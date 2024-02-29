Here’s What’s Coming to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Stan, Binge, Paramount+, and Shudder in March

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

There are a tonne of streaming services available in Australia, too many you might argue. But what if there was one place that could tell you what’s coming to each of them every month? That place is right here. Here you’ll find the answer to your (almost) most important questions: what’s new on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+, and Shudder?

This article will go into the new sci-fi, fantasy and horror TV show and movie releases (as well as some pop culture favourites, wrestling, documentaries and some serial killer stuff, as well as some miscellaneous stuff the crew at Gizmodo Australia are interested in) coming this month to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+, and Shudder. Call this your master list of the new TV shows and new movies hitting streaming services for each month (as we update this list once a month).

Let’s get stuck into it. Here’s what’s new on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+, and Shudder in Australia in March, and when these TV shows, docos and movies are getting released. (Just a note, documentaries are bundled in with movies and miniseries with TV).

What’s new on Netflix?

What’s new on Netflix? Netflix is having a bit of a slower month on the fantasy, horror, and Sci-Fi front, but highlights you might be interested in include 3 Body Problem and Spaceman.

What new shows are out on Netflix?

Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre – March 1

Furies – March 3

The Program: Cons, Cults and Kidnapping – March 6

Pokémon Horizons: The Series – March 7

The Gentlemen – March 7

The Signal – March 7

Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War – March 12

Chicken Nugget – March 15

Iron Reign – March 15

3 Body Problem – March 21

Testament: The Story of Moses – March 27

What’s new on Netflix? The Gentlemen (series). Image: Netflix

What new movies are out on Netflix?

Zombieland: Double Tap – March 3

Spaceman – March 3

Chappie – March 3

Django Unchained – March 3

The Equalizer – March 3

Damsel – March 8

Spider-Man: No Way Home – March 16

Uncharted – March 27

What’s new on Netflix? Spaceman. Image: Netflix

What should I watch on Netflix?

What’s new on Amazon Prime Video?

What’s new on Prime Video? Amazon’s streaming service is home to some great originals, but it’s having a pretty quiet month as far as Gizmodo-adjacent content goes. Highlights this month include Invincible (season 2 part 2) and Roadhouse.

What new movies and TV shows are out on Prime Video?

Chicago PD (Seasons 5 and 6) – March 1

Law & Order: SVU (Seasons 19 and 20) – March 1

Ricky Stanicky – March 7

Invincible (Season 2 Part 2) – March 14

Frida: A Self Portrait – March 14

Beacon 23 (Season 1) – March 15

Road House – March 21

Davey & Jonesie’s Locker (Season 1) – March 22

My Lovely Yokai Girlfriend (Season 1) – March 22

The Boys in the Boat – March 29

Retribution – March 30

What’s new on Amazon Prime Video? Season 2 (part 2) of Invincible. Image: Amazon Prime Video

What should I watch on Prime Video?

What’s new on Disney+?

What’s new on Disney+? Home to all things Star Wars and Marvel, Disney+ is having another small month, so small in fact that we’ve merged the TV shows and movies lists. Highlights include X-Men 97 and Renegade Nell.

What new TV shows and movies are out on Disney+?

X-Men 97 – March 27

Renegade Nell – March 29

Queens – March 5

Station 19 (Season 7) – March 28

What’s new on Disney+? Renegade Nell. Image: Disney

What should I watch on Disney+?

What’s new on Binge?

What’s new on Binge? Australian-owned streaming service Binge has a lot to watch, and a lot of it is nerdy, there’s just not much of it coming this month. Highlights include Oppenheimer and Asteroid City.

What new TV shows are out on Binge?

M*A*S*H: The Comedy That Changed Television – March 1

London Kills (Season 1) – March 1

The Regime (Season 1) – March 4

High Country (Season 1) – March 19

The Reckoning (Season 1) – March 20

What’s new on Binge? The Reckoning. Image: BBC

What new movies are out on Binge?

Lone Wolf – March 1

Cat Person – March 2

Alcarras – March 3

Moneyball – March 3

Bulletproof – March 5

Bloodwork – March 6

Unseen – March 8

Identity Thief – March 8

John Farnham: Finding The Voice – March 11

The Flash – March 13

Asteroid City – March 15

My Neighbour Adolf – March 15

A Quiet Place – March 16

Primal Fear – March 19

Oppenheimer – March 22

There’s Something in The Barn – March 23

Whale Nation – March 27

The Equalizer 3 – March 28

Retribution – March 30

Silent Night (2023) – March 31

What’s new on Binge? Oppenheimer. Image: Universal

What should I watch on Binge?

What’s new on Stan?

What’s new on Stan? Another locally-owned streaming service, Stan is home to many original Australian releases and some pretty big global goodies, too. Highlights for this month include Platform 7 and Gray.

What new TV shows are out on Stan?

The Good Doctor (Season 6) – March 1

Gray (Season 1) – March 8

Population 11 (Season 1) – March 14

Platform 7 (Season 1) – March 21

What’s new on Stan? Gray. Image: Lionsgate

What new movies are out on Stan?

Goosebumps 3: Haunted Halloween – March 1

Holmes and Watson – March 1

Moneyball (2011) – March 1

L.A. Confidential – March 2

Paper Spiders – March 3

The Hummingbird – March 3

Alcarras – March 7

The Cabin in the Woods – March 9

47 Meters Down: The Next Chapter – March 10

The Four – March 12

Coherence – March 13

Once Were Warriors – March 14

Good Kill – March 15

The Peacock – March 15

Wildland – March 19

Revealed: How to Poison a Planet – March 24

The Double – March 24

Safe – March 27

The Infiltrator – March 28

Triple 9 – March 30

The Intouchables (2011) – March 31

Last Dragon Master – March 31

What’s new on Stan? The Cabin in the Woods. Image: Lionsgate

What should I watch on Stan?

What’s new on Paramount+?

What’s new on Paramount+? The streaming service doesn’t add a lot of new content to its service every month, and the only new flick that might interest you this month is Ferrari.

What should I watch on Paramount+?

What’s new on Shudder?

What’s new on Shudder? Shudder is the home of all things creepy, spooky and ‘hell no’. It has the biggest horror binging library out there, adding a few goodies this month, too.

What new movies and TV shows are out on Shudder?

Malum – March 18

Godless: The Eastfield Exorcism – March 1

God is a Bullet – March 4

The Hitcher – March 4

First Contact – March 11

Depraved – March 11

Sympathy for the Devil – March 11

The Third Saturday in October – March 18

The Third Saturday in October Part V – March 18

Good Boy – March 25

The Accursed – March 25

What’s new on Shudder? Godless: The Eastfield Exorcism. Image: XYZ Films

Image: Gizmodo Australia

That’s everything new coming to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+, and Shudder this month, check back in late March and we’ll tell you what’s coming in April. If you’re curious how much it would cost to sign up to each streaming service in Australia, we’ve done the maths for you. And over here you’ll find a more in-depth comparison of what each streaming service offers. Want to cut down on your spending? Here’s the easiest way to unsubscribe from every major streaming service.

This article will be constantly updated.