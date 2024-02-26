iFixit Lashes Out at Apple Over ‘Parts Pairing’ Stance

iFixit, one of the biggest advocates for right-to-repair rules internationally has lashed out at rumours that right-to-repair ‘parts pairing’ rules would lead to a rise in theft. iFixit has targeted a recent blog post directly at Apple, which has argued against the rules while being in favour of right-to-repair.

Parts pairing is when the components of a piece of tech have hardware and software-level microcontrollers that speak to the motherboard to verify their nature. A good use case for parts pairing is when communicating part serial numbers to the user through the operating system, which for example the Steam Deck does.

On the topic of safety and privacy, iFixit decided to aim at rumours that part pairing could lead to increased iPhone thefts, and put them to rest (even though Apple has never claimed publically that it uses part pairing to dissuade theft). The company cited two anti-theft mechanisms that are in place for iPhones, Apple’s ‘Find My’ system and U.S. carrier stolen number blacklists and said that neither system would be deterred by parts pairing, and can exist in tandem with aftermarket parts.

“The parts pairing ban proposed in Oregon would leave both these systems intact, functioning exactly as they do now. We still think that Apple should provide a way for legitimate refurbishers to end Activation Lock (MacBook refurbisher and longtime iFixit Answers volunteer John Bumstead proposed a pretty good solution in an interview with Vice last year)—but a ban on parts pairing won’t touch that system,” iFixit director of sustainability Elizabeth Chamberlain wrote in a blog.

“Parts pairing doesn’t stop anyone from selling/using parts from Activation Locked or carrier blacklisted devices.”

Chamberlain further noted that iPhone thieves with any semblance of what they’re doing would be aware of the part pairing microcontrollers, and would remove them when carrying out a chop job.

The organisation also took aim at rumours that parts pairing could affect resale values and put them to rest, and highlighted that this isn’t just an Apple thing. TVs, gaming consoles, and even chainsaws can have issues because of parts pairing restrictions.

“A parts pairing ban would be a huge boon to independent repair shops and DIY repairers, who frequently run into unnecessarily limited functionality,” added Chamberlain.

Why is Apple against this?

Apple uses part pairing functionality to essentially dissuade users from third-party repairs and parts (such as those sourced from other iPhones) by disabling features or by introducing persistent warning messages. This gives Apple the upper hand when it comes to repairing your phone, as you are more likely to get your device fixed by an authorised repairer.

Apple turned a corner late last year in the U.S. when it announced support for right-to-repair, the broad notion that consumers should be able to repair the technology that they own and use, and not have roadblocks in place by manufacturers (their stance hasn’t changed in Australia despite supplying spares and repair assistance to users in other countries).

However, this month, Apple sent a representative to the U.S. state of Oregon, to argue against a particular part of their currently in-development right-to-repair rules which is called “parts pairing”.

Apple design team senior manager John Perry testified in Oregon that the bill’s current stance on parts pairing “will undermine the security, safety, and privacy of Oregonians by forcing device manufacturers to allow the use of parts of unknown origin and consumer devices,” The Verge reported.

“Consumers have the right to choose which parts they use for repair, provided the device transparently reflects the repair history and the use of the part does not pose a risk to consumer safety, security, or privacy.”

In short, Apple’s problem is with the use of aftermarket parts and reckons there are genuine issues with such pieces of tech. No matter what tech you’re buying, you’d prefer it to come from a legitimate manufacturer that isn’t known for dodgy jobs, but completely cutting off aftermarket parts puts Apple in complete control of spares.

Arguments over rights-to-repair are getting tiring, and even with companies taking more proactive approaches to the user self-repair of their tech, we’re still being forced through the litigation of how these things will work.

Is it so much to want to repair your own tech as cost-effectively as possible?

