The Porsche Macan EV Will Finally Debut This Month

Porsche first announced that the second-generation Macan crossover would be fully electric back in 2019, with sales originally set to start in 2023. But the Macan EV has faced a number of delays, mostly related to software development issues with the car’s new PPE platform that it will share with the Audi Q6 E-Tron. Now, Porsche has declared that it will finally reveal the Macan EV in Singapore on January 25.

No new details were divulged alongside the announcement, but Porsche did release the first teaser image of the next-gen Macan sans any camouflage. We can see a light bar stretching across the rear, which has a thin light element and a surround that’s slightly more shapely than that of the Taycan and new Panamera.

At the bumper corner is an air vent element, though we don’t know if it will actually be functional. (Based on existing spy shots, it probably won’t be.) There will be an active rear spoiler just above the light bar, and the new Macan’s hatch and rear glass is slightly more raked than the existing Macan.

Photo: Porsche

Porsche is also succumbing to the split headlight design trend. The Macan EV’s upper lamp pods feature the brand’s signature four-dot array of LED running lights, but the actual high and low beams are in a housing lower down in the bumper. Honestly, I don’t mind this and never really do, and I think the Macan EV looks great overall. It’s a bit chunkier and more futuristic than the outgoing model, but still recognizable both as a Porsche and as a Macan.

Every version of the Macan EV will have a 100-kWh battery pack with an 800-volt architecture, and at least to start in the U.S. the Macan will be offered in multiple dual-motor variants, the most powerful of which will have over 600 horsepower. Porsche says the Macan has a drag coefficient of 0.25, and every version will have a range of more than 500km on the European WLTP — in a recent unofficial range test, Edmunds achieved 523 kilometres in the base model.

Porsche will continue to sell the current gas-powered Macan alongside the Macan EV for at least another year or two in the U.S., though the gas Macan will be dying sooner in Europe. Also coming in 2024 will be the facelift for the Taycan, which will include a new model likely called Turbo GT that recently demolished Tesla’s Nürburgring record.

The next fully electric new Porsche to debut will be the 718 Boxster and Cayman, which should get revealed this year as well. Following those sports cars will be the ‘K1′ flagship electric SUV, which will be Porsche’s first car with three rows of seats.

Don’t worry, the exhaust tips are just camouflage