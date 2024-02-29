Here’s What’s Coming to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Stan, Binge, Paramount+, and Shudder in March

There are a tonne of streaming services available in Australia, too many you might argue. But what if there was one place that could tell you what’s coming to each of them every month? That place is right here. Here you’ll find the answer to your (almost) most important questions: what’s new on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+, and Shudder?
This article will go into the new sci-fi, fantasy and horror TV show and movie releases (as well as some pop culture favourites, wrestling, documentaries and some serial killer stuff, as well as some miscellaneous stuff the crew at Gizmodo Australia are interested in) coming this month to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+, and Shudder. Call this your master list of the new TV shows and new movies hitting streaming services for each month (as we update this list once a month).
Let’s get stuck into it. Here’s what’s new on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+, and Shudder in Australia in March, and when these TV shows, docos and movies are getting released. (Just a note, documentaries are bundled in with movies and miniseries with TV).
Table of contents
- What’s new on Netflix?
- What new movies are out on Netflix?
- What should I watch on Netflix?
- What’s new on Amazon Prime Video?
- What’s new on Disney+?
- What’s new on Binge?
- What new movies are out on Binge?
- What should I watch on Binge?
- What’s new on Stan?
- What’s new on Paramount+?
- What’s new on Shudder?
What’s new on Netflix?
What’s new on Netflix? Netflix is having a bit of a slower month on the fantasy, horror, and Sci-Fi front, but highlights you might be interested in include 3 Body Problem and Spaceman.
What new shows are out on Netflix?
- Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre – March 1
- Furies – March 3
- The Program: Cons, Cults and Kidnapping – March 6
- Pokémon Horizons: The Series – March 7
- The Gentlemen – March 7
- The Signal – March 7
- Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War – March 12
- Chicken Nugget – March 15
- Iron Reign – March 15
- 3 Body Problem – March 21
- Testament: The Story of Moses – March 27
What new movies are out on Netflix?
- Zombieland: Double Tap – March 3
- Spaceman – March 3
- Chappie – March 3
- Django Unchained – March 3
- The Equalizer – March 3
- Damsel – March 8
- Spider-Man: No Way Home – March 16
- Uncharted – March 27
What should I watch on Netflix?
That’s what’s new, but as for what to watch on Netflix? We’ve put together our recommendations: the best TV shows on Netflix, the best sci-fi movies on Netflix, and the best documentaries on Netflix.
What’s new on Amazon Prime Video?
What’s new on Prime Video? Amazon’s streaming service is home to some great originals, but it’s having a pretty quiet month as far as Gizmodo-adjacent content goes. Highlights this month include Invincible (season 2 part 2) and Roadhouse.
What new movies and TV shows are out on Prime Video?
- Chicago PD (Seasons 5 and 6) – March 1
- Law & Order: SVU (Seasons 19 and 20) – March 1
- Ricky Stanicky – March 7
- Invincible (Season 2 Part 2) – March 14
- Frida: A Self Portrait – March 14
- Beacon 23 (Season 1) – March 15
- Road House – March 21
- Davey & Jonesie’s Locker (Season 1) – March 22
- My Lovely Yokai Girlfriend (Season 1) – March 22
- The Boys in the Boat – March 29
- Retribution – March 30
What should I watch on Prime Video?
What else should you watch on Prime Video? Here are the best TV shows on Prime Video, the best documentaries on Prime Video and the best sci-fi movies on Prime Video. Head over to Amazon Prime Video to sign up.
What’s new on Disney+?
What’s new on Disney+? Home to all things Star Wars and Marvel, Disney+ is having another small month, so small in fact that we’ve merged the TV shows and movies lists. Highlights include X-Men 97 and Renegade Nell.
What new TV shows and movies are out on Disney+?
- X-Men 97 – March 27
- Renegade Nell – March 29
- Queens – March 5
- Station 19 (Season 7) – March 28
What should I watch on Disney+?
