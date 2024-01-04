All the Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action and Horror Movies Coming to Aussie Theatres in 2024

It’s 2024 now, which means we have a full year of movies ahead of us, but what exactly is heading to the cinema this year?

From Marvel and Disney to Warner Bros, Paramount, Universal, Blumhouse and everything in between, here are the sci-fi, horror, adventure, action and all things superhero movies heading to cinemas in Australia between 2024 and 2025. This article will be constantly updated as release dates change and as titles are added.

What new movies are coming in 2024?

Let’s start at the top, with everything that’s coming out in January.

Movies that are coming out in January 2024

Next Goal Wins on January 1

on January 1 Ferrari on January 4

on January 4 Night Swim on January 4

on January 4 The Holdovers on January 11

on January 11 The Beekeeper on January 11

on January 11 Priscilla on January 18

on January 18 All of Us Strangers on January 18

on January 18 The Iron Claw on January 18

on January 18 Fighter on January 25

on January 25 The Color Purple on January 25.

Movies that are coming out in February 2024

Argylle on February 1

on February 1 The Tiger’s Apprentice on February 2

on February 2 Force of Nature: The Dry 2 on February 8

on February 8 Madam Web on February 14

on February 14 Bob Marley: One Love on February 14

on February 14 Backhead on February 22

on February 22 The Book of Clarence on February 22

on February 22 The Fall Guy on February 29

on February 29 Elio on February 29

on February 29 Dune Part II on February 29

on February 29 Combat Wombat: Back 2 Back on February 29.

Movies that are coming out in March 2024

Imaginary on March 7

on March 7 Ozi: Voice of the Forest on March 10

on March 10 Love Lies Bleeding on March 14

on March 14 Golda on March 14

on March 14 Evil Does Not Exist on March 21

on March 21 Perfect Days on March 28

on March 28 Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire on March 28

on March 28 Mickey 17 on March 28

on March 28 Kung Fu Panda 4 on March 28.

Movies that are coming out in April 2024

Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire on April 11

on April 11 Civil War on April 24

on April 24 The Convert on April 25

on April 25 200% Wolf on April 25.

Movies that are coming out in May 2024

If on May 16

on May 16 Furiosia on May 23

on May 23 Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes on May 23

on May 23 The Garfield Movie on May 30.

Movies that are coming out in June 2024

The Watchers on June 6

on June 6 Ballerina on June 6

on June 6 The Critic on June 6

on June 6 Inside Out 2 on June 13

on June 13 Bad Boys 4 on June 13

on June 13 Despicable Me 4 on June 20

on June 20 A Quiet Place: Day One on June 27.

Movies that are coming out in July 2024

Twisters on July 18

on July 18 Deadpool 3 on July 26.

Movies that are coming out in August 2024

Trap on August 1

on August 1 Speak No Evil on August 8

on August 8 Alien: Romulus on August 16

on August 16 Kraven the Hunter on August 29.

Movies that are coming out in September 2024

Beetlejuice 2 on September 5

on September 5 Transformers One (animation) on September 12.

Movies that are coming out in October 2024

Joker: Folie á Deux on October 3

on October 3 Untitled Smile sequel on October 18.

Movies that are coming out in November 2024

The Amateur on November 7

on November 7 Untitled Gladiator sequel on November 11

on November 11 Wise Guys on November 14

on November 14 Wicked Part 1 on November 28.

Movies that are coming out in December 2024

Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim on December 12

on December 12 Mufasa: The Lion King on December 19

on December 19 Sonic the Hedgehog 3 on December 26.

What’s releasing in 2025?

That’s it for the movies that came out in 2024, but what about in 2025? These are the hits that you can expect to see this year. Expect the below list to get updated with new titles.

Nosferatu on January 1

on January 1 Captain America: Brave New World on February 13

on February 13 Disney’s Snow White on March 20

on March 20 Fantastic 4 on May 2

on May 2 Mission Impossible 8 on June 27

on June 27 Moana (live-action) on June 27

(live-action) on June 27 Superman Legacy on July 11

on July 11 Thunderbolts on July 25

on July 25 The Batman Part 2 on October 3

on October 3 Blade on November 6

on November 6 Avatar 3 on December 18.

If there’s anything we learned from the last two years, it’s that release dates aren’t ever completely set in stone until you’re sitting in a seat at the cinema – so as you’re waiting for a flick to come out in 2024, be prepared for the release day to shift.

This article will be constantly updated.