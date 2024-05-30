Android Will Finally Let You Edit RCS Messages After You’ve Sent Them

Perfectionists unite (Virgos out there, raise your hands). Android will let you edit RCS messages you send through Google Messages. The company announced the ability, alongside other updates across the Android ecosystem.

If you’re on an Android device, using Google Messages, you can tap and hold on to an RCS message to adjust a block of text sent over. The only caveat is that you have a 15-minute window in which you’ll have to make your move. The editing ability is an RCS-only feature, meaning the option will only pop up between two RCS-compatible devices. This is just like Apple Messages, which are only editable when sent between iPhones. If only Apple would adopt RCS.

If you’re fully ensconced in the Google ecosystem with an Android phone, tablet, and Chromebook, your reward is a new instant hotspot feature coming soon. You can connect a tablet or Chromebook to your phone’s hotspot as you flick it on as long as the devices are nearby.

A new favorites widget is available for those of you (and me) hobbling along with a Google Home. It’s essentially an extension of the Device Control menu without the tedious act of pulling down the notification shade to access it. Wear OS users will also access a new Google Home Favorites tile for smartwatches. The widget and watch tile are available when you sign up for the Google Home public preview.

Speaking of smartwatches, Wear OS is getting PayPal payments through Google Wallet. The feature will be available in the U.S. or Germany first. Imagine traveling and having your debit card locked out. If your PayPal account is linked to a bank account, you can pay with that while waiting for your bank to issue a new card.

Lastly, the most indulgent piece of news: Google announced more cars can be unlocked with Android’s built-in digital car keys. Select MINI models, Mercedes-Benz, and Polestar vehicles can now be unlocked by phone.