two released a new trailer today, offering our best look yet at director Denis Villeneuve’s continuation of his 2021 Frank Herbert adaptation. There will be a revolution, there will be assassins, there will be mystical orders of generational witches vying for political power via bloodline manipulation, and I will be seated. I will be ready. I will laugh out loud every single time anyone ever says “desert power” with sincerity, but you know what? This was a good trailer. Let’s break it down.

19) Oh, Hot Toys’ Live Action One Piece Figures Are Extremely Cursed

Image: Hot Toys

Usually when we’re talking about a new Hot Toys figure, it’s often to gush about how the company has managed to create another eerily accurate little Hollywood homunculus. This time, the eerie vibes are still there, but perhaps for… other reasons.

18) Breaking Down Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’s Heartstring-Pulling Super Bowl Trailer

Screenshot: Marvel Studios

There is precisely one joke in Guardians of the Galaxy 3’s new trailer, so either the movie’s going to be a 2.5 hour fever dream of a depressive episode, or they’re saving the good zingers for the theater. James Gunn’s final Marvel movie certainly has style going for it, so let’s see what else the new head of DC is cooking in his MCU swansong.

17) Breaking Down the End of the DCEU in The Flash’s First Trailer

Screenshot: Warner Bros.

Before the the new DC Studios’ Chapter One: Gods and Monsters begins its slate of films under new co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran, there’s going to be a complete reset in the The Flash.

16) The Most Awesome Cosplay of San Diego Comic-Con 2023, Day 3

Photo: Germain Lussier/Gizmodo

Saturday at San Diego Comic-Con had cosplayers out in full force in their pop culture best.

Here are io9’s favorite looks, from Star Wars and Lore Olympus to DC and Marvel comics. The annual convention has been a non-stop celebration of all things fandom, with fans donning their casual to extremely detailed cosplay best.

15) 20 Questions We Have After The Mandalorian Season 3

Image: Lucasfilm

Can you believe we’ve now spent 24 chapters with everyone’s favorite bounty hunter, Din Djarin, and his sidekick, Grogu? It’s been a long ride but with this week’s Mandalorian season three finale, “The Return,” another piece of their adventure came to a close. This one, like the others, left room for the story to continue—but also, much of the story that’s been told still has us scratching our heads. Here are 20 of the lingering questions we still have after The Mandalorian season three.

14) Hasbro’s New Marvel Legends Toys Are Spider-Man: No Way Home Unleashed

Image: Hasbro

Hasbro’s movie-based side of Marvel Legends is about to swing into high gear with a brand new wave based on Spider-Man: No Way Home—and if you were patiently waiting through the company’s past releases from the movie expecting certain heroes and villains, your wait is about to pay off… and so is your wallet.

13) The 6,167-Piece Rivendell Is the One Lego Lord of the Rings Set to Rule Them All

Image: Lego

Take a really close look at the reflection in the gold ring that Lego teased on Twitter yesterday and you’ll see that the company actually shared an early sneak peek at today’s big reveal: an absolutely stunning 6,167-piece recreation of Rivendell reflecting the elaborate locale we’ve seen on screen.

12) Everything We Spotted in Marvel’s New Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Trailer

Screenshot: Marvel Studios

The new Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer dropped last night and we’ve got some theories to unpack, some people to point out, some comic winks to spot, and boy howdy do we have a whole lot of Kang. Like so much Kang. Not too much Kang, the right amount of Kang, but I think he might be the protagonist? I think this might be Kang’s movie, and you know what, I’m ready for it.

Let’s break it down.

11) The Coolest Exclusive Toys and Merch of San Diego Comic-Con 2023

Image: Mattel, Penguin Random House, NECA, and Mondo

It’s a weird year for San Diego Comic-Con, as this week the show opens with a raft of absent studios and amid the shockwaves of an unprecedented labor movement in Hollywood. But the more things have changed for SDCC 2023, one thing’s stayed the same: there’s plenty of cool toys and collectibles con-goers (and in some cases, those of us stuck at home) can get their hands on.

