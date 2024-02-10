The Original Mazda Cosmo Is One of the Most Beautiful Cars Ever Made

Mazda invited me a few weeks ago to a stunning house in Encino, California to view its new CX-70 SUV, which ended up being just a CX-90 with only two rows of seats. After getting all of the photos and information I needed I started exploring the grounds of the house, as it was truly amazing (and huge, on a three-acre lot with an orange grove), after which one the Mazda spokespeople asked if I wanted to see something really cool that had been hidden away because of the rain. They opened up the garage and pushed out this original Mazda Cosmo — without a doubt one of the most beautiful cars ever made, in my opinion — and let me poke around and even sit in this incredible automobile.
A True Rarity
The first-generation Cosmo was sold from 1967 to 1972, and only 1,176 were built in total, not including 83 prototypes. This Cosmo is one of the earlier Series I models, also known as the Cosmo 110S, of which only 343 were made from May 1967 to July 1968. At around $US4,100, the Cosmo was cheaper than the Toyota 2000GT.
The First Rotary
The Cosmo was Mazda’s first production car to use a rotary engine. The Series I used a 982-cc two-rotor engine with 110 horsepower, a 4-speed manual transmission, 14-inch wheels and front disc brakes; the Series II got 128 HP, a 5-speed manual, 15-inch wheels and power brakes. It took just over 16 seconds for a Series I to cover the quarter-mile, and it had a 115-mph top speed.
Small And Sleek
Designed by Heiji Kobayashi, the Cosmo was inspired by the aesthetics and success of cars like the Ford Thunderbird and Jaguar E-Type. At 163 inches long and 45.9 inches tall, the Cosmo is nearly six inches shorter in both length and height than a first-generation Porsche 911, and its wheelbase is shorter than an NA Miata’s. It has dramatic proportions, with a short front overhang, a compact and upright greenhouse, and a long tapered tail — a total departure from more traditional cab-rearward sports cars like the E-Type and 2000GT.
Just Look At That Face!
The covered headlights and pointed, shark-like nose make the Cosmo look plenty sporty and high-end, like the European roadsters that inspired it, but the Cosmo’s adorable overall demeanor could only be Japanese. That 110S badge is phenomenal, too.
Who Is That Girl I See?
I love the swoops over the front wheel wells, the vented fenders and the cute mirror and round turn signal.
Every Car Needs At Least A Little Chrome
I’m also a sucker for any car with a partially covered rear wheel arch. There’s definite shades of 300SL here, and the ridge along the body side and spear-like bumpers remind me of old Ghia coachbuilds. Mazda really nailed the Cosmo’s detailing, like the chrome-trimmed B-pillar vents.
Ready For The Space Race
The Cosmo’s name and design were inspired by the Space Race that had captured the world’s imagination, and the Cosmo does look like a spaceship from another planet. The split taillights could be afterburners, for instance. Fittingly, a Cosmo was the hero car in the sci-fi TV show “Return of Ultraman,” where it was the patrol car for the Monster Attack Team.
Fontastic
Mazda was really killing the font game back in the ’60s.
For The Drivers
The Cosmo’s interior is simple and clearly inspired by British sports cars. The gauges are driver-focused and easy to read, and all of the knobs and switches are satisfying to use. Polished metal accents and a wood steering wheel and shift knob made the cabin feel more luxurious. It’s got a superb view out, too.
Houndstooth >>>
The bucket seats are more comfortable than they appear, and the houndstooth fabric on the centers is wonderful. I love the contrasting red carpets, too.
Get Your Mind Out Of The Gutter
Once I got over how much it made me giggle, the shifter felt pretty nice.
A Tight Squeeze
I’m 5’9″ and typically have no issues fitting into any cars, but the Cosmo was a pretty tight squeeze for me. Still, I fit well enough to be able to drive it with no problems — hint hint, Mazda.
Peek-A-Boo
Just look at how happy it is!
Orange You Glad To See Me?
I love you, little Mazda.
