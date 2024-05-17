Get a Full Year of Discounts for Aussie Broadband’s Fastest NBN Plans

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Aussie Broadband is offering a 12-month discount for its fastest NBN plans – NBN 100, NBN 250 and NBN 1000. Most providers only offer NBN discounts lasting six months, so these deals are worth considering.

You can get $10 per month off NBN 100/20 and 100/40 with code EOFY120. That’s $120 in savings over the 12 months. Or you can get $20 per month off NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans with code EOFY240 – $240 off over a year.

The end of financial year (EOFY) sale also includes six-month discounts on some of the provider’s mobile plans for new customers. Get a 50% discount on 4G and 5G mobile plans for the first six months on new services, using code EOFYSIM.

So, how do these deal prices compare to the rest of the market?

In truth, the NBN prices still aren’t the cheapest. But given Aussie Broadband’s well-earned reputation for customer service and satisfaction, this is a good time to trial if the extra cost is worth it.

The mobile prices compare more favourably, thanks to the 50% discount, but only for six months before doubling back to their original prices.

Aussie Broadband’s EOFY NBN deals

NBN 100/20 plans are a good option for households that have four or more people, or which are currently struggling on NBN 50. Speaking of which, Aussie’s current deal brings its NBN 100/20 plan in line with its NBN 50 pricing – if you’re a current NBN 50 customer who’s been considering trying out NBN 100, now’s the time to give it a go.

Here’s Aussie Broadband’s NBN 100/20 plan with deal pricing:

And here are some other cheap NBN 100/20 plans on the market:

NBN 100/40 offers the same download speeds as 100/20, but with double the maximum uploads. This is a good idea if you have multiple people who work from home, or if you regularly use cloud storage or transfer large files.

It’s also worth mentioning the 40Mbps uploads of NBN 100/40 are double the speed of an NBN 250 plan (which only offers 20Mbps uploads). So if upload speeds are what you need, this could be a better and cheaper option than jumping up an extra speed tier.

There are fewer providers that offer NBN 100/40 plans, so here’s how Aussie’s current pricing looks like vs the competition:

NBN 250 plans are becoming more common, as internet demands rise. They’re still only usually needed for larger, data-hungry households, but you’re the best judge of how much speed you need.

Here’s Aussie’s NBN 250 plan with the $20 per month discount:

And here are some other NBN 250 plans from various providers:

If you’ve got your sites on the fastest speeds the NBN has to offer, Aussie Broadband won’t actually get you there. While the 600Mbps typical evening speeds of its NBN 1000 plan are much faster than the average person gets at home, other NBN 1000 providers can offer more for less – though not necessarily with the same reputation for satisfaction.

Here’s how Aussie Broadband’s NBN 1000 plan compares to others in terms of speed and price:

Aussie Broadband’s EOFY mobile plan deals

With the EOFY sale, all but one of Aussie Broadband’s mobile plans offer a six-month 50% discount for new customers. While this might sound like a short-lived deal, six-month introductory discounts are fairly standard in the mobile industry, so this helps put Aussie’s mobile plans on more even ground.

At $17.50 for 40GB, the deal pricing for Aussie’s Value plan makes it one of the cheapest on the market with this amount of data. The same goes for its Essential plan with 100GB for $27.50 per month, Premium plan (120GB for $30, with 5G connectivity), and Elite plan (220GB for $35, with 5G).

The Value plan will likely be the head-turner for most people, given 40GB is already more than the average mobile user goes through in a month. This plan is limited to 4G connectivity, but with speeds up to around 100Mbps, 4G mobile plans can be as fast as NBN 100, depending on your area.

Here’s how Aussie’s Value plan compares to other SIM-only mobile plans with at least 40GB of data:

Alex Angove-Plumb is a journalist at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website