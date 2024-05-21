A Bluey Mini Theme Park is Coming in November

Bluey’s World is opening later this year in the Heeler family’s neighborhood of Brisbane. Inspired by Ludo Studio’s hit animated series Bluey, this mini theme park experience is an upgrade from a travelling pop-up; it’s more of a permanent residence with attractions throughout, offering a real recreation of Bluey’s house and familiar areas seen on the show for families to explore. Set to open on November 7, it’s gearing up to be a must-visit for die-hard Bluey fans.

The series has had a number of official (and, regrettably in at least one case, unofficial) immersive experiences worldwide, including a live stage show and CAMP’s touring interactive Bluey episode that takes you into a small version of their home—but this is something else. Take a look at the animated trailer below:

The day has come, Bluey’s World tickets are on sale. Hooray! 💙🌏



The 70-minute experience will feature “multiple rooms and play games from Bluey,” where visitors will “embark on an interactive adventure with your guide through the vibrant and playful world of Bluey.” The official Bluey’s World website further describes how guests will get to explore an “expansive, multi-sensory experience [that] features real-life sets, recognizable scenes, and beloved characters and games from Bluey.” After the tour portion, guests will be able to hang out in the neighborhood playground, gift shop, and cafe for up to an hour.

Tickets for Bluey’s World are on sale now online.

