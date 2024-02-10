The Original Mazda Cosmo Is One of the Most Beautiful Cars Ever Made

Mazda invited me a few weeks ago to a stunning house in Encino, California to view its new CX-70 SUV, which ended up being just a CX-90 with only two rows of seats. After getting all of the photos and information I needed I started exploring the grounds of the house, as it was truly amazing (and huge, on a three-acre lot with an orange grove), after which one the Mazda spokespeople asked if I wanted to see something really cool that had been hidden away because of the rain. They opened up the garage and pushed out this original Mazda Cosmo — without a doubt one of the most beautiful cars ever made, in my opinion — and let me poke around and even sit in this incredible automobile.

A True Rarity

Photo: Daniel Golson/Jalopnik

The first-generation Cosmo was sold from 1967 to 1972, and only 1,176 were built in total, not including 83 prototypes. This Cosmo is one of the earlier Series I models, also known as the Cosmo 110S, of which only 343 were made from May 1967 to July 1968. At around $US4,100, the Cosmo was cheaper than the Toyota 2000GT.

The First Rotary

Photo: Daniel Golson/Jalopnik

The Cosmo was Mazda’s first production car to use a rotary engine. The Series I used a 982-cc two-rotor engine with 110 horsepower, a 4-speed manual transmission, 14-inch wheels and front disc brakes; the Series II got 128 HP, a 5-speed manual, 15-inch wheels and power brakes. It took just over 16 seconds for a Series I to cover the quarter-mile, and it had a 115-mph top speed.

Small And Sleek

Photo: Daniel Golson/Jalopnik

Designed by Heiji Kobayashi, the Cosmo was inspired by the aesthetics and success of cars like the Ford Thunderbird and Jaguar E-Type. At 163 inches long and 45.9 inches tall, the Cosmo is nearly six inches shorter in both length and height than a first-generation Porsche 911, and its wheelbase is shorter than an NA Miata’s. It has dramatic proportions, with a short front overhang, a compact and upright greenhouse, and a long tapered tail — a total departure from more traditional cab-rearward sports cars like the E-Type and 2000GT.

Just Look At That Face!

Photo: Daniel Golson/Jalopnik

The covered headlights and pointed, shark-like nose make the Cosmo look plenty sporty and high-end, like the European roadsters that inspired it, but the Cosmo’s adorable overall demeanor could only be Japanese. That 110S badge is phenomenal, too.

Who Is That Girl I See?

Photo: Daniel Golson/Jalopnik

I love the swoops over the front wheel wells, the vented fenders and the cute mirror and round turn signal.

Every Car Needs At Least A Little Chrome

Photo: Daniel Golson/Jalopnik

I’m also a sucker for any car with a partially covered rear wheel arch. There’s definite shades of 300SL here, and the ridge along the body side and spear-like bumpers remind me of old Ghia coachbuilds. Mazda really nailed the Cosmo’s detailing, like the chrome-trimmed B-pillar vents.

Ready For The Space Race

Photo: Daniel Golson/Jalopnik

The Cosmo’s name and design were inspired by the Space Race that had captured the world’s imagination, and the Cosmo does look like a spaceship from another planet. The split taillights could be afterburners, for instance. Fittingly, a Cosmo was the hero car in the sci-fi TV show “Return of Ultraman,” where it was the patrol car for the Monster Attack Team.

Fontastic

Photo: Daniel Golson/Jalopnik

Mazda was really killing the font game back in the ’60s.

For The Drivers

Photo: Daniel Golson/Jalopnik

The Cosmo’s interior is simple and clearly inspired by British sports cars. The gauges are driver-focused and easy to read, and all of the knobs and switches are satisfying to use. Polished metal accents and a wood steering wheel and shift knob made the cabin feel more luxurious. It’s got a superb view out, too.

Houndstooth >>>

Photo: Daniel Golson/Jalopnik

The bucket seats are more comfortable than they appear, and the houndstooth fabric on the centers is wonderful. I love the contrasting red carpets, too.

Get Your Mind Out Of The Gutter

Photo: Daniel Golson/Jalopnik

Once I got over how much it made me giggle, the shifter felt pretty nice.

A Tight Squeeze

Photo: Daniel Golson/Jalopnik

I’m 5’9″ and typically have no issues fitting into any cars, but the Cosmo was a pretty tight squeeze for me. Still, I fit well enough to be able to drive it with no problems — hint hint, Mazda.

Peek-A-Boo

Photo: Daniel Golson/Jalopnik

Just look at how happy it is!

Orange You Glad To See Me?

Photo: Daniel Golson/Jalopnik

I love you, little Mazda.