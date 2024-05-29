The Best and Cheapest NBN 100 Plans You Can Get Right Now

Contributor: Alex Choros, Chris Neill

An NBN 100 plan is a good balance of price and download speeds. It’s more affordable when compared to the faster NBN tiers, while still being able to support multiple people streaming and gaming under one roof.

As an added bonus, most NBN plans are now contract-free, with the majority of internet providers offering introductory discounts for the first six months of your connection. We recommend changing NBN providers every six months, to make the most of these deals and keep your internet bill as low as possible.

If you’re looking to grab an NBN 100 connection, we’ve compared the cheapest plans that are currently available.

The cheapest NBN 100 plans

In terms of the cheapest plan available, Dodo is offering its NBN 100 plan for $64 per month for the first six months of your connection. This offer is available to new and returning customers, and your monthly bill will jump up to $85 once the discount period ends. Dodo is reporting typical evening speeds of 100Mbps, which is great news if you’re after a congestion-free NBN plan.

If you’re after an extra discount, you can save a further $10 per month if you bundle your internet with Dodo’s energy services. This offer is available in NSW and Victoria, and breaks down as $5 per month if you connect to a Dodo electricity plan, and another $5 per month with a gas plan. This offer is also available in Queensland, but its only valid for an electricity plan.

After that, Tangerine is the provider offering the second cheapest NBN 100 plan, which has been dropped down to $64.90 per month for the first six months you’re with the provider. When this introductory period ends, the price of your plan will jump up to $84.90 per month. Tangerine reports typical evening speeds of 100Mbps.

Exetel currently has a pretty decent discount on its NBN 100 plan. You’ll pay $68.99 per month for the first six months and then $84.99 per month. Exetel is reporting typical evening speeds of 100Mbps and upload speeds of 17Mbps for this NBN plan.

Exetel’s plan also includes the bonus of five daily speed boosts per month, which will bump you up to the provider’s NBN 250 download speeds (220Mbps). However, your home will need to have a Fibre-to-the-Premises (FTTP) or Hybrid Fibre Coaxial (HFC) connection. Otherwise, it won’t be able to support an NBN 250 connection.

SpinTel has a similar offering to Exetel. You’re looking at $69 per month for your first six months and $79.95 per month thereafter. SpinTel has one of the cheapest full-price NBN 100 connections available, so it’s your best value option if you want a plan you can just set and forget about in the long term. The provider is also reporting typical evening speeds of 100Mbps.

The cheapest NBN 100/40 plans

If you want a plan with some quicker upload speeds, then Exetel’s NBN 100/40 plan is also worth considering. It has the same kind of introductory offer, where you’ll pay $74.99 per month for the first six months, and then $88.99 per month thereafter. This Exetel NBN plan is reporting download speeds of 100Mbps and upload speeds of 34Mbps. Considering that the full price of Exetel’s standard NBN 100/20 plan is $84.99, paying an extra $4 per month could be worth doubling your upload speeds.

Superloop is offering a similar introductory deal to Exetel, where you’ll pay $75 per month for the first six months you’re connected to its NBN 100/40 plan. Its full price once the discount period ends is $85 per month. Superloop is currently reporting slightly slower typical download speeds of 95Mbps, but has the same upload speeds at 34Mbps.

Superloop’s NBN 100/40 plan also comes with five daily speed boosts each month, so you can bump up your download speeds to the provider’s NBN 250 plan, which is currently being reported as 230Mbps. If you go with Superloop, you’ll also get a free Amazon Eero 6+ Wi-Fi router, provided you stay connected for 18 months. If you leave Superloop before those 18 months pass, you’ll need to pay a modem fee of $8 per remaining month (to a total of $144).

More NBN plans

