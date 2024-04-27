Watch Office Pals John Krasinski and Steve Carell Reunite for If

Many of us watch The Office more often than we care to admit. We’ve spent so much time with the series that, over the years, the characters and the actors who portray themhave almost become family. So when a video like this comes online, it’s more than just delightful. It’s cathartic.

Two of the biggest actors to come off The Office, John Krasinski and Steve Carell, are soon teaming back up for Krasinski’s new movie, If. It’sa family movie about a child who can see the imaginary friends adults have long left behind. Krasinski wrote and directed the film and Carell provided his voice— which meant, at some point, the two had to meet up again. Thankfully, it was filmed. This is just the best.

I think my favorite part of this video is that obviously the first meeting is the real genuine one but the two are such good friends and so comfortable with each other, that they immediately just riffed that second one. It’s so damned great.

What we aren’t sure about being great is If, which obviously has its heart in the right place, but the trailers have yet to inspire any real interest or confidence. At least personally. I’ll see it for the insane voice cast alone but we really, truly hope it’s a work half as fantastic as the reunion it made possible.

If, starring Ryan Reynolds and featuring the voices of Carell, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Maya Rudolph, Jon Stewart, Sam Rockwell, Awkwafina, George Clooney, Bradley Cooper, Amy Schumer, and others, opens May 17.

