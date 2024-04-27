Embrace Your Inner Paris Hilton With This Holographic BMW i8

Not every car is going to be for everyone, and that’s OK. In fact, it’s actually a good thing. This 2015 BMW i8 that’s currently for sale on Cars & Bids definitely isn’t going to make everyone happy, but someone out there is just about to discover their dream car. After all, it’s a mid-engine carbon fiber supercar body with an engine from a Mini, a hybrid system, 15 miles of electric range, only 357 horsepower, no manual transmission and a holographic wrap. That’s not exactly a recipe for mass appeal.

And yet, somehow, the i8 pulls it off, holographic wrap included. If you want a car that’s going to grab attention, buying this one will certainly accomplish that. You can always have it removed if you don’t like it, but if that’s your plan, why not just buy a plain old white i8 that hasn’t been wrapped? Leave this i8 for someone who took one look at the holographic wrap and immediately fell in love.

If this wrap looks familiar to you, that’s probably because Paris Hilton had an i8 with what appears to be the exact same wrap at least as recently as 2020. Her i8 has (had?) different wheels, but we doubt anyone is going to notice or care. Heck, tell ‘em you bought it from your new BFF Paris if you really want to. Just be careful you don’t take your act too far since it’ll be pretty easy for her lawyers to find you. There can’t be that many i8s with a holographic wrap on the road.

Sure, you may not actually be a hotel heiress slash DJ slash model slash musical artist slash whatever else she’s up to these days, but every time you drive your new-to-you i8, you can at least pretend. And to the right person, maybe that’s what matters most.