10) The Spider-Spotters Guide to the Famous Spider-Heroes of Across the Spider-Verse

Screenshot: Sony Pictures Animation

The web of life and destiny ties together the fates of many heroes—and while Into the Spider-Verse introduced us and Miles Morales to quite a few, Across the Spider-Verse throws him into the deep end with a whole super group of them. There are plenty of new Spidey heroes in the sequel, but just as many are classic takes on the character from comics, games, and beyond. Here’s who we spotted, from the big heroes to the blink-and-you’ll miss ‘em.

9) San Diego Comic-Con 2023: 11 Winners and 5 Losers From This Year’s Event

Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)

San Diego Comic-Con 2023 is officially in the books and it was a weird one. For the first time in years, Hollywood’s presence didn’t dominate the event, thanks to studios failing to meet the demands of striking writers and actors. And so, when that big shining star goes away, what happens? Does SDCC just die? Or does the light extend to other places and make everything brighter?

8) 14 Burning Questions We Have After Star Trek: Picard Season 3’s Finale

Image: Paramount

Star Trek: Picard came to an end this week, wrapping a nostalgic season up in a tidy bow of spectacle and sentiment. And although, as Star Trek has told us before, all good things must come to an end, even now questions still linger about the future of these characters. Here’s the ones at the forefront of our mind after Picard season three.

7) The Ever-Growing List of Jedi That Survived Order 66

Screenshot: Lucasfilm

Order 66 is one of Star Wars’ most defining moments—even before we knew its name and the intricacies of its machinations, we have known since the very beginning of the saga that there were once thousands of Jedi Knights, only for them to be systemically eradicated by the Empire. But even as Star Wars has detailed this moment more and more, it’s also revealed more and more Jedi that slipped through the Empire’s grip.

6) The Most Spectacular Cosplay of New York Comic-Con, Day 3

Photo: Eric Shulkin/Gizmodo

Halloween isn’t for another two weeks, but that doesn’t matter when it’s New York Comic-Con. All weekend, we’ve been sharing cool cosplay that we’ve seen on the show floor, and we’ve got one final showcase to close things out.

5) 22 Ridiculous Tables From the 1979 Advanced Dungeons & Dragons DM’s Guide

Image: Wizards of the Coast

Gary Gygax, creator of Dungeons & Dragons, really wanted to get his money’s worth when it came to the various dice used to play the game. That’s the only possible explanation for the overwhelming number of tables inside the AD&D 1st Edition of the Dungeon Master’s Guide. Gygax wanted players to roll for practically everything, from how religious NPCs could be to how often players would most likely run into a dinosaur in specific climates. It’s wild stuff, but these tables are even wilder.

4) Magic: The Gathering’s Lord of the Rings Set Is Full of Precious Art

Image: Wizards of the Coast

Next month Magic: The Gathering heads to Middle-earth for an all-new set based on the world of The Lord of Rings. While we’d previously gotten hits at some of the new artwork coming in the set, lead art director Ovidio Cartagena has now lifted the lid on even more of Tales From Middle-earth’s glorious new art.

3) Lego Welcomed 2023 With a Mountain of New Set Reveals That Immediately Landed on Our Wish Lists

Image: Lego

We’ve got some bad news if your New Year’s resolution was to be more fiscally responsible. Not only did January 1 mark the availability of a handful of new sets announced last year, Lego also rang in 2023 by introducing a mountain of new sets, barely giving us enough time to pay off all our Christmas bills.

2) Indiana Jones Imitators, Ranked From Worst to Best

Image: Paramount, Universal, Walt Disney Pictures

With Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny opening this week, here’s a look back on movies and television that aimed to capture that same artifact-heist genre gold that started with Raiders of the Lost Ark.

1) 10 Horror Movies to Stream on Netflix For Halloween Tonight

Image: Netflix

The Halloween season hasn’t just begun to creep in, it’s finally here! Celebrate the spookiest night of the year by consuming the spookiest media possible. Grab a bag of fun-sized candy bars, with or without razor blade, and start the plunge early with these 10 scary Netflix picks.

