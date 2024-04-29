MORNING SPOILERS: Russell T. Davies Teases Jinkx Monsoon’s Divine Doctor Who Villain

Zach Cregger’s mysterious Barbarian follow up recruits a Silver Surfer. Rosario Dawson dances around the mystery of Ahsoka season 2. Olga Kurylenko shows off from the Thunderbolts set. Plus, what’s coming on Chucky as things get even weirder. To me, my spoilers!

Weapons

THR reports Julia Garner will star alongside Josh Brolin in Weapons, Zach Cregger’s follow-up to Barbarian. Details on her role are currently under wraps.

A Spy’s Guide to Survival

THR also reports Pierce Brosnan will star in A Spy’s Guide to Survival, a film directed by Simon Barry (Warrior Nun) about “a reclusive retired spy who is brought out of hiding by his enigmatic new neighbor, digging up both of their secrets in the process.”

The Invisible Man 2

During her recent appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Elisabeth Moss stated she feels “very good” about the upcoming sequel to The Invisible Man.

Blumhouse and my production company [Love & Squalor Pictures]…we are closer than we have ever been to cracking it. And I feel very good about it. We are very much intent on continuing that story.

Breathe

Bloody-Disgusting has a brief clip of Milla Jovovich cutting off an enemy’s oxygen supply in Breathe.

Breathe (2024) Exclusive Clip: “I Cut Off Their Air” / Milla Jovovich Breathe (2024) Exclusive Clip: “I Cut Off Their Air” / Milla Jovovich

Thunderbolts

Olga Kurylenko shared a behind-the-scenes photo of her character’s folding chair from the set of Thunderbolts.

Mind Boy Spirit

Welcome Villain has released a new trailer for Mind Body Spirit, the found footage horror film about an aspiring yoga influencer who accidentally summons a demon.

MIND BODY SPIRIT (2024) – Official Trailer MIND BODY SPIRIT (2024) – Official Trailer

Doctor Who

In conversation with Doctor Who Magazine (via Den of Geek), Russell T. Davies described Jinkx Monsoon’s character, Maestro, as both “a maleficent god” and “a deity with daddy issues,” adding her introduction is part of his “new tradition” of “having gods at war on screen.”

In the same issue (also via Den of Geek), writer Paul Kirkley states Steven Moffat’s upcoming episode “has its genesis in a Doctor Who tale from many decades ago (you’ll know it when you see it), along with the odd kiss to Steven’s own Who legacy.”

Primal

Studio La Cachette has confirmed its moving forward with a third season of Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal on Twitter.

Star Wars: Ahsoka

Rosario Dawson stated she hasn’t read anything about the second season of Ahsoka during her recent appearance on the Table Read podcast (via Comic Book).

Nope. Hugely so. I mean, it’s a big deal. It’s huge. I love everyone. It’s an incredible cast. It’s a great group of people and we get more Ahsoka, we get more Sabine. We get more of these characters in a way that – and as much as we’ve watched all of the previous shows and everything – it’s new storytelling, which is just insane to me. So I hope there’s new costumes and I want to know what’s going on.

Chucky

Finally, Chucky enters the spirit realm in the trailer for next week’s season finale.

Chucky 3×08 Promo “Final Destination” (HD) Season Finale Chucky 3×08 Promo “Final Destination” (HD) Season Finale

