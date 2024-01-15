Tech News: 5 Things to Know in Australia Today

Good morning. Let’s get right into the tech news.

1. Government departments all over the place on AI

Kicking things off with an article from The Australian, reporting that there’s a divide between what government agencies consider when it comes to ChatGPT. The Department of Home Affairs, the Reserve Bank of Australia, and the Attorney-General’s department are some of the agencies that allow workers to use the AI chatbot, whereas the National Anti-Corruption Commission, Fair Work Commission, and the Department of Social Services do not allow the use of AI. “The inconsistent approach adopted by the Albanese government is alarming, especially considering the privacy and cyber security threats these tools can pose,” Opposition home affairs and cyber security spokesman James Paterson said.

2. Deepfakes in the CDPP’s sights

ItNews is reporting that the Commonwealth Department of Public Prosecutions is conducting evidentiary briefs on deepfaked photos, but is concerned about its ability to take action. “The CDPP has received referrals from investigative agencies in relation to deepfakes, being cases where individuals have created media which depict victims in certain poses or saying or doing things, where those victims have not in fact said or done those things,” the department said in a submission to a cyber crime inquiry. “The issue that arises is that, as the victim was not involved in the creation of the fictional ‘deepfake’ version of themselves, it cannot be said that any expectation of privacy attaches to the depiction of the victim.” The department also noted that there is a maximum penalty of three years imprisonment for engaging in conduct relating to deepfakes using a carriage service.

3. Safety rating paused for 2024 Model 3

Drive is reporting that the 2024 Tesla Model 3’s safety rating has been placed on hold, while safety regulators investigate a potential breach of compliance rules. The 2024 facelift, which we reviewed in December, is replacing a model with a five-star safety rating, although ANCAP said that it can’t apply a rating to facelifted vehicles at this time. Drive first reported a potential compliance issue with the car last week – removed access to a child seat anchor point. The probe is ongoing.

4. CEOs concerned about AI shift and climate change

Moving overseas, and AP is reporting that CEOs seem to fear AI and climate change, and that their companies may not survive the next 10 years due to these factors. PwC’s latest survey questioned 4,700 CEOs worldwide on various topics, with 38 per cent optimistic about the economy, however, 45 per cent of CEOs said that their businesses may not exist in 10 years without reinvention, and 69 per cent of respondents claiming that employees would need to train up on AI. A third of CEOs also noted that the way they conduct business may change due to climate change over the next three years.

5. Redesigned Apple Watch approved for sale

Wrapping things up with Reuters, which is reporting that the new Apple Watch range (including the Watch 9 and Ultra 2) can go back on sale in the U.S. with a new version. The smartwatches were originally pulled from shelves due to a patent infringement notice from health tech company Masimo, which argued that Apple was using tech similar to what it had created for blood-oxygen readings. The changes to the watch have not been publically described.

BONUS ITEM: I still can’t believe they put this cat in Call of Duty.

COD: MWII (2021) | Operator skins, Whisker & Tango



Some renders of the Cat operators from COD MWII, And the reference of one of them pic.twitter.com/nPWPlPJZ7I — The Gman’s Archive (@VideoGameArch) January 15, 2024

Have a wonderful day.