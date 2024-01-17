Every Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Plan From Telstra, Optus and Vodafone

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

After much anticipation, Samsung has announced the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The new handset was unveiled during the Galaxy Unpacked event alongside the full S24 range, and it looks like it’s one of Samsung’s most powerful phones yet.

The S24 Ultra is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, a 5,000mAh battery and a 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED display. Similar to Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, the S24 Ultra also comes with an aluminium chassis.

The S24 range also comes bundled with a lot of AI features, along with four backmounted cameras and the ability to achieve a 100x enhanced digital zoom.

Here’s every preorder plan for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra from Optus, Telstra and Vodafone.

Optus Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra preorder plans

36-month 256GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

36-month 1TB plans

24-month 256GB plans

24-month 512GB plans

24-month 1TB plans

Vodafone Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra preorder plans

36-month 256GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

36-month 1TB plans

24-month 256GB plans

24-month 512GB plans

24-month 1TB plans

Telstra Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra preorder plans

36-month 256GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

36-month 1TB plans

24-month 256GB plans

24-month 512GB plans

24-month 1TB plans

Image: Gizmodo Australia/Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra specs

Size : 162.3 x 79 x 8.6mm

: 162.3 x 79 x 8.6mm Weight : 232 grams

: 232 grams Display : AMOLED 6.8-inch QHD+ display with a 120hz refresh rate, 3088 x 1440, Corning Gorilla Armor

: AMOLED 6.8-inch QHD+ display with a 120hz refresh rate, 3088 x 1440, Corning Gorilla Armor Processor : Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Cameras : 200MP main , 12MP ultrawide, 50MP periscope telephoto, 12MP selfie, up to 8K video recording at 30fps

: 200MP main , 12MP ultrawide, 50MP periscope telephoto, 12MP selfie, up to 8K video recording at 30fps Battery : 5,000mAh with 45W fast charging, 10W wireless charging

: 5,000mAh with 45W fast charging, 10W wireless charging Storage : 256GB (12GB), 512GB (12GB) and 1TB (12GB)

: 256GB (12GB), 512GB (12GB) and 1TB (12GB) Resistance : IP68

: IP68 Colours: Titanium Grey, Titanium Black, Titanium Violet and Titanium Yellow

Preorders for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra went live today, January 18, and the devices will be released in Australia on February 7.

What is the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra’s price in Australia?

256GB model : $2,199

: $2,199 512GB model : $2,399

: $2,399 1TB model: $2,799

Image: Samsung