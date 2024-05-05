Airbnb Hopes You’ll Survive the X-Perience of Staying at X-Men ’97’s Xavier Mansion

New themed stays are coming to Airbnb with Icons, a new category of lodging featuring unique experiences inspired by major icons in music, film, television, art, sports, and more.

There will be 11 experiences for 2024; the list includes Disney-inspired stays that will take you to Westchester, New York to stay in the X-Men ‘97 X-Mansion, and New Mexico to float among the clouds in Pixar’s Up house. “Icons take you inside worlds that only existed in your imagination—until now,” Brian Chesky, Airbnb co-founder and CEO, said in a press release. “As life becomes increasingly digital, we’re focused on bringing more magic into the real world. With Icons, we’ve created the most extraordinary experiences on Earth.”

Icons will be featured in their own category on Airbnb’s website. Most Icons will either be free or priced under $US100 per guest—but you can’t just book them like a regular Airbnb. There will be a countdown display until the time each Icon goes live, and guests can request to book through the app. Lucky guests who are picked will get a digital golden ticket, and there will be more than 4,000 tickets available in 2024. See more Disney-themed stays below.

X-Mansion from X-Men ‘97

Photo: Airbnb

“Live like the X-Men as you stay in a 2D animated re-creation of Marvel Animation’s X-Mansion in Westchester, New York. You’ll discover your mutant abilities and even train in the Danger Room.”

That’s cool and all, but we’re only game as long as we’re just living out our mutant boarding school dreams with some friendly fire that won’t turn into sudden soul-crushing tragedy.

Pixar’s Up house

Photo: Airbnb

“Sleep inside one of Disney and Pixar’s most iconic homes—and yes, it floats. You’ll explore Carl’s world in this detailed re-creation of his home, complete with more than 8,000 balloons, and located in the scenic red rocks of Abiquiu, New Mexico.”

Okay, staying in a floating house seems like an adorable experience in a gorgeous location. As long we we don’t float away!

The Control Room From Pixar’s Inside Out 2

Photo: Airbnb

“In anticipation of the June 14 release of Disney and Pixar’s new movie Inside Out 2, you’re invited to an overnight stay at Headquarters, the control center of Riley’s emotions. Your host, Joy, will welcome you into her vibrant world to witness the emotions in action and help keep things in balance.”

This one is very intriguing, probably more geared for kids because an adult staying in the mind of a teen girl sounds like an existential crisis waiting to happen.

For more information visit Airbnb.

