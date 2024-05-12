A Quiet Place: Day One’s New Trailer Takes Us Back to the Terrifying Beginning

Shhh! There’s a new trailer for A Quiet Place: Day One, which takes us back to the very beginning of the alien invasion that’s so devastated Earth by the time A Quiet Place and its sequel roll around. Those characters know all about hiding and not making a sound—but in Day One, that’s a lesson that must be learned the hard way.

The entire synopsis for this film is “Experience the day the world went quiet;” it’s written and directed by Michael Sarnoski (Pig) from a story by Sarnoski and A Quiet Place creator John Krasinski. And really, what more do we need to know going in? The trailers so far promise a sudden arrival followed by chaotic destruction, and no doubt we’ll get to see how the world catches on that staying as silent as possible is the only way to survive.

Plus, the cast is killer: Lupita Nyong’o (Black Panther, Us), Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things), and Alex Wolff (Hereditary)—plus Djimon Hounsou (Rebel Moon), reprising his mysterious character from A Quiet Place Part II. A Quiet Place: Day One hits theaters June 28.

