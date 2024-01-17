Tech News: 5 Things to Know in Australia Today

Good morning. It’s Galaxy Unpacked Day, and we’re almost at the end of the week. Here are five things headlining tech news today.

1. Samsung reveals the Galaxy S24 range

In the early hours of the morning, Samsung revealed the Galaxy S24 range of smartphones, and this year, the focus is on AI features, such as for image editing (like for removing reflections or shadows) and for translations (in-person or over the phone). The company also revealed its new product – the Galaxy Ring. You can read all of our coverage of the event here.

2. Google tweaking Search in the EU

Reuters is reporting that Google will be modifying Search results in the European Union to give comparison sites more of a chance at the top, in an effort to comply with the region’s tech rules in line with the Digital Markets Act. “We will introduce dedicated units that include a group of links to comparison sites from across the web, and query shortcuts at the top of the search page to help people refine their search, including by focusing results just on comparison sites,” Google said. “For categories like hotels, we will also start testing a dedicated space for comparison sites and direct suppliers to show more detailed individual results including images, star ratings and more. These changes will result in the removal of some features from the search page, such as the Google Flights unit.”

3. Big tech chasing reckless profits from AI, says UN chief

The Guardian is reporting that UN Secretary General António Guterres has warned that companies are pursuing reckless profits with AI, and that urgent action is needed within the sector. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Guterres said that “This technology has enormous potential for sustainable development – but the International Monetary Fund has just warned that it is very likely to worsen inequality… “We need governments urgently to work with tech companies on risk management frameworks for current AI development; and on monitoring and mitigating future harms. We need a systematic effort to increase access to AI so that developing economies can benefit from its enormous potential. We need to bridge the digital divide instead of deepening it.”

4. OpenAI to introduce election misinformation preventions

AP is reporting that OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, has outlined how it plans to prevent election misinformation. The plan includes preexisting policies and new choices for the company, and includes such actions as a ban on chatbots that impersonate government officials, it will digitally watermark AI-generated images from DALL-E, and it is partnering with the National Association of Secretaries of State to steer U.S. voters to CanIVote.org.

5. Apple Watch US sales ban continues

Wrapping things up with the next part of the Apple Watch sales ban saga. The latest comes from The Verge, reporting that Apple will be forbidden from selling the Watch 9 and the Watch Ultra 2 with blood oxygen features enabled. The ban comes after a patent dispute from health tech company Masimo, which alleges that Apple used its patent in its latest smartwatches. Apple has been scrambling to find a workaround to get its new smartwatches back on shelves in the U.S. ever since late December.

Have a lovely day.