Let’s Look at the All-New Porsche EV From Every Angle

Porsche has sold more than 800,000 units of its Macan crossover since 2015, with the little SUV consistently topping the brand’s sales charts while racking up accolades. Now the second-generation Macan is here, and it’s only going to be available with a fully electric powertrain. Simply called the 2024 Macan, Porsche promises the Macan EV will remain the sportiest choice in its segment.

The electric Macan is launching in two trims, Macan 4 and Macan Turbo, both of which have dual motors and all-wheel drive. The 402-horsepower Macan 4 will hit 100km/h in 4.9 seconds while the 630-hp Macan Turbo needs just 3.1 seconds, and every Macan EV comes standard with air suspension and is available with other advanced chassis features like rear-wheel steering. Its 800-volt PPE platform offers 270-kW charging capability, with EPA ranges likely to exceed 300 miles (482km), and the interior is more practical and tech-filled.

When it goes on sale in the second half of this year, the Macan 4 will carry a base price of $US80,450 and the Macan Turbo will start at $US106,950. Powertrain, price and features aside, the Macan’s new styling (particularly the four-eye look) is sure to generate some controversy, so take a look through these slides to see it from every angle.

Four Eyes

The upper light arrays are just the running lights; the headlights are in the lower pods that flank the bumper intake.

T For Turbo

The Macan Turbo has different bumper designs with larger intakes and reshaped headlight surrounds.

Looking Good In Lavender

This Macan 4 is painted in Provence, a fantastic new lavender colour.

The Pursuit Of Aerodynamics

The new Macan is longer and slightly lower, and it has a more coupe-like roofline for better aerodynamics and increased range.

Baby Got Back

Turbo models also have additional faux vents below the taillight bar.

Spoiler Alert

The panel between the top of the lights and the bottom of the rear glass is an active spoiler.

What The Fuchs?

Porsche has been coming out with lots of cool aero wheel designs lately, and the Macan is no different. These would look awesome with colour-matching paint, I think.

Where’s Wesley Snipes?

The side blades continue to be offered with different finishes, and they have a more angular look.

Yeah, I Drive A Porsche

The Porsche script is now integrated in the 3D taillight surround.

Diffusing The Situation

The rear diffuser helps the Macan EV achieve a drag coefficient of 0.25, a huge improvement over the gas model.

So Many Screens

Every Macan EV has a 12.6-inch curved gauge cluster screen and a 10.9-inch centre touchscreen; a 10.9-inch passenger screen is optional.

Form And Function

The centre console has a mix of physical and touch controls, plus a cool floating design. There’s more storage space and bigger cupholders, too.

Your Throne, My Liege

The front seats sit up to 1.6 inches lower than before, while the rears are as much as 0.6 inches lower.

Stretching Out

Porsche says there’s more rear legroom thanks to the longer wheelbase and repositioned seats, but headroom seems to have taken a bit of a hit.

Room For Activities

With the rear seats up the Macan EV has more cargo space.

Yes, There’s A Frunk

At 2.9 cubic inches, it’s as big as the Taycan’s.

Push To Start

The “engine” start button is on the left, as with all Porsches.

Stubby Shifter

The dinky shifter is mounted high between the steering wheel and center console.

Android Onboard

Each screen runs Porsche’s new Android Automotive OS–based infotainment system.

Under The Skin

The Macan EV rides on the new PPE platform that was co-developed with Audi.

