Lamborghini Had a Really Good 2023 (Because of Its SUV)

With rapid introduction of new and updated models, expansion to new countries, and unprecedented growth, Lamborghini had its best year ever in 2023, selling 10,112 vehicles around the world. Not only is the Sant’Agata Bolognese automaker selling more cars, but it is doing so more efficiently, as it also posted record-breaking 27.2 percent profit margins and a new high of 2.66 billion Euros in revenue. That’s a whole lot of fighting bulls getting shifted to new owners. Obviously the main driver of this success has been built upon with the Urus crossover.

Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, remarked: “Automobili Lamborghini continues to break, consistently and in various areas, one record after another. This means that our choices and vision were correct and contributed to the company’s organic growth. The 723 million operating result together with the 27.2% operating margin are clear signs that the strategy adopted is sound. This allows us to look to the future and plan for the coming years with new and challenging goals: a future that as early as 2024 will see important innovations, including the presentation of the new Urus PHEV and the Huracán follower, and new challenges such as Automobili Lamborghini’s debut in the endurance championship with our SC63. These are also challenges that symbolize our company’s constant commitment to growth and achieving new milestones.”

Lamborghini is optimistic about the future, as it claims to have already sold orders for its new plug-in hybrid supercar Revuelto well into 2026 production, and deliveries did not begin until earlier this year. Sterrato was another unequivocal success for the company. Further, the company saw a lot more sales of the existing Huracán and Urus models as they are in their final year of production. Both the entry-level sports car and Lambo’s big bruiser SUV will be replaced with hybrid-powered models later this year for the 2025 model year.

Lamborghini’s highest growth sales region is, unsurprisingly, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, which is up 14 percent. A further nine percent went to the Americas region in 2023 than had in 2022. China, the main driver of Lamborghini’s Asia-Pacific sales, slowed its buying trends in 2023, with just four percent growth.

With an SUV solidly part of its stable and growth strategy now, expect Lamborghini to continue following the Porsche path to success. Surely a Macan-based Lamborghini will be unveiled in the near future.