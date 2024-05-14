Contributor: Chris Neill

Wallets at the ready, folks, because the first major sale event of 2024 is almost here. Click Frenzy Mayhem 2024 is set to kick off later today, May 14, and it’s bringing hundreds of deals from huge retailers and brands like The Good Guys, Sennheiser and Lenovo. To make sure you don’t miss out on the juiciest deals available during Click Frenzy, we’re here to give you the low down on the best sales you can grab during this massive online shopping event.

So whether you’re looking for a new pair of headphones, or you’re ready to upgrade from your laggy laptop, here’s everything you need to know about the best Click Frenzy Mayhem deals.

When does the Click Frenzy Mayhem 2024 sale start?

Click Frenzy’s Mayhem sale will run from 7pm (AEDT) on Tuesday, May 14, until midnight (AEDT) on Thursday, May 16. That gives you up to 53 spectacular hours to shop hundreds of deals from your favourite brands.

The best Click Frenzy Mayhem 2024 sales

While Click Frenzy hasn’t officially started yet, we do know which brands will be involved.

We’ll be updating this article as more Click Frenzy offers become available, so be sure to check back throughout the week.

How to score the best tech deals during Click Frenzy

This Click Frenzy Mayhem sale will also include the event’s Go Wild deals, which are limited offers where you can nab 99 per cent off big-ticket items. While we don’t know what’s on sale, previous events have seen offers like a $17 iPhone 14, a $9 PlayStation 5 bundle and an $18 65-inch Sony TV.

If you want an advanced warning before the Go Wild 99 per cent off deals are live, you’ll need to be signed up for a Click Frenzy Membership and to their newsletter. Seeing as the stock is very limited, it’s unsurprising that they’ll disappear just as quickly as they appear.

Here’s how you can keep track of those 99 per cent off deals. In the past, you’d usually have to sit on the Click Frenzy site between the designated time frame and wait for the pop-up to appear. From there, you’ll have to answer a random question as quickly as possible.

One riddle we can recall from the May 2022 sale forced us to run to Click Frenzy’s Instagram page to find the answer on their story and submit it as quickly as possible. Those who were successful received a text message within 24 to 48 hours with a unique link that gave them exclusive access to the 99 per cent off deal of their hearts.

Here are a few more tips and some things to know to ensure you get to make the most of the Click Frenzy sale:

1. Turn off your adblockers

Sorry adblocker fans, if you want to score a sweet, sweet deal then you’re going to have to turn it off. We know, we know. But if you want something like a $6 PlayStation 5, you’re going to need to be able to see that pop-up or risk missing out. We don’t make the rules.

2. Payment offers differ

While you can explore the deals via Click Frenzy’s website, anything you click will take you directly to the retailer’s site to complete your purchase. This means that payment offers will differ across each brand, so keep that in mind whether you use your credit card or Afterpay.

3. There will be purchase limits

If you see something you like, act fast. Grab the things you really want and head straight to checkout, lest it sell out. For instance, if you’re quick enough to nab one of those rare 99 per cent off deals, you’ll only be able to buy one. Similarly, most sale items will have limited stock, so don’t spend too much time filling up your cart with everything you can see.

