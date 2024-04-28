This Jim Henson Documentary From Director Ron Howard Already Has Us Weeping

Edit Kermit the Frog singing “Rainbow Connection” over almost anything and people are going to get emotional. But when you put it over a documentary about the man who created Kermit, with footage of them both together, then it’s a surefire shot to the tear ducts.

Ron Howard, the Oscar-winning director behind such classics as Backdraft, A Beautiful Mind, Willow, Apollo 13, Splash, and Solo: A Star Wars Story, has directed a documentary about one of the great artists of our, or any, generation: Jim Henson. It’s called Jim Henson Idea Man and it’ll be released on Disney+ May 31. The film features people from all across Henson’s life, such as his family, friends, co-workers, and even the human actors who worked with him. Check out the first trailer, but grab a tissue or two beforehand.

Jim Henson Idea Man | Official Trailer | Disney+ Jim Henson Idea Man | Official Trailer | Disney+

Disney describes the film as “an unprecedented, intimate look at Henson’s illustrious, revolutionary career and complex personal life.” The documentary uses “never-before-seen personal archival home movies, photographs, sketches, and Henson’s personal diaries, as well as interviews with those who knew him best” and the company calls it “the definitive portrait of one of the world’s most inspiring and iconoclastic creators.”

The trailer certainly looks like all that and more. We can’t wait to check it out.

Need more entertainment? Pedestrian Television has launched on 9Now where you can watch iconic TV series like Just Shoot Me, cult classic movies like Fright Night, and homegrown content like Eternal Family. Watch all that and more for free, 24/7 on 9Now.