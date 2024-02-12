Sure, Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant can do all sorts of helpful things: control your smart lights, tell you the weather forecast, do some online shopping on your behalf. But she can show a little “personality” now and then, too, if you know to to bring it out in her. Here’s how to make Alexa act angry, rude, or at least a little more feisty than usual.

How to make Alexa sound mad

If you’ve got an aggressive announcement to make, you can program Alexa to do the deed for you. Open the Alexa app, and select the More tab at the bottom right; tap Communicate, then select the Announce icon (the one with the bullhorn). Then type or say the angry announcement you’d like Alexa to relay. You can also add sounds like a fart, dinner bell, or trumpet; when you’re done, press the arrow icon to send the announcement out to your Echo speakers.

How to create custom angry responses for Alexa

You can also use routines so Alexa gives an angry response to certain commands. To make a custom angry response, open the Alexa app and choose the More tab. Select Routines and press the + icon in the top right to make a new routine.

Type in a name for your angry routine, such as “get mad.” Next, tap When this happens, choose the voice option, then type in the phrase you want to say to Alexa to prompt the angry response. Tap on Add action and select Alexa Says and choose Customize. From there, you can type in your desired response. You can put swear words but Alexa will bleep them out—you can try to get around this by using alternate spelling words that sound similar to swear words. Finally, select Next and then Save.

How to enable Teenage Daughter Mode

If you want to see what is like to have an angsty teen, you can turn Alexa into a teenager with the Teenage Daughter mode. Say, “Alexa, enable teenage daughter.” Alexa will tell you that Teenage Daughter mode has mature content and ask if you want to continue. Now when you ask Alexa things like, “How was school?” or tell her to “Get to bed,” the voice assistant will respond by saying things like “school sucks.” If you want to turn off the mode, say “cancel” or stop talking.

How to make Alexa fart or burp

Alexa is also capable of (virtual) flatulence. Say, “Alexa, burp” or “Alexa, fart.,” and you’ll be gifted with a burp or fart sound. You can also ask for specific types of farts or burps like “wet farts” or “silent but deadly farts.” To put an end to Alexa’s flatulence say, “Alexa, cancel” or stop talking to her.

How to get a feisty response from Alexa

Say, “Alexa, roast me,” and Alexa will respond with an insult. (Almost all of Alexa’s insults are clean and family-friendly, in case you’ve got kids within earshot.)

Ask, “Alexa, how much do you weigh?” and Alexa will typically respond with, “I am weightless, like a cloud. Wait a minute, clouds actually weigh a lot, so that’s not quite right. Let’s just say I’m more sass than mass.”

You can also ask, “Alexa, tell me a dirty joke,” or “Alexa, say a bad word.”