Every Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Plan From Telstra, Optus and Vodafone

After much anticipation, Samsung has announced the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The new handset was unveiled during the Galaxy Unpacked event alongside the full S24 range, and it looks like it’s one of Samsung’s most powerful phones yet.
The S24 Ultra is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, a 5,000mAh battery and a 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED display. Similar to Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, the S24 Ultra also comes with an aluminium chassis.
The S24 range also comes bundled with a lot of AI features, along with four backmounted cameras and the ability to achieve a 100x enhanced digital zoom.
Here’s every preorder plan for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra from Optus, Telstra and Vodafone.
Table of contents
- Optus Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra preorder plans
- Vodafone Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra preorder plans
- Telstra Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra preorder plans
- Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra specs
- What is the Samsung Galaxy S24’s release date in Australia?
- What is the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra’s price in Australia?
- More Samsung Galaxy S24 plans
Optus Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra preorder plans
Note: if the tables below haven’t loaded, please check back soon as they’ll update once the plans are available.
36-month 256GB plans
36-month 512GB plans
36-month 1TB plans
24-month 256GB plans
24-month 512GB plans
24-month 1TB plans
Vodafone Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra preorder plans
Note: if the tables below haven’t loaded, please check back soon as they’ll update once the plans are available.
36-month 256GB plans
36-month 512GB plans
36-month 1TB plans
24-month 256GB plans
24-month 512GB plans
24-month 1TB plans
Telstra Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra preorder plans
Note: if the tables below haven’t loaded, please check back soon as they’ll update once the plans are available.
36-month 256GB plans
36-month 512GB plans
36-month 1TB plans
24-month 256GB plans
24-month 512GB plans
24-month 1TB plans
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra specs
- Size: 162.3 x 79 x 8.6mm
- Weight: 232 grams
- Display: AMOLED 6.8-inch QHD+ display with a 120hz refresh rate, 3088 x 1440, Corning Gorilla Armor
- Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
- Cameras: 200MP main , 12MP ultrawide, 50MP periscope telephoto, 12MP selfie, up to 8K video recording at 30fps
- Battery: 5,000mAh with 45W fast charging, 10W wireless charging
- Storage: 256GB (12GB), 512GB (12GB) and 1TB (12GB)
- Resistance: IP68
- Colours: Titanium Grey, Titanium Black, Titanium Violet and Titanium Yellow
What is the Samsung Galaxy S24’s release date in Australia?
Preorders for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra went live today, January 18, and the devices will be released in Australia on February 7.
What is the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra’s price in Australia?
- 256GB model: $2,199
- 512GB model: $2,399
- 1TB model: $2,799
More Samsung Galaxy S24 plans
You can find Gizmodo Australia’s full roundup of Samsung Galaxy S24 plans here:
Image: Samsung