Listen Up, You Can Get up to 38% off Bose Headphones and Speakers

When buying a pair of earbuds with excellent noise-cancellation and sound quality, you can usually expect to pay a few hundred dollars to get something good. That’s why when a good deal comes along for a premium audio brand like Bose, you don’t want to miss it.

If you head to Amazon Australia, you can save up to 38 per cent on a range of Bose audio, including over-ear headphones, earbuds and Bluetooth speakers.

Here are the best sales available for Bose headphones and speakers right now.

Get the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds on sale with 38% off

The QuietComfort were released in September 2020 and while Bose has put out newer models, these are still one of our favourite pairs of wireless earbuds. In Gizmodo Australia’s review of the QuietComfort earbuds, we praised the fantastic sound quality:

“They’re one of the few pairs of true wireless earbuds music lovers might fully fall in love with, without feeling like they have to sacrifice too much quality for the form factor.”

Along with its great audio quality, the QuietComfort earbuds shine with their 11 levels of Active Noise Cancellation. Their comfy to wear. Its soft silicone earmoulds sit nicely in your ears and include a little wing that’ll help to hook them into place.

The earbuds have a six-hour playback life, with an additional 12 hours available from the chunky charging case. The QuietComfort earbuds will also remember the last seven devices that it’s been paired to, which is great if you’re regularly swapping from your phone to your laptop.

The Bose Ultra Open Earbuds are available on sale for $249 here (down from $399).

Get the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II Portable Speaker on sale with 37% off

The Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II offers 360-degree audio with a battery life of up to 17 hours. It’s also water and dust-resistant (IP55), making it a good option if you want a speaker that you can take camping or just leave it sitting by the pool. The SoundLink Revolve+ II also includes an in-built microphone, so you’re able to control it via voice commands, or even hook it into your smart home’s ecosystem.

The Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II Portable Speaker is available on sale for $312 here (down from $499).

Get the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds on sale with 16% off

The Bose Ultra Open earbuds were released earlier this year, and are open-ear headphones. They’re designed – making them a good option if want a pair of earbuds that’ll let you retain an awareness of your surroundings while exercising.

In Gizmodo Australia’s review of the Bose Ultra Open, we were impressed by how well these headphones performed while running:

“Whether you should rush out now to buy a pair of Bose Ultra Open Earbuds depends on what you want them for. If you want them for running in the park, then they are fantastic for that. They sound excellent, you’ll have a great time.”

However, while testing the earbuds while cycling, we were somewhat worried about their stability against high winds. If you’re after a pair of general-use earbuds, then these might not be the right fit for you either.

The Bose Ultra Open earbuds are available on sale for $379 here (down from $449.95).

