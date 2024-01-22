The Sturdy 2TB Samsung T7 Shield SSD Is Currently on Sale

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re on the hunt for a new portable SSD and aren’t keen on paying full price, you can currently nab one of the better drives out there with a fantastic discount. The Samsung T7 Shield SSD (2TB) is currently going for $218, which is a pretty cracking discount, considering that Samsung lists its full retail price as $389 (so you’ll save $171, all up). Even the standard 2TB T7 – which is a great SSD in its own right – has a price tag of $299.

If you want something a bit cheaper, the 1TB version of the T7 Shield is also on sale for $148, down from $229.

The T7 Shield is a great all-rounder SSD, whether you’re someone who needs to transfer a lot of chunky data files for work or you just want a reliable backup drive. It also doesn’t hurt that this SSD was designed with extra protection in mind.

It’s also a good drive if you’re looking to free up some space on your PlayStation 5‘s somewhat limited storage capacity. However, you won’t be able to play any PS5 games that are stored on the SSD. If you do want to increase your PS5’s storage capacity while still being able to play games, you can check out Gizmodo Australia’s guide to installing an internal SSD here.

What’s good about the Samsung T7 Shield?

The Samsung Shield T7 uses a USB 3.2 connection, and in terms of performance, it’s the same as the standard Samsung T7 SSD, with reading and writing speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s and 1,000 MB/s, respectively. So you won’t have to wait around too long for those chunky game files to transfer.

In terms of elemental protection, the T7 Shield is IP65 water and dustproof. Its casing is an aluminium housing with a rubber outer layer and can withstand falls of up to three metres. So if you’re someone who refuses to learn the important lesson of “Don’t leave precious electronics precariously sitting on the edge of a desk”, then this drive was designed with you in mind.

You can grab the portable 2TB Samsung T7 Shield SSD on sale here.

