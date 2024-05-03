3 Body Problem Has Been Renewed at Netflix

We’re officially going to get some answers to the burning questions we had after watching Netflix’s 3 Body Problem: the streamer is bringing back the sci-fi series—which explores what happens as humanity prepares for a slow-moving but inevitably arriving alien invasion—for more.

The news comes from a Netflix post on X, featuring a jubilant message from series co-creators David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, and Alexander Woo: “We’re thrilled that we get to tell this story through to its epic conclusion. Ever since we read the last page of Cixin Liu’s magnificent trilogy, we hoped we’d be able to bring the audience to the end of the universe with us. Here we go!” It was accompanied by a video with season one footage and the promise that “the story continues.”

A post on Netflix’s Tudum adds a few more details, namely that the show will continue to be “created, executive produced, and written by the returning trio of Benioff, Weiss, and Woo,” but also noted that “all other details are under wraps including the number of seasons and episodes which will be revealed at a later date.

Speaking to io9 ahead of 3 Body Problem’s arrival on Netflix, Benioff said the trio had hopes for more than one season, and echoed some of the phrasing in today’s announcement. “We would love to get to the end. There are three books in the trilogy, obviously. And the ending is incredibly beautiful. I think that last page is probably my favorite last page of any science fiction book that I’ve read. It’s this startling final image because it takes you to the end of time, the end of the universe, and in this incredible, mind-blowing cosmic way, wraps it all up in a very emotional, human manner. And it’s unexpected. I still remember exactly where I was when I read that final page, and that was when [Weiss and I] decided, and Alex came on a little bit later: this is the show we want to make. So the hope, the happy ending for us would be we get to tell the whole story—whether that’s three seasons, four seasons, we don’t know exactly yet. It would have to be at least three seasons.”

Three—or maybe more? We’ll keep an eye out for any new details when Netflix reveals them, but in the meantime: are you excited for more 3 Body Problem?

