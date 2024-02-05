The Chicago Rat Hole Keeps Attracting Malört-Soaked Ne’er-Do-Wells

Since 2024 began, Chicagoans of all stripes have been enraptured by the Rat Hole — a rat-shaped hole on Roscoe Street, into which visitors have deposited coins, Doritos, and other offerings. It’s been featured in the paper of record, posted on Atlas Obscura, and even filled in and dug back out by locals. Now, though, nearby residents have some concerns about the folks showing up to pay tribute.

The Washington Post spoke to residents in and around the Rat Hole, who had mixed opinions on the acolytes who come to worship. Daytime visitors, they say, are courteous and respectful — making their offering to the hole before going on their way. Late-night revellers, however, are another situation entirely; Hopped up on Malört and fanaticism, they care less about the conditions they leave behind. From the Washington Post:

That is not a universal sentiment. The unidentified would-be destroyer of the Rat Hole is not the only person who’s become frustrated with the critter-shaped curiosity of mysterious origin. Although charmed by the imprint and its new fans, some residents who live on the 1900 block of West Roscoe Street have grown irritated by the large crowds, the loud noise they bring and the trash they leave behind. Knowing the garbage could attract actual rats, they take turns each morning clearing ever-replenishing shrines of rat figurines, cheese, greeting cards and Chicago-made Malört liqueur, only to clean up the next batch of offerings 24 hours later. … No matter how big the crowds get, sightseers during the day are well behaved, waiting in line to snap a few photos near the imprint and then leaving, Nelson said, sharing a photo that showed an orderly line wrapped around the block Jan. 21. But those who come at night wreak havoc, she added. They bring alcohol, make noise and leave a slew of trash, including food.

Chicagoans, go enjoy the Rat Hole. Pay tribute, make wishes, ask it to absolve you of your Malört-induced sin. But, if you’re planning to show up late at night, consider making a bit less noise in your trip — and maybe even think about cleaning up after yourself.