Never mind what’s new, what should you watch on Disney+? Here are the best TV shows on Disney+ and the best sci-fi movies on Disney+. Head over to Disney+ to sign up.
What’s new on Binge?
What’s new on Binge? Australian-owned streaming service Binge has a lot to watch, and a lot of it is nerdy, there’s just not much of it coming this month. Highlights include Oppenheimer and Asteroid City.
What new TV shows are out on Binge?
- M*A*S*H: The Comedy That Changed Television – March 1
- London Kills (Season 1) – March 1
- The Regime (Season 1) – March 4
- High Country (Season 1) – March 19
- The Reckoning (Season 1) – March 20
What new movies are out on Binge?
- Lone Wolf – March 1
- Cat Person – March 2
- Alcarras – March 3
- Moneyball – March 3
- Bulletproof – March 5
- Bloodwork – March 6
- Unseen – March 8
- Identity Thief – March 8
- John Farnham: Finding The Voice – March 11
- The Flash – March 13
- Asteroid City – March 15
- My Neighbour Adolf – March 15
- A Quiet Place – March 16
- Primal Fear – March 19
- Oppenheimer – March 22
- There’s Something in The Barn – March 23
- Whale Nation – March 27
- The Equalizer 3 – March 28
- Retribution – March 30
- Silent Night (2023) – March 31
What should I watch on Binge?
That’s what’s new, but as for what to watch on Binge? We’ve put together our recommendations: the best TV shows on Binge, the best documentaries on Binge and the best sci-fi movies on Binge. Head over to Binge to sign up.
What’s new on Stan?
What’s new on Stan? Another locally-owned streaming service, Stan is home to many original Australian releases and some pretty big global goodies, too. Highlights for this month include Platform 7 and Gray.
What new TV shows are out on Stan?
- The Good Doctor (Season 6) – March 1
- Gray (Season 1) – March 8
- Population 11 (Season 1) – March 14
- Platform 7 (Season 1) – March 21
What new movies are out on Stan?
- Goosebumps 3: Haunted Halloween – March 1
- Holmes and Watson – March 1
- Moneyball (2011) – March 1
- L.A. Confidential – March 2
- Paper Spiders – March 3
- The Hummingbird – March 3
- Alcarras – March 7
- The Cabin in the Woods – March 9
- 47 Meters Down: The Next Chapter – March 10
- The Four – March 12
- Coherence – March 13
- Once Were Warriors – March 14
- Good Kill – March 15
- The Peacock – March 15
- Wildland – March 19
- Revealed: How to Poison a Planet – March 24
- The Double – March 24
- Safe – March 27
- The Infiltrator – March 28
- Triple 9 – March 30
- The Intouchables (2011) – March 31
- Last Dragon Master – March 31
What should I watch on Stan?
That’s what’s new, but as for what to watch on Stan? We’ve put together our recommendations: the best sci-fi movies on Stan, the best TV shows on Stan, and the best documentaries you should watch on Stan. Head over to Stan to sign up.
What’s new on Paramount+?
What’s new on Paramount+? The streaming service doesn’t add a lot of new content to its service every month, and the only new flick that might interest you this month is Ferrari.
What should I watch on Paramount+?
Here are our picks of the best sci-fi movies on Paramount+ and the best TV shows on Paramount+. Head over to Paramount+ to sign up.
What’s new on Shudder?
What’s new on Shudder? Shudder is the home of all things creepy, spooky and ‘hell no’. It has the biggest horror binging library out there, adding a few goodies this month, too.
What new movies and TV shows are out on Shudder?
- Malum – March 18
- Godless: The Eastfield Exorcism – March 1
- God is a Bullet – March 4
- The Hitcher – March 4
- First Contact – March 11
- Depraved – March 11
- Sympathy for the Devil – March 11
- The Third Saturday in October – March 18
- The Third Saturday in October Part V – March 18
- Good Boy – March 25
- The Accursed – March 25
Head over to Shudder to sign up.
