MORNING SPOILERS: Deadpool 3 Set Pictures Tease a Multiverse of Madness

The Minecraft movie cast continues to grow weirder and weirder. Get a look at the stars of Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender in new posters. Halo teases the fight for Reach in a new trailer. Plus, James Gunn talks Superman: Legacy’s addition of The Authority. Spoilers get!
Minecraft
Deadline reports Kate McKinnon and Jemaine Clement are the latest to join the cast of the Minecraft movie in undisclosed roles.
Superman: Legacy
In response to a fan on Threads, James Gunn denied Variety’s accusation Superman: Legacy plans to introduce characters from The Authority due to Superman and Lois Lane entering the public domain in 2034.
No, no story decisions were based on characters becoming public domain.
Avengers: Secret Wars
Vincent D’Onofrio discussed the chance of the Kingpin becoming the MCU’s new Thanos during a recent interview with Comic Book.
I don’t see why he has to just be in one situation. Part of the storytelling in Echo is that his reach has gotten further. He’s gone from just controlling Hell’s Kitchen and certain stuff coming in from the ports of Manhattan, and the veins of his business are running wider across the country and I think eventually across the world.
So I think he is sort of in every place. I think that that’s the way I see it. I see it as Vanessa and him being quite powerful. And so I think I really do mean everywhere. I love the fact that [Marvel Studios executive Brad Winderbaum compared Kingpin to Thanos], by the way, because I didn’t know that he said that until you told me and that means that there’s lots of jobs to come. That’s a good thing.
Deadpool 3
New footage from the set of Deadpool 3 sees Ryan Reynolds playing a longhaired Wade Wilson variant.
Madame Web
The cast of Madame Web discuss Cassandra Webb’s powers in a new featurette.
Dune: Part II
Elsewhere, Paul Atreides is “wrestling with destiny” in a new promo for Dune: Part II.
Ironheart
Dominique Thorne stated filming has “concluded” on the Disney+ series Ironheart in a new interview with Deadline.
Filming has concluded, indeed. I mean, I can say strap in, get ready. It will be a ride, much like they all are. It is an epic journey, and one that I’m very excited to share.
Avatar: The Last Airbender
Netflix has released four character posters promoting its live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series premiering February 22.
Halo
Finally, Paramount+ has also released another trailer for the second season of Halo premiering this February 8.
