Tech News: 5 Things to Know in Australia Today

Good morning let’s jump into the tech news this Tuesday.

1. Microsoft to bring Xbox games to PlayStation

Good news for those gamers who hate Xbox but are Xbox games-curious. The Verge reported overnight that Xbox owner Microsoft is planning to bring its exclusive games such as Hi-Fi Rush to PS5 and Nintendo Switch consoles. Phil Spencer, head of Xbox tweeted “We’ve been planning a business update event for next week”.

We’re listening and we hear you. We’ve been planning a business update event for next week, where we look forward to sharing more details with you about our vision for the future of Xbox. Stay tuned. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) February 5, 2024

2. YouTube to roll out 1080k for its TV arm

YouTube has confirmed it is rolling out a 1080k enhanced option for its YouTube TV and Primetime Channel subscribers. Replying to a Reddit thread, a user representing the channel has said the option will be available on updated 4K-compatible streaming devices. If you’re someone who needs a clear crisp picture, YouTube has pointed people here for more information.

3. Snap does some job snipping

As it is unofficially job cut season, Snapchat has joined in announcing it will be cutting 10 per cent of its global workforce or about 500 employees. According to the New York Times, the majority of layoffs will happen during the first quarter of the year. In a securities filing, the social media company said it has “made the difficult decision to restructure its team”. According to Layoffs.fyi, more than 32,000 people have lost their jobs this year from tech layoffs.

4. iOS 17 adoption has been slow

It seems Apple iPhone users aren’t digging the iOS 17 as much as its 16th iteration of the operating software. Mac Rumours spotted on Apple’s developer site that it had released its iOS usage stats for iOS 17, showing that 76 per cent of iPhones released in the last four years had the new software, however, iOS 16 was downloaded on 81 per cent of newer devices this time last year. There has been no real reason why this is the case, but it’s an interesting statistic nonetheless.

5. Australia’s sporting landscape looking good for a hack or two

Australia’s sports sector has been called an “increasingly attractive target” to cyber threats according to a new report from Australian cyber security firm CyberCX. In the report, CEO John Paitaridis and executive director Katherine Manstead noted, “As sports becomes increasingly technology-enhanced – from events management and infrastructure to sports science and gameplay – the sector’s vulnerability to cyber threats grows.”

Have a wonderful day!

